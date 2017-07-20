Ipsos MORI’s monthly political monitor for the Standard has topline figures of CON 41%, LAB 42%, LDEM 9%. This is MORI’s first poll since the general election, and like other companies now shows Labour with a small lead over the Conservatives. Fieldwork was Friday to Tuesday. As far as I can tell, the methodology is back to MORI’s usual methods, as they were using before the election campaign. Full details are here.
To update on other voting intention polls earlier this week, ICM for the Guardian on Tuesday had voting intentions of CON 42%(+1), LAB 43%(nc), LDEM 7%(nc), UKIP 3%(nc). Fieldwork was over the weekend, and changes were from a fortnight ago. Full tabs for that are here.
Finally YouGov for the Times, which was released on Monday but conducted last week, had topline figures of CON 40%, LAB 45%, LDEM 7%, UKIP 2%. Tabs for that are here.
Chris and Barny
Yes, the undecideds in the March polls had more 2015 Lab and LD voters than Tory. However if recovering undecideds from 2015 was all that happened, Labour would only have got 31%. The other 9% came from UKIP, Green, Tory (cancelling out some UKIP to Tory) and new voters, plus a 3% gain from Lib Dem compared to March
@ Chris Riley
‘Arguably, the Tories have never shown themselves as out of touch as they did by both calling the election and then being sure they’d walk it. Something went hugely wrong with the way the Tories (and Leavers for that matter) read the national mood. It would be very interesting to find out what that is because I see no evidence that they’re anywhere near working out what they did wrong.’
I do so agree. I was perplexed that few (least of all the LP polling experts) seemed to consider the 20% former Labour voters whose DK status meant that they weren’t reflected in the polling. It would be interesting to know how much the effect of the PLP ceasing hostility and the ‘neutrality’ of the BBC during the election period accounted for a return of the undecideds to Labour.
@ Patrick Brian
‘“and the lack of increase in the 2017 LD vote from 2015 (apart from some LD/Con marginals) also corroborates the finding that for many Labour voters, it was the manifesto and not Brexit which was important.”’
I was talking about the actual number of LD voters in a particular constituency. If you look at the fall in numbers between 2010 and 2015, you see that for the most part, there was no recovery in 2017….. the actual 2017 vote being almost identical to 2015. The exceptions are areas which were formerly held by a LD MP when the 2017 vote upticks. e.g. Winchester and Cheadle.
As Barny says ‘ Likely many of those ardent remainers who would have swung to the Lib Dems thought there was no chance of anything but a huge Tory majority, and when it became clear that Labour might actually be able to keep that majority under 100 at least, they swung back.’
This was evidenced in a number of constituencies, particularly in the SE, where the drop in LD votes 2010 – 2015 was almost exactly mirrored (in numerical terms) by an increase in the Labour vote 2015-2017. Bexhill and Battle is a good example, Chichester another.
In fact, it looks from the raw data as if there was a considerable amount of tactical voting which is largely hidden within the final figures. My view was always that this was a GE of 650 separate elections and, although the patterns are more consistent than I had initially thought, I think my view is vindicated.