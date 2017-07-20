Ipsos MORI’s monthly political monitor for the Standard has topline figures of CON 41%, LAB 42%, LDEM 9%. This is MORI’s first poll since the general election, and like other companies now shows Labour with a small lead over the Conservatives. Fieldwork was Friday to Tuesday. As far as I can tell, the methodology is back to MORI’s usual methods, as they were using before the election campaign. Full details are here.
To update on other voting intention polls earlier this week, ICM for the Guardian on Tuesday had voting intentions of CON 42%(+1), LAB 43%(nc), LDEM 7%(nc), UKIP 3%(nc). Fieldwork was over the weekend, and changes were from a fortnight ago. Full tabs for that are here.
Finally YouGov for the Times, which was released on Monday but conducted last week, had topline figures of CON 40%, LAB 45%, LDEM 7%, UKIP 2%. Tabs for that are here.
I thought Brexit was all about anger at overseas deals undercutting our industries and destroying jobs?
But now you want the UK farming industry – that backed you – dead to aid and abet Donald Trump. I’m going to go out on a limb here and say your idea would be somewhere between ‘colossally unpopular’ and ‘catastrophically unpopular’.
I’m not *completely* sure you’ve thought much of this through.
I would note that Macron’s new party, just over 1 year old, won an absolute majority of 308 seats
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/En_Marche!
Things that point to a similarly volatile UK electorate are the unprecedented Con-Lab swing in 2017, Cleggmania a few years ago and this BES study
http://www.britishelectionstudy.com/bes-findings/how-were-almost-all-swingers-now/#.WXZ4SbpFw2w
“According to the data, the proportion of swing voters has been steadily increasing ever since the 1960s. In 1966, only around 13% of voters changed their minds since the previous election. In 2015, 38% of voters changed their minds. While it’s not surprising that lots of voters switched in 2015, this analysis does show that there was surprising turmoil beneath the surface in 2010, despite a relatively small change in the performance of the parties”
With the main parties all triangulating towards a pro Brexit position, the electorate that has ‘nowhere else to go’ as the Tories so horribly miscalculated in 2017 is in the habit of finding an outlet.
Macron won as President before his party won a single seat.
That can’t happen here.
2015 Corbyn wins the Labour leadership as 200 to 1 outsider
2016 Corbyn wins re-election after facing down the combined forces of almost all the media, his own MPs and the party machinery
2017 labour led by Corbyn pull off an against the odds score draw, dramatically increasing vote share and seats despite being opposed by the vast majority of the media and without the support of the heavyweights of his own party.
In contrast Macron barely scraped a first round victory despite having the overwhelming support of the media. Underperforming his polling and disappointing the hype.
Well, Macron has a minor problem of dropping in popularity (according to DW by 10%, a net approval of +8 which is quite something – in negative terms).
This Guardian article highlights the real issues (but doesn’t quote the poll).
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/jul/24/housing-benefit-cuts-add-to-fall-in-emmanuel-macrons-popularity
And here’s the DW write up:
htt p://www.dw.com/en/poll-shows-france-no-longer-so-sweet-on-emmanuel-macron/a-39809027
Macron’s party won a majority in an election characterised by the lowest voter turnout in the history of the fifth Republic
Re Scottish VI
AFAIK we haven’t had any polling on Holyrood VI since March (when YG had SNP on 51% : Con 24% : Lab 14% for the constituency vote.)
I’m sure that will have changed a bit since then, but any confident predictions about the current state of SNP support in Scotland seem somewhat premature, and based on very little evidence.
Consequently, I have no idea what will happen in the 2021 election – and anyone thinking that they do know is probably guilty of wishful thinking!
Given that any party in power for 10 years is showing the signs of fatigue that stem from spending so much time “concentrating on the day job”, and the likely time scale before we actually see the results of Brexit, it might be no bad thing if the SNP are replaced by a SLab/SCon/SLD coalition as the Scottish Government in 2021.
In subsequent Scottish elections/referendum, I am unlikely to be a participant, but aspiration is always about the future – whether you are there or not!
(Damn! Watching incessant Doctor Who has adjusted my perception of time. :-) )
Will you regenerate?
@Catmanjeff
Agree, it would need to happen the opposite way around in the UK, but I remember reading how Macron could never govern as he had no MP’s, and yet a few weeks later….
