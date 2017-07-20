Ipsos MORI’s monthly political monitor for the Standard has topline figures of CON 41%, LAB 42%, LDEM 9%. This is MORI’s first poll since the general election, and like other companies now shows Labour with a small lead over the Conservatives. Fieldwork was Friday to Tuesday. As far as I can tell, the methodology is back to MORI’s usual methods, as they were using before the election campaign. Full details are here.
To update on other voting intention polls earlier this week, ICM for the Guardian on Tuesday had voting intentions of CON 42%(+1), LAB 43%(nc), LDEM 7%(nc), UKIP 3%(nc). Fieldwork was over the weekend, and changes were from a fortnight ago. Full tabs for that are here.
Finally YouGov for the Times, which was released on Monday but conducted last week, had topline figures of CON 40%, LAB 45%, LDEM 7%, UKIP 2%. Tabs for that are here.
Cambridge Rachel
I don’t know about the Cons Brexit strategy. The media is talking about a (newly found) recognition of the need for a transitional period. There is no indication of what that might mean. The government position is that it will leave the EEA at the point of Brexit. I sometimes wonder which is getting the upper hand – the crash out supporters or the Hammond supporters.
Saffer NI could be granted some sort of special status which would not involve leaving the Single Markrt.
Cambridge Rachel
Baldbloke
“But now the brexit negotiations are onto the details its fascinating. One thing all the detailed discussion on post-brexit EU citizens rights (in the UK) and UK citizens right (in the EU) shows – to me anyway – is that the UK government was quite right all along to not unilaterally guarantee EU citizens rights in the post-brexit UK as many opposition parties were clamouring for pre-GE.”
This was supposed to be the easy bit that the govt said they would settle quickly to calm people’s nerves. Two sets of meetings and we seem as bogged down as ever. Just goes to show what a can of worms Brexit is. Meeting only 4 days per month – at that rate we might have sorted the residency issue by 2019.
What an unnecessary diversion from tackling the real problems in our society that caused some people to vote leave.
RJW
Sorry to keep on with the interminable babbling – but for the next two years at least, Brexit is the only show in town.
UKPR at night seems to have turned into a forum for Spokespersons of the European Union-UK Place des Resters !
A few thoughts from a UK point of view:-
Comparisons between “International Courts” and ECJ don’t assist Mr Barnier’s case-they make the point that , where inter-state resolution is required & appropriate, the courts of either party are not appropriate vehicles for it.
The EU proposal that UK Citizens in EU countries acquire continuing rights restricted to the country they reside in seems to be a response to UK’s proposal that EU Citizens’ rights here will revert to those of UK Citizens if the EU Citizen has left UK for a specified period & wishes to return. Reports suggest this is a carrot for mutual compromise ( called a bargaining chip I believe). UK claims the EU offer is discriminatory since EU citizens would have the right to work & live in all 27 member States.
EU demands that its citizens in UK can marry non-EU citizens & bring them here without restriction in perpetuity.-a greater entitlement than UK Citizens have.
UK offers EU Citizens their current voting rights-ie UK local elections but not Westminster. EU offers UK Citizens no voting rights locally.
Barnier wants DD to agree to a total of Financial obligations. DD is wary of an “algorithm” which can be construed as a total. UK wants to agree line by line on basic principles & facts. UK considers this area as one of significant leverage.
I love the comparisons being drawn between Barnier & Davis. They were so evident on TV yesterday.
Barnier the tall erect , crisp suited male model type , all French hauteur & verbose superiority……….and Davis- short, stooped crumpled retired boxer with few words & a cheeky grin.
Says so much about our respective nations :-)
TONYBTG
as I said up Fred, it was nae me re ‘interminable ramblings’, I was objecting to repetition of established positions i.e. ‘Trench Warfare’ . By all means ramble on if it’s a new point.
Agree Brexit v.imp, but not quite only show in town?
7 out of 10 maybe, as Jezza put it.
