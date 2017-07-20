Ipsos MORI’s monthly political monitor for the Standard has topline figures of CON 41%, LAB 42%, LDEM 9%. This is MORI’s first poll since the general election, and like other companies now shows Labour with a small lead over the Conservatives. Fieldwork was Friday to Tuesday. As far as I can tell, the methodology is back to MORI’s usual methods, as they were using before the election campaign. Full details are here.
To update on other voting intention polls earlier this week, ICM for the Guardian on Tuesday had voting intentions of CON 42%(+1), LAB 43%(nc), LDEM 7%(nc), UKIP 3%(nc). Fieldwork was over the weekend, and changes were from a fortnight ago. Full tabs for that are here.
Finally YouGov for the Times, which was released on Monday but conducted last week, had topline figures of CON 40%, LAB 45%, LDEM 7%, UKIP 2%. Tabs for that are here.
@NeilJ
It was an easy promise to make since we’ve always had the power to end unlimited free movement.
If the Soft Brexiteers prevail the first thing that will happen is that they’ll invoke powers we have always had and not really used, and say that meets the promise.
And most people will agree as well.
@CHRIS RILEY
@HIRETON
In fairness the situation is a fudge (or may be fudged up) but it is the only logical way around it. If you go through my discussion with S THOMAS my basic point is that if you are a leaver and want control of the borders then FoM as it currently stands (even in terms of the EU rules ) has to go so you would need visa and border control, registration and the like it either means a people border between NI and the Republic, Special Status i.e The NI is a part of the EU, we keep FoM or Ireland leaves the EU
NeilJ
Yes, whose turn is it to be in charge of Government policy today?
@S THOMAS
So you agree if we are to leave even with a FTA there has to be a hard peopel border somewhere.
So you have chosen between Ireland and Northern Ireland. That is fine I think that is not going to happen since no one wants that and it defies the GFA if it happens. The people border will only work in my understanding if Either the Irish leave the EU or if the UK moves the people border to the Irish sea. Both solutions keep the GFA intact. the other I believe will cause real issues.
I am not even arguing this as a remain/leave perspective I am arguing this from the fact that we are leaving and I believe that you misunderstand the sensitivities that each solution brings
@COLIN
On the FTA:
yes Global trade grew because of the free movement of capital it sought the cheapest set of inputs to make the product and sometimes business were prepared to reduce quality to get the perceived advantage
I was in a meeting with a VP of Engineerijng of Texas Instruments and I had just come back from India where I was workign with a company developing a derivative of our products I pointed out to him that the engagement was a disaster and I would have done better to have hired some raw grads and trained them myself since I would have got more productivity out that. he said for a big company it was worth it. he said we could take one engineer with multiple skills and split that skill into 4 engineers and still have cost advantage since the US engineer was 5 time the cost of the Indian engineer. When I pointed out the quality of the work he said we could cope with that. So the problem I see has nothing to do with FTA and even individual countries laws but actually matching transglobal companies with transglobal rules (i.e shared sovereignty)
On teh point of electing people to institute our own laws. I find that as bogus as the idea of democracy itself at times
I normally use this video to show we have no clue of what we are voting for
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W7lsRbDKOXg
I find it hilarious these people are voting conservative despite being against many of heir policies and their only association to policy is essentially whom the messenger is.
Now as with everythign my view is that markets do not work well because people have not enough information to make good decisions. I fear that we never say that of democracy. for if we did then I think we would become skeptical of party politics since it would be essentially be seen as tribal rather than rational.
So do I believe we have more power because of brexit. that is an emphatic no. it is the worst of the red herrings that is the argument for Leave. indeed the changes that peopel would argue we need to make have nothing to do with the EU. for example take immigration if the government’s answer is that we need to reduce immigration down to less than 100K then what about the immigration we control why has that gone up. it has not gone up because of the EU. It gone up because the government believes that it needs to and that it understand that restricting it makes no sense.
I also point to the fact that we as an electorate with the system that we use to create our representative democracy appear to hate welfare however when you poll deeper the hatred is of welfare in general but not when people know what it is being used for. So no one says child benefit is bad but benefits in general is bad when you go down the list we find that the more people know the less they see benefits as bad,
My view is simple we as an electorate are nto sophisticated enough to hold our politicians to account and thus look for simple answers to blame that lack of accountability on. However when we examine the issue beyond the take back control slogan we find that we are voting against ourselves and are often blaming the wrong thing for the issues we have.
As I said the advantage of leavign the Eu is that there is one less thing to blame. I reckon we will move to PR and that will be one less thing to blame and then we may find that we will have to pool our sovereignty and then I will laugh at the decision to leave because we will be back at square one blaming bad deals a la Trump.
@barny
Yes I agree.
If the EU are sensible they will work out a deal with poland to increase their net payments which are massively negative at the moment in exchange for the agencies based in London. But I expect they will go to net contributors instead, it’s a compelling argument that “We should get those agencies because we pay most in”. Besides which where ever the banking agency goes is the most likely next major financial centre in the EU.
No 10 has now publicly contradicted the Chancellor ( and by association the Home Secretary) following the public disagreement between Fox and Hammond. Vince Cable has aired the strong rumours in Westminster that Johnson is picking his moment to resign.
This is beginning to look like a very unstable Cabinet internally which isn’t going to hold together.
Tony Ebert
“Brexit: Remainer crumb of comfort.