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/may/06/macron-french-presidential-election-2017-future-govern-effective
There is no reason why a popular charismatic optimisitic leader from outside of Labour or the Tories couldn’t step into the remain void and follow the En Marche script getting enough MP’s elected to form a govermment.
At the moment the only people to try are yesterday’s failed politicians – the Lib Dems and Tony Blair trying to revive their failed careers.
A fresh voice emerging in the next few months as Brexit falls apart though could be all that is needed to completely overturn UK politics.
@ Old Nat
“In subsequent Scottish elections/referendum, I am unlikely to be a participant”
Surely not? That would be a shame.
@ OldNat
“So there are parties that Remainers can vote for – except that there are other reasons why they may not do so.”
Agree with your point that it’s unlikely any one party represents a voter’s view. I think a more valid problem with voting specifically for a “Remainer” party is that they mostly don’t stand a chance of winning in many constituencies. In particular, in England, the vast majority of seats are straight Lab/Con battles. In fact even that is being generous, many of them aren’t even viable battles, they’re just one party walk-overs. At least for you in Scotland, and also in Wales and NI there are other viable choices.
@ Richard
“Our politicians just looked at the figures and said we have a trade deficit with the EU, so the EU must negotiate for their own economic self interest. They failed to understand the politics – but it is now becoming clearer that there will be no concessions from the EU side – they are negotiating with politicians who owe their power to Brexit being seen to be a failure for the UK.”
Interesting viewpoint, I have no idea if it’s right but it sounds plausible. Given that we know Brexiteers who are happy for a little economic pain here in order to achieve the Brexit goal, it doesn’t seem unreasonable to assume that there are European politicians who are also willing to undergo of bit of local economic pain in order to support their goal of a stronger EU (without UK). This could indeed negate the oft-used argument that says making a deal with the UK is in the interest the rest of Europe too.
@OldNat
You don’t need to take it quite so literally!
I live in an English marginal where Lab/Con took 97.3% of the vote in June. I could go and vote for a no-hope party that supports the EU but you and I both know my time would be better spent staying at home.
“A fresh voice emerging in the next few months as Brexit falls apart though could be all that is needed to completely overturn UK politics.”
I’m ready and waiting…..
@Kitsune
Of the seats you have listed I had considered Aberdeen South to be the least likely to fall to Labour next time. East Renfrew & Stirling were both comfortably Labour 1997 – 2015 and the local electorates will be well aware of that. I would also expect the Ayrshire & Ochil seats to be in play. It seems likely to me that a significant number of pro-Union Labour voters supported the Tories in these seats in 2017 unaware of the late Labour surge. On that basis most are now likely to feel that they misdirected themselves and will switch back to Labour next time. This is particularly likely to be so if the core issue is getting rid of a Tory PM at Westminster – rather than preventing a second Independence Referendum.
“you and I both know my time would be better spent staying at home.”
I have no views on how your time is best spent. I can only judge things from my own experience.
When I joined the Home Rule/indy/Devo Max (really all parts of the same strategy) in 1960, it was so minor that I’m sure that people were as dismissive of the possibilities of change that you are about your situation.
I have been a member (and activist) in 3 different parties in pursuit of that aim. Looking back over the last 47 years, I think I have been reasonably successful!
If you want instant gratification for your vote – and that is all you do, then you won’t achieve much! I’m rather intolerant of those who complain that “they aren’t offered the choice” of what they actually want – as if it is up to political parties to decide what the choices are.
All the constituencies that I have lived in have been solidly SLab or SCon. All of them are (or have been) SNP.
If anything depresses me about England, it is the passive acceptance that what has been must always be so, so I don’t bother to do anything to change it.
Sorry for the diatribe, but people who just seem to accept the status quo have that effect on me!
“There is no reason why a popular charismatic optimisitic leader from outside of Labour or the Tories couldn’t step into the remain void and follow the En Marche script getting enough MP’s elected to form a govermment.
At the moment the only people to try are yesterday’s failed politicians – the Lib Dems and Tony Blair trying to revive their failed careers.
A fresh voice emerging in the next few months as Brexit falls apart though could be all that is needed to completely overturn UK politics.”
It doesn’t quite fit your script, but it could be argued that UK politics has already been overturned – by a party that has had only occasional MPs, and whose charismatic leader was unable to get a seat in Westminster – i.e. UKIP. Given that the consensus of the three main parties’ official policy has (nearly?) always been to stay in the EU, and that all three’s official position in the referendum was to Remain, it was remarkable that Leave won – in the teeth of most of the media, CBI, BBC, unions, the Pope, Obama, etc etc. Would there even have been a referendum without UKIP?