RJW,
” there ain’t no room for the LDs, or much point to them”
If labour had adopted an clearly leave stance at the recent election they would have lost, the tories would have won and the libs done better. The libs problem is that there re currently two remain parties, and they are seen generally s the worse bet. If labour starts to wholeheartedly support Brexit, expect to see its vote share falling and libs rising.
Mayyers are of course complicated by the current propaganda war over whether there is such a thing as soft Brexit, and if so whether it counts as leaving or remaining.
………….Valéry Giscard d’Estaing vs Henry Cooper :-) :-) :-)
@ Baldbloke
Thanks for the non-brexit post. Excellent topic for discussion, but sticking to immediate effects on polling, on this one:
“Would save 3 years wasted for many students and they need not then be lumbered with a debt they can never repay. And they get back 3 years of their lives to do something more useful.”
I think the main problem would be that there would be an immediate increase in unemployment figures by about 1.5 million. Not sure that would be popular!
Danny
The things you point to didn’t happen, Lab adopted the policy of ‘masterly ambiguity ‘ re Brexit and it worked.
My point re the LDs was more based on their coalition activities poisoning any chance of a revival under Cable. Normal people, i.e. Not political obsessives like like us, will just see voting LD as the equivalent of voting Tory, except in the veryfew niche seats that they are currently a good second behind the Tories. Might be a bit different up in Scotland, but not much.
Perhaps Euro discussions could be left to when a Euro poll, attitudes to Brexit, options etc is released and posted by Anthony.
I thought the Saltire Thread rule worked pretty well and was respected by indy supporters and unionist alike pretty much?
Some other polls will reasonably feed in such as next PM/Tory leader as clearly their attitudes to Brexit are a factor but hopefully common sense will prevail.
An attempt, for example, to link increasing or decreasing PM doing a good job ratings to her Brexit negotiations to get round the rule would be naughty in my opinion.
I am a mere poster and of course have no authority but I do fear we are losing some non Brexit obsessed contributors.
NB) I am very interested in Brexit, negotiations and related matters but not on here as much as it is.
All these polls are fairly consistent…Labour has a growing lead over the Tories.
We can see why the Tories don’t want to hold a GE any time soon. They don’t want to lose more seats any time soon!
But the longer they hang on, the worse it will get for the Tories…sooner or later, they’re going to have to bite the bullet, and cut their losses, and accept the inevitable.
@RJW,
I agree. My sense is that your average observer probably only remembers one thing about Cable: Royal Mail privatisation. Voters on the whole oppose privatisation of public services – even Tory voters, by a small margin. This particular policy went down like a lead balloon*. And according to YouGov, Brexit was not a major factor for those deciding to vote Labour. So I don’t particularly see the appeal of Cable from their perspective.
*At least, my (largely Tory-voting) relatives aren’t exactly political junkies, and that’s all they think of when they hear his name. It’s certainly fascinating how the most unpopular parts of the coalition’s reforms seem to have been very effectively blamed on the Lib Dems, when these policies were actually Tory policies. Meanwhile, the almost universally-approved policies (lowering of the income tax threshold; same-sex marriage) were credited to the Conservatives when they were actually Liberal Democrat policies at the 2010 election.
@ Jim Jam
I think that’s one of the big mistakes the Tories made in the last election…thinking that Brexit was the most important issue affecting voters.
In contrast, Corbyn concentrated on bread-and-butter issues, such s the NHS, zero-hours contracts, minimum wage, etc.
For people who are struggling to make ends meet after seven years of Tory austerity, those are the issues that matter more than Brexit. And we saw that during the election campaign…Theresa May with her focus on Brexit went downhill, while Corbyn with his focus on workers and working conditions, went up. Corbyn gained seats, May lost seats.
And now Brexit is just adding to May’s woes in opinion polls now….
@ Analyst
My daughter supported the Lb Dems in 2010, and she felt betrayed when Nick Clegg jumped into bed with the Tories. She has never supported the Lib Dems since….
Voters like her are not interested in separating Lib Dem policies from Tory policies during the Con-Dem coalition. They lost support the moment they agreed to accept the Tory blood money.
