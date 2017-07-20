Ipsos MORI’s monthly political monitor for the Standard has topline figures of CON 41%, LAB 42%, LDEM 9%. This is MORI’s first poll since the general election, and like other companies now shows Labour with a small lead over the Conservatives. Fieldwork was Friday to Tuesday. As far as I can tell, the methodology is back to MORI’s usual methods, as they were using before the election campaign. Full details are here.
To update on other voting intention polls earlier this week, ICM for the Guardian on Tuesday had voting intentions of CON 42%(+1), LAB 43%(nc), LDEM 7%(nc), UKIP 3%(nc). Fieldwork was over the weekend, and changes were from a fortnight ago. Full tabs for that are here.
Finally YouGov for the Times, which was released on Monday but conducted last week, had topline figures of CON 40%, LAB 45%, LDEM 7%, UKIP 2%. Tabs for that are here.
Re your last paragraph. If what you say is correct and I suspect it is a big if, I would expect the UK to change the law to specifically deal with that point so that the UK Supreme Court is the final arbiter not the ECJ.
” However it may spark a review of how we make the economy work better. how we invest in industry and innovation how we can make the leap from innovation to making the the stuff.”
Somehing I hope and expect to happen, ultimately resulting in some rebalancing of our economy. Something i think is much needed and suspect we would both agree on.
There were quite a few local by-elections last night, generally showing strong swings towards Labour.
Chiddingly & East Hoathly (Wealden) result:
CON: 53.4% (-11.2)
LAB: 28.3% (+9.4)
LDEM: 18.3% (+18.3)
Con HOLD.
No UKIP as prev.
(~10 pt CON-LAB swing despite no UKIP)
St Michaels (Knowsley) result:
LAB: 86.6% (+12.2)
LDEM: 7.0% (+7.0)
GRN: 6.4% (+6.4)
Lab HOLD.
No Con and UKIP as prev.
(This is Knowsley, I think the safest Labour constituency in the country. Hence Con didn’t even bother)
Billingham North (Stockton):
LAB 40.5% (+5.3)
CON 38.7% (+19.0)
IND 11.0% (+11.0)
LD 5.3% (+5.3)
NEP 4.5% (+4.5)
No UKIP/Oth as prev
(These results are quite hard to read, UKIP were very strong here, and so were the Billingham Residents Association, who didn’t stand this time. This probably explains the high swings to Con).
St Helier (Merton) result:
LAB: 74.1% (+3.1)
CON: 15.6% (+1.7)
LDEM: 4.8% (+1.9)
GRN: 3.0% (+0.3)
UKIP: 2.5% (-7.0)
Alston Moor (Eden) result:
LAB: 55.8% (+55.8)
CON: 34.7% (-10.7)
IND: 7.8% (+7.8)
GRN: 1.8% (+1.8)
Lab GAIN from LDem.
No LDem candidate.
(Very bizarre that there was no LD candidate this time, and no Labour candidate last time. Either way it looks like the same people who voted LD voted Labour this time, with a significant loss of Tory support)
New Romney (Shepway) result:
CON: 35.2% (+6.2)
LAB: 32.5% (+21.5)
IND: 27.5% (+27.5)
LDEM: 4.8% (-3.7)
Con HOLD.
No UKIP and Grn as prev.
(UKIP were a very close second to the Conservatives last time here, but them not standing didn’t seem to boost their vote share mcuh, as we saw in many seats repeatedly in the 2017 GE. Also worth bearing in mind this is Folkestone, one of the most Brexity places in the UK, and solid Tory territory. The council is composed of 23 Tories, 6 UKIP, 1 independent. Not a single Labour councillor but they tripled their vote this time and almost clinched it. This I think is the most interesting result of the night)
Leek East (Staffordshire Moorlands) result:
LAB: 45.0% (+25.6)
CON: 28.9% (+1.1)
IND: 19.5% (+19.5)
LDEM: 6.6% (+0.7)
No UKIP/Oth as prev.
(A 12pt CON-LAB swing despite the absence of UKIP, leading to a Labour gain. In 2015, UKIP were just behind Labour in votes.)
Whissendine (Rutland) result:
IND (I. Arnold): 54.1% (+54.1)
CON: 26.0% (-0.8)
IND: 11.7% (+11.7)
LDEM: 8.2% (-56.9)
Ind GAIN from LDem.
(What went on here?! Just dreadful for the LDs. No Labour candidate; Con vote steady.)
Ketton (Rutland) result:
CON: 68.8% (+12.7)
LDEM: 31.2% (+4.2)
Conservative HOLD.
No UKIP as prev.
(Very clearly showing in a vacuum what happens when UKIP don’t stand.)
An interesting analysis thank you, it saves me some time because I usually look at the results and was about to do so.
Perhaps a little picky of me but you did not highlight the good Tory performance in Billingham North (Stockton). It looks as though they almost took it picking up most of the UKIP vote.
I have no doubt that the detail of given citizenship cases is fearsomely complex .
I don’t pretend to have the answers.
What I would suggest though is that the EU supporting stance that absolutely nothing must change in respect of the rights of EU citizens who happen to be living here when we leave, may be guilty of a crime levelled constantly at “Leavers” on UKPR. ie that they never think about future outcomes & the potential for adverse change.