Of course, now that their main aim has been achieved, they are withering away, but will no doubt surge again if there is any backsliding by the government.
My comments about UKIP serve as a response to your last post as well. They came from nowhere 10 years ago to overthrow the status quo without ever having much representation in Parliament. So not all English people passively accept things as they have always been.
Pete B
Good point.
Pity you had to drag us and NI along with your rejection of the bits of the status quo you didn’t like, while being complicit in demanding that we had to do as you had decided we should! :-)
Bur, correct. Whatever the merits/demerits of particular positions individuals voting for “fringe” parties can change the tenor of politics in the polity, as the establishment reacts (or over reacts).
There is nothing new about this. Prohibition in the USA came about as a result of pressure on establishment politicians (bad thing) but so did women’s suffrage (good thing).
Change from the status quo can be good or bad (only time tells) but taking no action ensures that the status quo will continue – as political conservatives (of any party) fervently hope will do so!
It’s fairly pointless looking to France for any sort of guidance for politics anywhere else because of the odd nature of the French electoral system, especially given how close the top four candidates were in the first round[1]. If it had been Fillon against Le Pen, no doubt we would have heard much about how France was basically conservative and didn’t really worry about corruption. For Melenchon v Le Pen (or indeed Fillon), the same people would be telling us how it proved how the French were really revolutionaries at heart[2]. But it didn’t take many votes to alter the first round result and both the fifth and sixth placed candidates had more votes than the spread of the first four.
Similarly the ‘landslide’ to the National Assembly was based on only 28.2% for En Marche in the first round[3]. It’s hardly massive public support and indeed produced a smaller majority than the experts were predicting (only 39 I reckon after the MoDem split). So again any ‘lessons’ about the will of the people (of France or anywhere else) should be treated cautiously.
Of course FPTP doesn’t provide these opportunities for a Party to slip through the middle and gather up votes in the second round as being the least repulsive left standing. And setting up a technocratic pro-EU Party has been tried before with the SDP and was fairly unsuccessful then – later Lib Dem gains would have mostly happened without it.
[1] Macron 24.0%, Le Pen 21.3%, Fillon 20.0%, Melenchon 19.6%. Polling was pretty accurate.
[2] Hypothetical head-to-heads are here:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Opinion_polling_for_the_French_presidential_election,_2017#Hypothetical_polling
and show both as comfortable second round wins, though Macron would have beaten either.
[3] Plus 4.1% for their (then) allies MoDem with whom they have since split.
Apologies if I’m stating the obvious but I can’t see much recovery for Labour in Scotland. Apart from Edinburgh South, their results follow the same pattern as the LDems in E&W….. sharp decline 2010/2015, then flatlining or a 1-2k increase. Those constituencies that Labour won, or which now seem to be marginals, are down to the fall in the SNP vote… which in turn looks to be largely as a result of a decrease in turn-out.
In contrast, the Conservative vote has risen across the board.
@ Graham
Thank you for your interesting response – we shall see in due course if either of us is anywhere near right.
@Somerjohn “or instance, last year Malta grew by 5.0%, Romania 4.8%, Bulgaria 3.4%, Slovakia 3.3%, Croatia 3.0%, Cyprus 2.8%, Poland 2.7%, Czech Republic 2.6%, Slovenia 2.5%, Lithuania 2.3% and Latvia and Hungary 2.0%. The rich older members like Germany, France, the UK and Italy all grew more slowly.”
Most of the economies you mentioned will not be hollowed out because they have a competitive advantage in their labour rates. The problem is the likes of Italy, Portugal, Spain and France which have seen serious problems with unemployment due to their uncompetitiveness compared to Germany. Italy has not grown substantially since it joined the Euro – let that sink in. 17 years of stagnation.
@Andrew111 and @Chris Riley
Both of you are clearly still in denial when it comes to the Referendum. If you believe that staying in the EEA and having no significant change to either our laws, borders or fiscal transfers to the EU honours the Referendum then we as a country are headed for serious internal strife and the fault will chiefly lie with those who seek to overturn the independence vote.
Brexit must be delivered, whether you agree with it or not. If the country post-Brexit, once our new releationship with the world as an independent governing nation, like Canada has for instance, wishes to reverse course then that would be a Democratic decision taken then.
