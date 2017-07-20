Ipsos MORI’s monthly political monitor for the Standard has topline figures of CON 41%, LAB 42%, LDEM 9%. This is MORI’s first poll since the general election, and like other companies now shows Labour with a small lead over the Conservatives. Fieldwork was Friday to Tuesday. As far as I can tell, the methodology is back to MORI’s usual methods, as they were using before the election campaign. Full details are here.
To update on other voting intention polls earlier this week, ICM for the Guardian on Tuesday had voting intentions of CON 42%(+1), LAB 43%(nc), LDEM 7%(nc), UKIP 3%(nc). Fieldwork was over the weekend, and changes were from a fortnight ago. Full tabs for that are here.
Finally YouGov for the Times, which was released on Monday but conducted last week, had topline figures of CON 40%, LAB 45%, LDEM 7%, UKIP 2%. Tabs for that are here.
ANDREW111
I thought both Campaigns were a disgrace-which was mainly why I didn’t vote. So I don’t know whether they had any influence. I suspect “Take back Control” might have chimed with Leave Voters.
Re your second Para-yes I understand that point of view .
Re @” it seems you wish to impose fiscal union against the wishes of German voters! ”
Sorry-clearly failed to explain myself. Let me try it simply put.
Ultimately EU membership without EZ membership seems destined to be a meaningless sideroom. I believe EZ will =EU.
Like Macron I believe that EZ & its economy can only function properly if Fiscal Union & an EZ Treasury is bolted on to Monetary Union. What follows must be Political Union -One Parliament.
I have no desire to impose any of this on the German voters-my suggestion is that they should be asked whether this is what they will accept rather than continue with Convergence Pacts & supra national Fiscal Rules which are broken at will by the larger Member States ; and never ending rows & bailouts as a result of systemic economic imbalances between North & South.
BTW I checked the white paper documents on the gov.uk website and they make no mention of the rights of EU citizens to stand or vote in local elections (I searched the pdf for relevant keywords….). So it seems the comparison document Colin linked to is an update on the position (which I welcome, BTW).
Meanwhile, as pointed out above, Britain is passing lots of legislation about Brexit and it would be very easy to give EU citizens as a whole the same voting rights as they have now, or indeed the paradoxically greater rights we give to Irish and Commonwealth citizens resident in the UK.
As pointed out above, giving those rights reciprocally to British citizens in 27 EU countries may require 27 sets of legislation to be passed. The problem is that Britain is not prepared to say “we will give EU citizens exactly the same rights as they have now, going forward”. Instead they put in all sorts of qualifications. So naturally the 27 are reluctant to regard British expats as “EU citizens” going forward
I might add however that the foolish rejection of dual nationality by a number of EU states, notably the Netherlands and Germany, is making this whole business much more stressful both for nationals of those countries in the UK, and for UK expats in those countries… Another example of “outmoded nationalism” in my view, which does not apply to Britain
COLIN
If you’re genuinely inquiring rather than point-scoring (which was how I read your series of posts to me), then here’s one:
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2017/jul/21/eu-and-britain-fail-to-reach-agreement-on-half-of-issues-in-brexit-talks
I’ve also seen discussions on Facebook forums. None of it is reliable, and the Guardian article is, now I look at it again, pretty feeble.
After following your link I decided to look into it myself. I haven’t yet found any authoritative articles on the ‘joint technical note’, and it is very much a ’note’ – not easy for the layman to interpret. So I may well still be misunderstanding it.
Roger Mexico gave an excellent summary of the ‘voting rights’ issue above, I thought.
On the CSI, I suspect that the right interpretation is the opposite of what I and others first thought, and that the UK govt still wants to grant ‘settled status’ to all those here now, including stay-at-home Mums and partially employed hypnotherapists (for example) . But as Britain is pretty much the only country in the EU that not only has not been registering most EU citizens till now, but has actually made it in many cases impossible for them to register, the EU is wishing for clarification of the ‘details of implementation’. Perhaps they are not so far apart after all.
This is only my own interpretation though, and probably wrong. I think we should also remember that a ‘joint technical note’ represents a passing phase in negotiations and does not have the same status as a position paper.
It does look in general as though the EU has completely given up on seeking a continuation of EU citizens rights for all parties, and is accommodating itself to the British view. To me it looks uncomfortably like a Dutch auction.
I don’t like to be cynical, but it may be that both sides are really more interested in a Trade deal, and desperate to get an agreement on this and move on. Neither EU nor UK citizens will be happy imo
Andrew 111
Good post. I agree…
PATRICK BRIAN
Thanks
The Guardian article says :-
“A detailed colour-coded document reveals there is agreement on 22 “green areas” but fundamental disagreements on 14 “red” issues and a further eight “amber” areas that need further clarification.”
This is the Government Working Group Paper I linked you to. I have checked the colour codes & the G report is correct ie :-
8 Yellow -” further discussion is required to deepen understanding”
22 Green-“convergence”
14 Red.-“divergence ”
Though the G has missed 4 blocks titled ” For discussion in Governance Group”.
.
To be honest-given the very clear summary of the respective positions in each colour code block in the Summary < I don't really need to read any newspaper interpretation.
I expect it will be a compromise at the end-that is to be expected of most negotiations.