Ipsos MORI’s monthly political monitor for the Standard has topline figures of CON 41%, LAB 42%, LDEM 9%. This is MORI’s first poll since the general election, and like other companies now shows Labour with a small lead over the Conservatives. Fieldwork was Friday to Tuesday. As far as I can tell, the methodology is back to MORI’s usual methods, as they were using before the election campaign. Full details are here.
To update on other voting intention polls earlier this week, ICM for the Guardian on Tuesday had voting intentions of CON 42%(+1), LAB 43%(nc), LDEM 7%(nc), UKIP 3%(nc). Fieldwork was over the weekend, and changes were from a fortnight ago. Full tabs for that are here.
Finally YouGov for the Times, which was released on Monday but conducted last week, had topline figures of CON 40%, LAB 45%, LDEM 7%, UKIP 2%. Tabs for that are here.
Colin
I didn’t narrow the ground to “hate welfare”. And PTRP has moved away from “hate”.
The book, “Poverty, Welfare and the disciplinary State” has this to say towards the close.
There is no longer much sense that the welfare state is there to help in periods of crisis, or that governments through macro-economic management will seek to intervene to create new employment opportunities. On the contrary, the welfare state has through a torrent of measures been fundamentally recast and its ‘caring’ functions have been increasingly superseded by its regulatory and surveillance functions. The consequences for both the workers and users of the welfare system have been bewildering as they have been bombarded by legislation in a context of unrelenting cuts, year on year. It would be possible to fill this book with similar examples from nurses, doctors, probation officers, lecturers in higher and further education, indeed any user or worker in the public sector.”
Or one might look at this research. It samples US, UK and Swedish and Danish newspapers.
“Stories and pictures in the mass media form an important basis for creating opinions of ‘the poor’ and welfare recipients. The media content influences who we think these people are, how we think they behave and what we think should be done to either help or punish them. In The Rise and Fall of Social Cohesion, Christian Albrekt Larsen illustrates how the US and UK are caught in a vicious circle. High levels of poverty and a targeted welfare system produce a large volume of newsworthy negative stories, which make further punishment the most likely political response. Who would want to help scroungers and spongers? …..
There is, however, little doubt among public opinion researchers that these stereotypes, when established, are highly significant in influencing mass opinion and therefore also for politicians trying to get elected or re-elected. And the implications go even further. In my recent book, I demonstrate how these stereotypes also influence overall trust levels in society, which social science has pinpointed as crucial for the functioning of democracy, economic growth and general wellbeing. Therefore, the UK and the US seem to be caught in a vicious circle that is difficult to break. Sweden and Denmark are caught in a virtuous circle from which they constantly benefit. One of the crucial questions is whether increased ethnicdiversity will break the Nordic circle. In my opinion, the ethnic diversity is indeed a challenge for the Nordic countries, at least in the short run.”
‘PASSTHEROCKPLEASE
It was a reference to your views on electorates making the “wrong decision”.
In light of your personal history this particular context was badly chosen. I meant no offence & hope that you felt none.
SAM
Thanks. I’m sure that the definition of State Welfare , and the criteria for its disposition is a matter of international debate-certainly in the developed economies.
If you don’t mind I will pass up on the invitation to join it here.
Colin
The Guardian has this to say about the numbers in the UK in poverty.
“The upward trend in child poverty in the UK has continued for the third year running, with the percentage of children classed as poor at its highest level since the start of the decade, latest official figures show.
About 100,000 children fell into relative poverty in 2015-16, a year on year increase of one percentage point, according to household data published by the government on Thursday. About 4 million, or around 30%, are now classed as poor.
The latest annual rise was relatively modest, but analysts said planned cuts to working-age benefits were likely to dramatically increase poverty rates over the next three years.
Campbell Robb, the chief executive of the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, said: “These troubling figures are warning signs we could be at the beginning of a sharp rise in poverty, with forecasts suggesting child poverty could rise further by 2021.”
It is well known that poverty and poor health go together. It is also well known that the richer you are, the longer you will live. Research points to the redistribution of wealth, income and power as the remedy.
SAM
Thanks
Defining Poverty in a Developed economy is , as I’m sure you will agree, a complex issue.
You might be interested in Full Fact on the topic :-
https://fullfact.org/economy/poverty-uk-guide-facts-and-figures/
An interntational lawyers individual take on the current EU negotiations news.liverpool.ac.uk/2017/07/31/watch-project-fear-to-project-reality-prof-michael-dougan-one-year-on-from-eu-referendum/
S Thomas – I cant recall one single poster saying Scotland would vote for independence by the end of 2018.
A couple thought there maybe a ref but none IIRC predicted a Yes.
sam
They said cutting the welfare state and police numbers hadn’t affected crime rates. And for a while they looked right.
Look again.
Dismantling the welfare state dismantles any consent about being ruled, or policed.
Your ideas are pure poison.
I quite like the reasoning in this article in the Irish Times
https://www.irishtimes.com/news/world/uk/britain-is-better-off-with-a-weak-theresa-may-1.3172609
This diffusion of power to the cabinet and to the Treasury, whose technical expertise weighs more than the trade secretary’s epic visions, has wafted outwards to business, which struggled for an audience in the highest office before the election. Executives who employ people by the thousand no longer enter Downing Street braced for brusque treatment by functionaries whose career records range all the way from the media side of politics to the lobbying side of politics……
There is a lot to be said for the caress of weak government. As long as the state itself is secure and functional, the politicians who populate its offices can be divided against each other. Better that than unity behind a bad cause or misguided prime minister. This is not a libertarian case for nihilism but a practical argument: that Britain has the least bad of all its plausible governing options.”
Sam
Sorry, not your ideas. Obviously. The dismantlers’ ideas.
@PASSTHEROCKPLEASE
I’m not suggesting no control, I’m suggesting that we’ll have EU visa free tourist travel anyway, so arriving at Cork is no different than a person arriving at Dover.
Work permits give the control people want, and will automatically reduce immigration which people seem to also want.