@Roger Mexico “Actually your analogy explains why you are wrong. Because this is not a divorce, which implies a relationship between equals (at least in theory). But the EU isn’t a sovereign state like the UK, it’s a multinational body representing 27 states. And it also includes legal institutions to govern relationships between members and between them and the other institutions.”
I reject your premise. The EU is a nascent state. It is a Union, just a badly constructed one at present. Maastricht established this, Amsterdam and Nice continued the integration. Lisbon took the boldest step yet, which was just a re-brand of the Constitution!
If you don’t like the husband and wife analogy. Then simple contract law will suffice. When a contract ends between two parties that were shareholders in a venture, a third party is needed to decide an equitable separation of interests.
The EU wishes to continue supremacy over UK law post Brexit with its own judges. It is indefensible. That very attitude also negates your premise as well.
@Andrew111 “One last try…
“The Commission, the final arbiter of all bills is unelected.”
If that were true I might agree with you. But it isn’t, since the Commission is not the “final arbiter”
You mistake my meaning. The final arbiter when it comes to proposing legislation not the final arbiter of whether they are carried into law.
Not sure if anyone has posted this already, but there’s a more recent YouGov poll up than the one quote in AW’s post:
http://d25d2506sfb94s.cloudfront.net/cumulus_uploads/document/o6jgxxwn5k/TimesResults_170719_VI_Trackers_W.pdf
Fieldwork: 18th – 19th July
Headline
Con 41 (+1)
Lab 43 (-2)
LD 6 (-1)
UKIP 3 (+1)
Green 2 (+1)
Showing roughly the same narrowing of the Labour lead as most recent polls.
Heaven knows where you found that as it’s only just appeared on the YouGov Results page[1] well after you posted and I couldn’t find it anywhere else. It being published five days after it was taken (as was the previous YouGov) suggests that the Times didn’t report it at all, not even in two lines at the bottom of page 94 or whatever. Presumably they are still commissioning weekly polls but waiting till Labour goes behind so it can be splashed and normal service can be resumed.
In fact the whole way that polls are being covered at the moment in the media suggests a burning desire to get back to that blissful time when they all joined together in slagging off Corbyn, secure in the knowledge that the plebs would do exactly what they were told. They’re still hoping to emerge from the shower and discover the last election and its campaign was all a horrible dream. Certainly most of them seem to have reverted to making the same attacks as before irrespective of how many times they have been debunked (eg on student debt), while ignoring what the polls they have paid for are saying.
The danger for the Conservatives and their supporters is that they end up believing their own wishful thinking and risk another election campaign when the polls start looking good again. But it may well be that the media barrage, rather than converting is merely suppressing and the reality of an election boosts Labour again – from a higher base.
[1] The article is pretty perfunctory, for example saying the Lib Dem vote stays at 6% when it actually drops a point from the previous week. In reality of course it’s all margin of error with any change due to a slight falling off in Labour LTV. Indeed drops from the peak just after the election are mainly from Tory voters going back from DK – possibly because they were initially as disconcerted by the result as the media.
I find all the arguments interesting about the EU referendum.
from my own experience in talking to both remainers and leavers on the doorstep (I campaigned for remain) I found that the knowledge of voters was actually rather woeful.
I tended to ask remainers what 4 things did they think the EU brought them and leaver what laws did they most hate. Most talked of generalities and many spoke of thing that could easily have been instituted by our own government but were not and indeed look like they will never be
I am minded of this video that I may have shown before and in a discussion with a person I found that our politicians are poor because people vote very much tribally.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W7lsRbDKOXg
I find the fact that most Tories MP’s would not approve of policies that seemingly normal tory voters think are fantastic until they are told they are Corbyn’s policies.
Preamble over
@CHRIS RILEY
I think what the electorate did to our politicians is give them a hospital pass. As politicians have used the EU as an excuse for lots of poor decisions. As an example I remember the issue of Tata’s collapse that BoJo was saying it was the EU that tied our hands on chinese steel dumping only to find that we led the case for not imposing tariffs.
The reality is the electorate has called their bluff and said this is what you said. We believe you, now deliver.
The rationale for going for a GE 2017 was twofold firstly if she did not she would have to have an election just as the we were leaving the EU which would mean a no deal would have catastrophic consequences for her and I truly believe the leaked dinner description of both Davis’s and May’s approach to the negotiations so I believe they were preparing for a no deal and looking for the best way to win over the electorate in terms of softening the blow with some level of bluster and a big majority so sale through the storm.
