Ipsos MORI/Standard – CON 41, LAB 42, LD 9, UKIP 3

20 Jul 2017

Ipsos MORI’s monthly political monitor for the Standard has topline figures of CON 41%, LAB 42%, LDEM 9%. This is MORI’s first poll since the general election, and like other companies now shows Labour with a small lead over the Conservatives. Fieldwork was Friday to Tuesday. As far as I can tell, the methodology is back to MORI’s usual methods, as they were using before the election campaign. Full details are here.

To update on other voting intention polls earlier this week, ICM for the Guardian on Tuesday had voting intentions of CON 42%(+1), LAB 43%(nc), LDEM 7%(nc), UKIP 3%(nc). Fieldwork was over the weekend, and changes were from a fortnight ago. Full tabs for that are here.

Finally YouGov for the Times, which was released on Monday but conducted last week, had topline figures of CON 40%, LAB 45%, LDEM 7%, UKIP 2%. Tabs for that are here.


  1. nickp

    “…after all I have had over forty years to follow the EU and our relationship with it, and form a clear view.”

    I would be prepared to bet that you were one of the 32% who voted against the Common Market in 1975 and have been against membership for every single day since. No new forming of any ideas whatsoever in that 40 years (at least as far as the EU is concerned), in other words.

    July 23rd, 2017 at 12:48 pm
  2. Alan

    TOH

    I suspect the cycle of social conservatism might well be broken as religion fades away over the next century. Maybe not completely but as one of the strongest advocates for social conservatism, once it becomes irrelevant to society a new equilibrium will be found.

    That’s one future I’m certainly looking forward to.

    July 23rd, 2017 at 12:48 pm
Messagespace