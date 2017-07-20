Ipsos MORI’s monthly political monitor for the Standard has topline figures of CON 41%, LAB 42%, LDEM 9%. This is MORI’s first poll since the general election, and like other companies now shows Labour with a small lead over the Conservatives. Fieldwork was Friday to Tuesday. As far as I can tell, the methodology is back to MORI’s usual methods, as they were using before the election campaign. Full details are here.
To update on other voting intention polls earlier this week, ICM for the Guardian on Tuesday had voting intentions of CON 42%(+1), LAB 43%(nc), LDEM 7%(nc), UKIP 3%(nc). Fieldwork was over the weekend, and changes were from a fortnight ago. Full tabs for that are here.
Finally YouGov for the Times, which was released on Monday but conducted last week, had topline figures of CON 40%, LAB 45%, LDEM 7%, UKIP 2%. Tabs for that are here.
@Barbazenzero
“Interesting that the Daily Mail campaigned for remain then.”
The Daily Mail has indeed had a chequered history, certainly in the run up to WW11 with it’s Rothermere inspired support for appeasement and Mosely’s black-shirts, but my memory of the Mail of the 1970s, pre Paul Dacre’s editorship admittedly, was that it was quite a moderate, slightly right of centre broadsheet newspaper, largely in the shadow of a then far more successful Daily Express. David English transformed it in his 20 year tenure as editor and while it’s true that English moved it ever more rightward during Thatcher’s time, it doesn’t surprise me at all to be reminded that it campaigned to stay in the Common Market during the 1975 Referendum campaign.
Of course, Paul Dacre has cast the newspaper in a far more polemical and politically abrasive tone and while some people like it for being so, it really has become the Marmite newspaper of our time. Loved and loathed in equal measure, but it wasn’t always so and I’m starting to wonder whether Dacre’s editorship is becoming counter-productive for the long term good of the paper. To invoke such hostility can’t be good for it and I wonder if politicians who kowtow to its political agenda are in danger of attaching themselves to something that is becoming increasingly toxic amongst the wider population. It can’t be good, can it, to have become almost a brand and label for right wing spleen-venting?