The view being in two years there is no turning back and Labour would be still broken( people were talking of Corbyn staying if they only had 200 seats). The election result changed that dynamic and indeed much of the rhetoric form the Government. At the dinner May repeated said that they did not owe anything as an example of the change in approach we no hear something very different.
The electorate cannot make it mind up as to what it wants and indeed as per the fact we know little about the EU and many people have argued that the commission can ride roughshod over everyone and is undemocratic ( i believe one party cited the the fact a EU trade commissioner basically saying that there is nothing the electorate could do about the TTIP which was then promptly shelved by the Council of Ministers speaks volumes for the I believe a unique view of the EU from the Uk perspective.) I think they will end up accepting whatever they are given, if it is a WTO brexit or EEA brexit or something in between. I believe the complexities are beyond most people as to what can be done and what can’t be done I believe much of this will be a fudge and we will be in a quasi state where we can claim to have taken back control but nothing much would have changed.
Will it change immigration? I think not we will have visas and they will be of the same order that we have now. we cannot get the numbers that we can control under 100K so I believe lowing the 300K down to 250K will be hailed as a success.
I think the FTA will be met with great fanfare and then the reality of the position will become clear. Goods travel well yet services do not. Trade in services is what we do well in but it has to be tailored to different markets in ways that goods does not need. remember while our economy is 80% services half of all our exports is in fact good so 11% of our economy produces 50% of our exports. Much of what we export currently is at low tariffs.
Unless you have a big market getting the inward investment something that we have traded on becomes harder to justify and lastly no FTA makes the goods and services that we sell. And in terms of services there is little in marketplace that we are uniquely able to deliver. The UK substituted one captive market ( the empire for another the EU) we have show no capability to win market share without a huge in built advantage and indeed we have shown that we can only lose in terms of technology to other even where we have had comparative advantage.
So I agree brexit is not going to be popular because it will not bring jobs and security as people envisaged, nor will the new control mean much. it would mean rural areas (tory heartlands) being hit very hard as the the major countries that we would want a trade deal with have huge inbuilt advantages in both agricultural goods and scale of those markets. Remember the point of CAP was to keep small farmers in business the fact we having bigger farms than france did not help us but our farms are not as big as US and Australian farms we will be crushed by economies of scale i terms of lamb and beef and corn. As you will find most other countries are especially third world countries.
I do not think Labour wins the next election, not outright. I think there is an opportunity to have a coalition with the LD and SNP but I think the SNP will need to use there time in office to start doing anti austerity rather than talking about it or else they will look very much like the Tories in terms of effect and that would mean labour hitting them hard
Tory backbenchers have a difficult time of it. Since their voters are mostly 70% leave and there is only a handful of seats that could be argued voted remain with sitting Tories. The reality is saving their seats will mean them voting brexit. Labour and the SNP in contrast have a real mixed bag. labour has a majority of it voters supporting remain yet half of it seats voting leave. Many of these seats place leaving above other Labour policies and hence the ambiguity
Tories by virtue of the Limited transition deal will have to have a plan by 2019 which would mean that no matter what the deal is they will own it literally if they are negotiating for more than two years I believe we will be back to either WTO rules or EEA by the time we get to 2022 either one is a fait accompli for example we would have had to have had a immigration bill passed before 2022
we would have to have had the brad strokes of the FTA resolved before we do have a transition deal. here I reckon the winner of the 2022 GE has to just pick up the pieces.
I am thinking that May’s miscalculation was that she would have a huge majority not for brexit but for view of post brexit Brexit is a mess it is the post brexit that will be interesting and ther I believe it is all to play for although I think it is in the selling of it rather than the result
I view this GE2017 as one where the Labour party won the toss and put the Tories into bat. The wicket means the ball is moving all over the place and you are relying on batsmen staying in place until the wicket eases up but then by that time Labour will be in to bat with the worst of the decisions over.
Tory Mp would love to give people something good by 2022. They have put themselves in a position that they may not be able to do that given labour’s strength but I still feel it is all to play for and in a way rather exciting.
SEA CHANGE
If you don’t like the husband and wife analogy. Then simple contract law will suffice. When a contract ends between two parties that were shareholders in a venture, a third party is needed to decide an equitable separation of interests.