Cable is going to find it very difficult to overcome the toxic brand that the Lib Dems became after 2010….
Interesting analysis of recent polls here
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-40667874
can we start talking about them again: whilst Brexit is interesting, the entrenched position of committed posters on here isn’t. Its a bit like two people with opposite views arguing in the pub, each twists the others arguments and restates them in order to knock the others point down: I get the impression that the old phrase “dialogue of the deaf” is appropriate given its original meaning, but I am quite clear those with hearing difficulties are far more adept at communicating effectively than the posters I refer to.
Regarding Brexit, I feel like the discussions here don’t really go anywhere. It’s just one side spinning events to suit their narrative, then the other side doing the same. Nobody’s being convinced of anything new. And it’s somewhat unpleasant.
We can spin as much as we like. But polling lays bare several facts:
1) The population remains split pretty much evenly on the issue;
2) Although support for ‘soft’ Brexit might be growing, the movements are currently small if they are indeed real;
3) Where there is a clear majority in terms of views, it is that the Government is handling the issue badly. If this remains to be the case, the extent that this could impinge on support for Brexit more broadly is yet unclear.
We all have our views. But however strongly we hold them, we can occasionally be wrong. If we all show some humility and willingness to accept that we don’t have everything figured out, and that we don’t actually know how things will unfold, discussions might become more fruitful and honest, rather than merely partisan.
Alternatively, this is a polling site that was supposed to be non-partisan, so avoiding the topic beyond polling would also be nice. It is difficult to not display and partisanship when talking about polling, of course, but there’s a difference between providing an honest analysis which recognises the potential faults with their argument, and one which merely intends to tribally support their own view, irrespective of evidence. I don’t see the point in discussing polls if we’re just going to see what we want to see in them.
@oldnat
My model does try to extrapolate from the crossbreaks, by taking a long term average for all regions of the uk, and adjusting to match the current national picture.
When fed the right national result for the last election it worked pretty well.
We’ve not had anywhere near enough polls since the election to get a good picture of the crossbreaks yet though, so my model still weights the election results pretty heavily at a regional level.
@oldnat
And trying to project anything from a single poll is foolish, doubly so for trying to do so from the crossbreaks of a single poll.
@Micheal Siva,
I understand the argument your daughter would make, and there’s no inconsistency there.
But think about those who voted Lib Dem in 2010 and Tory in 2015. This was probably at least 5-6% or so of voters. Why did they do it? If it was out of disapproval for the Liberal Democrats role in the coalition, it would make little sense for them to swing Tory, as the Tories are the party which generally forced the Liberal Democrat MPs to vote for policies they disagreed with. Out of the frying pan, and into the fire, you might say.
e.g. if you disapprove of the Liberal Democrats supporting the increase in tuition fees, why would you then vote Tory as a result, when it was them who wanted the change? Just seems a bit odd. Perhaps it was a sense that the Tories were the real ‘government’ and to get them back in you had to vote Tory, not LD. But clearly the government they got back afterwards was rather different to the coalition. Alternatively, their vote for the LDs may previously just have been a protest vote, and decided they weren’t too keen on them after all, and just swung Tory as it was the party that best fit their views otherwise.
Interesting thought: imagine if some of those 2010 LD -> 2015 Tory switchers stuck with the LDs in 2015, and there were, say, 20-30 Lib Dem MPs, mostly at the Tories’ expense, leading them to continue the coalition. There would probably never have been an EU referendum, DC would still be PM, UKIP would probably still be around….
@Analyst
Yes, the Lib Dems proved a very useful shield for the Tories in coalition, taking the brunt of the abuse on tuition fees, austerity and royal mail, while the Tories took the acclaim for the more popular policies the Lib Dems forced onto the agenda.
They also acted as a stabilizing factor, as the last two _eventful_ years have shown. As Cable said in his victory speech, they’re the ones who provided Strong and Stable Government…
Nevertheless, Cable is certainly tainted by association, though he does have the rare knack of actually sounding like he knows what he’s talking about when speaking.
He’s sensible, moderate and experienced – three things modern Britain doesn’t want.