The EU is currently facing a veritable tidal wave of economic migrants & genuine refugees from two continents. Its external borders at the critical points of entry are uncontrolled & its internal borders absent ( in principle if not in practice) by choice of policy. Its attempts at co-ordinated response to this crisis have thus far failed.
Supposing they continue to fail. Suppose the numbers keep on coming. Suppose Political difficulties result within EU. Is it beyond the bounds of possibility that future EU Lawmakers , or indeed Member States impose much more restrictive policies on immigration & residency? Is it possible that UK citizens resident in EU might not find themselves caught up in such a change of heart?
And would UK , in those curcumstances be unwise to have accepted in perpetuity rights for an EU cohort , their relatives & future spouses?
Nothing is forever-even in the European Union.
Howard – maybe you missed this in Analysts’ post.
”These results are quite hard to read, UKIP were very strong here, and so were the Billingham Residents Association, who didn’t stand this time. This probably explains the high swings to Con”
@”The thing is, there are many people in this country who do appear to have brains larger than small grapes, ”
I think that is true-otherwise we could hardly have prospered as a country.
But I think there are numbers of people who don’t :-)
@TOH @Alec
I know the ECJ is a real obstacle, given it’s a red line for both sides.
If the relevant provisions that governs the ECJ’s remit were written in UK law could the Supreme Court the act like the ECJ does now?
This could be spun in the UK as the Supreme Court having the control, and the EU could claim the EU citizens are getting the same rights in the UK as they would in the EU.
Some compromise is needed, one which means both the EU and the UK can claim they got what they wanted.
Being cynical you might call it a grubby compromise.
Many thanks for that, I should stop speed reading.
Analyst.
My apologies I missed your comment when speed reading your post. I though your post a very fair summary.
Colin
Is it beyond the bounds of possibility that future EU Lawmakers , or indeed Member States impose much more restrictive policies on immigration & residency?
Exactly, I made the same point, briefly, in my response to TonyBTG at 12.55. In an independant country immigration laws should ultimately be arbitered by the highest court in the land in our case the UK Supreme Court.
Ultimately I think the EU will concede this point as somebody else posted earlier.
Is EU Regulation ALWAYS a model to follow?
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-germany-emissions-cartel-idUSKBN1A61G9
@ Analyst,
“One thing that must have annoyed the LDs is that there were half a dozen seats in the last election* (Richmond Park, St Ives, Cheltenham, Devon North, Cheadle, St Albans) where the LDs came very close to taking a few seats from the Tories.”
Richmond Park fits yr case, given Lab voters were highly tactical in the 2016 by-election & then reverted a year later, allowing the King of the Phonies back in by a whisker.
But St Albans has never (?) been a Lib seat & it would make more sense for the Libs to support Lab [winners here 1997] rather than the other way around?
With respect to the other seats: yes total Lab tactical voting would have got the Lib in, but was not the real problem that the Libs just didn’t do v well! in regaining their 2010 vote. Plus: in all these seats the disintegrating UKIP vote was important, perhaps crucial, but the Libs were hardly in a position to capitalize. Much of their failure, I’m afraid, was down to a misfiring national campaign.
An interesting idea which might have some traction for a short period but is not likely to work since as time marches on and things change as Colin pointed out.
The EU demand is clearly unreasonable and will, I think, be seen as such throughout the rest of the World. I don’t think the EU wants to be seen negatively so I think eventually they will concede the point. Only my view of course, if they don’t then the negotiations are probably at an end.
@ToH
Yes, significant gains there. But as I said, raw vote share changes aren’t that useful, it has to be placed in context of who is standing, vs who stood last time. In the GE, Stockton North saw a 0.3 point net swing to the Tories (it’s a safe Labour seat), likely off the back of UKIP declining a huge 15 points. This resulted in an 8.5 point increase for Con, and 7.8 for Lab.
Billingham’s result pretty much reflects that on a smaller geography: high UKIP vote going to the Tories, but Labour still up, despite the LDs standing this time and taking 5.3% when they did not stand last time. In fact, in 2015, the UKIP vote in this ward in the local election was higher than the Conservative one.
So, there’s a lot of ingredients being changed at once here which makes it difficult to really assess what explains the Tories taking a substantially bigger share of the pie here. But I suppose the Tories could have some half-baked optimism about the result. But that might risk cherry picking, given the apples to pears comparison that we’re making in terms of parties standing.
Analyst
Thanks for replying. Don’t get me wrong, they shows that Labour are still doing very well, although as AW often tells us local election results cannot be translated into what would happen at a GE, something comfirmed by the last two elections in the UK in spades!!
Colin
Yes, German car makers appear to be in even deeper poo.
Only my view of course, if they don’t then the negotiations are probably at an end.
With the Cons, perhaps, but wouldn’t Arlene have little choice but to vote them down and let Lab have a go?
Only my view of course, if they don’t then the negotiations are probably at an end.
With the Cons, perhaps, but wouldn’t Arlene have little choice but to vote them down and let Lab have a go?
@BARBAZENZERO
The DUP have made it quite clear they will not let an IRA sympathiser like Corbyn anywhere near Downing Street.