But that shows why you are wrong as well. Because the EU isn’t a shareholder in a venture – it is the venture. Any attempt from a member in that venture to bale out is going to be covered by the way in which the venture has been set up. Why should the 27 other shareholders agree that you should get your mate from down the pub to sort everything out?
@Roger Mexico “Why should the 27 other shareholders agree that you should get your mate from down the pub to sort everything out?”
Again your argument is specious. A mate down the pub is not a non-partisan third party who is needed to properly adjudicate in a fair nonbiased manner.
@Chris Riley “To add to your slightly one-sided list:
Good luck to any party that says to the electorate
1. We’re leaving the Single Market
2. We’re leaving the EHIC scheme
3. We’re leaving the Open Skies agreement (you’ll lose the tabs, forever, in Summer 2019, really, really good luck with that)
4. We’re signing a free trade deal with the USA that opens up our food and pharma markets on their terms.
In other words, you have got 50% of the way to realising that there is no actual, real form of Brexit as it can or will manifest, that the electorate would actually prefer to remaining in the EU.
That is the fundamental problem with all of this.”
1. Yes we are. A new Trade deal will need to be negotiated to the benefit of both parties as there is $500 Billion of trade between the UK/EU combined in both directions. Transitional arrangements will almost certainly be needed – which will probably mean joining EFTA for 2-3 years or possibly an agreed bi-lateral transition.
2. Yes we are. The Government has already said it will foot the bill for UK citizens if the EU does not wish to continue that agreement in another form.
3. Yes we are. A new agreement will need to be reached in the mutual interest of all parties with the world’s 5th or 6th largest economy depending on which figures you look at.
4. Yes/No – No deal has been agreed to and like any deal sides will have red lines on what they will or will not include.
Again this is all very emotional Chris. I remember you saying before that you accepted Brexit and wanted to make it work but were worried for the future when you attended a meeting with other business leaders.
However, I doubt you have accepted Brexit at all.
As I have pointed out above, anything less than delivering independence from the EU is fraught with danger. The country must first live with the democratic decision before it is possible to overturn it in the future.
sea change,
” If you believe that staying in the EEA and having no significant change to either our laws, borders or fiscal transfers to the EU honours the Referendum then we as a country are headed for serious internal strife”
Thing is, I see hard Brexit as producing exactly this same result. No significant change to laws, no changes on immigration except notionally, Negligible change to money flows to the EU. Which is why I predict serious internal strife.
“Brexit must be delivered, whether you agree with it or not.”
Why? You surely understand why this isnt true, this is a democracy! Latest poll I saw has a majority for remain.
“The country must first live with the democratic decision before it is possible to overturn it in the future.”
Well, no. Of course not, and leave do not seem to understand this point about democracies. We just had an election where one party stood for hard Brexit and failed to obtain a mandate to carry it out.
Reading your rebuttal to the four difficulties someone posted about Brexit, I can’t help thinking that again you miscalculate. Regarding trade, no deal seems a good deal for the EU, they will do fine in the long term. Maybe we shall have an alternative to EHIC, but what benefit does anyone get from the change? Open skies…imagine a Europe where Heathrow is no longer an international hub…goodness, that sounds tasty for the EU. World trade…where is there any leverage to even do as well in deals as we do now, never mind improve on them. It makes no sense to me, and that is why after approaching Brexit with an open mind, I came to the conclusion we must remain and will inevitably remain (but possibly after much lost time and lost ground). Brexit if it happens will be loss of empire all over again, and a significant hit from the process is already inevitable.
OllyT,
” I wonder if this is why his lead is beginning to slip in the polls.”
Indeed, interesting point. I agree entirely that labour has to keep the remain vote on side. Corbyn would be very unwise to box labour into a corner.
But….but….did he get to the position he is in now by pure luck or brilliant strategy. There could be an election tomorrow, and labour would need the support of both remain and leave minded voters, otherwise they would lose. He has to keep leave on board too. There has been an acute shortage of polling on Brexit lately, and I see someone suggested that polling commissioners might be suppressing results that do exist because they dont like them. The trend has been against leave, and Corbyn must be aware of that.
What he needs is the same as the tories. A way to convert voters either remain/leave to stay loyal to the party despite disappointment about Brexit. One way to capture leave is the way the tories have gone, to show sincerity in trying to accomplish it but then to fail. Been a bit of a patchy result for them so far, but maybe Corbyn fancies his chances, and maybe no one sees any other route whereby the electorate could be reunited.
In truth, maybe there is virtually no difference between May and Corbyn on anything much.