My feeling is that if we do leave (very likely), we will most likely rejoin in some form or other within the next 20 years. The Brexit generation who dislike Germany and immigration will have moved on, and the next generation have no problem with either.”
The problem is that it is quite possible the EU will have fallen apart by then, certainly the Euro problem has not been dealt with.
Popped in to see if there was anything interesting going on. Still the usual Brexit discussion
CambridgeRachel
Poland is under an Article 7 procedure …. Deservedly.
@passtherockplease
The other potential option is a soft border – free movement of good continues, free movement of people continues only for tourism, EU citizens would need a work permit to work in the UK.
Seems like the solution most likely to please (almost) everyone, but would require a full free trade deal with the EU.
ToH – still wonder why Root batted on so long last afternoon?
JIMJAM
He wanted to give them no hope at all. If somebody othere than Elgar had shown a lot of fight it might have been costly but it wasn’t.
Ali’s hat trick first by an England spinner since Tom Goddard in 1938. Two years before I was born.
It has always been obvious that it would be impossible to reconcile the Common Travel Area of the British Isles with a Brexit that meant that Ireland was in the EU and the rest wasn’t. You simply can’t have no documentary restrictions on travel[1] (as with the CTA) and any sort of border within that area. It would be meaningless. To make matters worse, both the UK and Ireland have no tradition of using ID documents internally and a resistance across the political spectrum to doing so[2]
But you can’t have different restrictions on who can enter the UK or Ireland and free movement between the two without a way of randomly checking who is who within either country. You can’t have different tax rates or tariffs in them without some way of checking on goods moved commercially between[3]. There are fantasies that in some magic ‘technology’ will monitor things (DUP MPs such as Dodds seem keen on this), but no actual method proposed as to how things should work. As so often with Brexit-related topics, finding the right words is thought to be sufficient.
What I suspect what a lot of people in Northern Ireland are hoping for is an “Irish solution to an Irish problem” – everyone breaks the law and everyone ignores the fact they are (and some people make a lot of money from it). But there’s no guarantee that will be acceptable to the Irish Government or, more important, the EU.
[1] Not only are there no ID requirements on sea travel, but there are technically none on air travel. The ID checks for security are currently imposed and carried out by the airlines (which explains why there is no standard list of what ID is or is not acceptable). Were such checks to be made mandatory travel would be either more costly (because carriers would be responsible for more stringent checks) or more time-consuming (because it would have to be paid for and done by the state). Probably both.
[2] There’s the additional problem that many people may not even have one, depending on which ones are deemed suitable.
[3] Of course this happens on a domestic scale at the moment – one of the reasons none of the NI Parties want any sort of border control as it is their economy that benefits more. At the moment, when the UK leaves the EU all cross-border goods will automatically incur tax on entry – no more shopping trips North (or indeed booze-cruises to Calais).
PASSTHEROCKPLEASE
@”On teh point of electing people to institute our own laws. I find that as bogus as the idea of democracy itself at times”
Do you?
I don’t.
@”Now as with everythign my view is that markets do not work well because people have not enough information to make good decisions.”
This is far too general a statement for me to engage with . Which markets? I certainly agree that all governments need to keep an eye of Market functioning. and intervene with regulation, monitoring or fundamental law change if consumers are being deliberately disadvantaged.
@”So do I believe we have more power because of brexit. that is an emphatic no. it is the worst of the red herrings that is the argument for Leave.”
I disagree-it is fundamental.
@”take immigration if the government’s answer is that we need to reduce immigration down to less than 100K then what about the immigration we control why has that gone up.”
Non-EU immigration has been falling since 2004 actually ( Full-Fact). We might not “need ” to make that reduction. It was always silly to target Net Migration because that is a function, in part, of Emigration-which we cannot control.
So I’m pleased that this number is now just a general aspiration. My belief is that Leave voters did want net immigration reduced. To do that you first have to gain control of all of it. I believe that doing so will meet the Leave vote requirement & that no-one will complain when a UK Government , with total control over who comes settles into periodic public assessments of economic need , which include work permits for key workers .The net migration trend which emerges from that will have received democratic acceptance.
@”I also point to the fact that we as an electorate with the system that we use to create our representative democracy appear to hate welfare ”
I find this an extraordinary statement-somewhat offensive . It begins to move into very partisan politics. I doubt there is any evidence for your claim. My belief is that UK citizens are among the most generous & open hearted in the world. I believe that helping the disadvantages is a central tenet of social outlook here-but I also believe that we expect State Welfare to be given to those who really need it .WTaxes which pay for Welfare have to be fair to the taxpayer as well as the recipient.
@”My view is simple we as an electorate are nto sophisticated enough to hold our politicians to account ”
Again I disagree fundamentally with you. I think that a very elitist , pompous & patronising attitude of the sort that got Trump elected. Idon’t trust the word “sophisticated” in this context. I prefer the idea of “common sense”-which I think our electorate has plenty of with which to “hold our politicians to account”.
And there won’t be any hiding places for then after Brexit. I look forward to it.
@COLIN
here is an interesting take on FTA tarrifs and all that from the perspective of Ghana
https://www.geg.ox.ac.uk/sites/geg/files/documents/Trade%20Document_Ghana.pdf
tell me what you think
So number 10 slaps Hammond and wikileaks does likewise to Macron, an interesting start to the week.