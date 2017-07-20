Ipsos MORI’s monthly political monitor for the Standard has topline figures of CON 41%, LAB 42%, LDEM 9%. This is MORI’s first poll since the general election, and like other companies now shows Labour with a small lead over the Conservatives. Fieldwork was Friday to Tuesday. As far as I can tell, the methodology is back to MORI’s usual methods, as they were using before the election campaign. Full details are here.
To update on other voting intention polls earlier this week, ICM for the Guardian on Tuesday had voting intentions of CON 42%(+1), LAB 43%(nc), LDEM 7%(nc), UKIP 3%(nc). Fieldwork was over the weekend, and changes were from a fortnight ago. Full tabs for that are here.
Finally YouGov for the Times, which was released on Monday but conducted last week, had topline figures of CON 40%, LAB 45%, LDEM 7%, UKIP 2%. Tabs for that are here.
@Barny
So you don’t think there’s any chance of a Labour government being elected on their recent manifesto? the polls seem to suggest otherwise.
@Toby Ebert
The polls are showing a very close race, but haven’t had much success in predicting results of late.
@Barney
The members of the appointed Executive in the UK are elected representatives. The Commission members are not elected. This is the crucial difference. They get to form and submit policy but there is no recourse for the demos to throw them out.
The IMF’s chief economist:
“Our projections for long-term British growth are actually based on a pretty optimistic assessment of how the negotiations are likely to turn out, so if things are worse than that it will turn out to be correspondingly worse for the British economy.”
So the IMF’s best case for Brexit is that it will be ‘mildly negative’. Still, I am sure it will be spun otherwise and in any case I am confident the Mailesque view will be that they’re foreigners and therefore not to be trusted, like Remainers. And the CBI. And professionals. And the Scots. And the Northern Irish (except the DUP). And people with qualifications. And the young. And the NFU etc etc etc etc.
@Sea Change
Members of the House of Lords are often appointed to the Cabinet.
@CR
“Macron is falling very fast in the polls, just dropped another 10 points, maybe the French are starting to feel they have been sold a pup”
It seems it’s more that they’ve realised he meant it when he said he was going to institute sweeping reforms and cut a bunch of stuff.
Melechonistes getting excited at the reinstitution of the status quo (with added Putin-worship) probably need to temper their expectations just a little. Perhaps they could write another 100 whiny articles in other country’s media? That seems to be their current exciting policy of opposition.
baldybloke
“this can only bring forward the day when the whole student/uni finance situation is radically overhauled.”
Sounds like you are expecting someone to “deal with it” then ?
Davidson may be no more than an opportunist.
Researchers in Scotland have begun to take an interest in the role of the rich in creating health inequalities in society.
Here are some paragraphs from the 2013 paper by McCartney and others.
file:///home/chronos/u-ec33ebb796be53eb3752dfa7302859fe5b9bc538/Downloads/What_or_who_causes_health_inequalities_T.pdf
“The broader, politically determined social inequalities,which in turn determine health inequalities, are not inevitable: only 40 years ago the gap between rich and poor in the UK and in the USA was much narrower than today. Health inequalities have grown in synchrony with income and power inequalities and are highly likely to diminish if income and power is redistributed [63,79]. Structural theory indicates that the ‘problem’ we are dealing with here is not caused by the poor, but is caused more fundamentally by the actions of the rich and powerful [80]. In this light, the political dimension is increasingly recognised as vital. Consequently, in common with other challenges to public health, the structural causes of health inequalities become the focus of‘denialism’. Such denialism entails the selective deployment of a range of characteristic tactics and techniques to undermine the case for interventions which are backed by a legitimate scientific consensus, but which are opposed by vested interests [81,82]. There is evidence that this has been the approach of various governments over time, not least as exemplified by the paradox of rhetorical commitments to tackling health inequalities alongside the development of policies that manifestly operate to exacerbate them [83,84].
As a matter of scientific clarity and intellectual honesty, there should be no pretence or illusion that health inequalities can be eliminated, or even meaningfully reduced, without a primary focus on structural factors. In the
absence of this focus, other explanations are insufficient to understand how inequalities arise, and so the policy foci which emerge from them will in the future, as they have in the past, lead to wasted effort, a lack of appropriate focus and, most importantly, continuing sustained and unjust premature mortality in society.”
The Scottish Health Committee in Holyrood has taken evidence from Professors McCartney, MacIntyre and Tannahill on health inequalities. The Scottish parliament knows and accepts that the remedy for health inequalities is the redistribution of wealth, income and power. It knows, or should know, that to do this most effectively any Scottish government needs control of welfare and economic policies.
If you choose to look at the website of the Scottish Conservatives you will find that the party seems to believe that health inequalities can be resolved by a good diet and lots of exercise.
@Paul Croft
The whole university finance system does need to be radically overhauled but as a country we need to realise that spending on training and educating young people isn’t a luxury that they ought to be grateful (and largely pay) for.
The student loan system is possibly the biggest and most selfish con-trick older voters have pulled on the young.
Lots of remain voters angry at Labour today. Have to say, I voted remain, but surely Brexit is essentially pointless if we don’t leave the single market? As Barry Gardiner stated:
“If you do what Norway does, what happens is the very reasons that most people who voted leave, voted to leave – namely to regain sovereignty, to regain control of our borders, not to pay money into the European budget – all are not achieved …
To adopt the Norwegian situation would be to become a vassal state, because you actually end up paying money into the EU budget but you have less control over the regulations than you do now with a seat round the table.”
Sure, Carwyn Jones is completely right in saying we could be members of the EEA. But he couldn’t address the point that we would not gain any advantage from Brexit as a result. An EEA-type arrangement would not allow us to pursue any of the benefits that leavers supposedly wanted. It would just be admitting that Brexit was a mistake and that we want to minimise the damage, rather than follow through on the reasons WHY people voted for Brexit. I voted remain but surely if the country decided it wanted leave, it perhaps, you know, wanted to leave to gain certain benefits from it? I don’t think anyone voted straight for economic self-harm.
“Yess, I’ve been waiting all our lives for the opportunity to vote for inflation and devaluation – and now I have it!”
No. Obviously they voted for something. Of course the margin was sufficiently small that we need to consider the 48%’s perspective on this – but as one of them, I’m saying it needs to be more than the status quo + declining living standards.
“Don’t make it easier to change gender, urge conservative activists.”
And they wonder why the young don’t vote Tory…..
Something similar to gender change er changes,
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/07/23/church-shoudl-allow-sex-marriages-keep-modern-world-justine/
This may also upset the grassroots given the recent promises not to do this. This may be an attempt to attract some of the new youth vote.
Risky.
I’m personally very disappointed by the latest attempts by the right-wing press to slur JC, they seem to have become so lazy and half-hearted in their attempts to obfuscate the student fees promise vs the student debt acknowledgement of the problem.
It’s like a bad magic trick: the misdirection has failed and we are left thinking,’ did they think we are that stupid to fall for that?’