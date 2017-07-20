Ipsos MORI’s monthly political monitor for the Standard has topline figures of CON 41%, LAB 42%, LDEM 9%. This is MORI’s first poll since the general election, and like other companies now shows Labour with a small lead over the Conservatives. Fieldwork was Friday to Tuesday. As far as I can tell, the methodology is back to MORI’s usual methods, as they were using before the election campaign. Full details are here.
To update on other voting intention polls earlier this week, ICM for the Guardian on Tuesday had voting intentions of CON 42%(+1), LAB 43%(nc), LDEM 7%(nc), UKIP 3%(nc). Fieldwork was over the weekend, and changes were from a fortnight ago. Full tabs for that are here.
Finally YouGov for the Times, which was released on Monday but conducted last week, had topline figures of CON 40%, LAB 45%, LDEM 7%, UKIP 2%. Tabs for that are here.
@COLIN, which laws need changing?
Hireton
Agreed no analogy is perfect. All scenarios are different. There are aspects in common, and aspects not in common.
People of goodwill will seize on the aspects in common to develop a template and work from there. People of bad will will seize on the aspects not in common to create problems and (fail to) work from there. There’s little evidence of the former here.
Polling suggests a sizeable chunk of remain voters who are minded to the “decion made we lost make the best of it” position. Not the easiest thing to poll accurately, but around 1 in 5 people seem to fall in the category when a pollster tries to assess it.
If it were my place to advise them, I’d say that those who seek to slow, mitigate or reverse the process of leaving might do well to pick their battles, because they need to win these voters back if there is to be any prospect of the clear and apparent sustained swing in public opinion without which neither main party will have reason to change policy and neither back bench awkward squad will have the political cover to make it do so.
For me at least, as someone who probably identifies to some degree with that ill defined category, they’re singularly failing to do this at present. And in doing so playing into the hands of those who want the hardest and most fractious of separations. Perhaps it’s Umunna who is the closet leaver after all. His actions seem to me to make it far more certain to come to pass than his leader’s position does.
@PETERW
What would change your mind. My view is that for those that say wait and see are essentially saying we can get back in the EU boat at any time. However if you look at the polls in the EU most of them see a hardening of attitude by Europeans.
y view as a reaminer is that it is a lost cause now because we are unable to say as a country we have made a mistake. I do not see the UK electorate backing down because in many ways we have been put on a war footing. The Narrow victory is seen as absolutism one way or the other and many people are giving their gloss of what the referendum means and what it represents.
My view is that There is nothing that anyone could do to make this different there is no way to spin it. Think about the invasion of Iraq. The slow realisation of things not being what some people thought they were we will be led down a path where we just accept it was a crap decision and move on.
The Irish Problem
The Irish border issue has become the” alamo” for remainers.Hold the Alamo and they can stop brexit. BZ and Sam are the Crockett and Bowie of the battle.
It is desperate stuff.And under what authority did the roi delegate negotiating any changes toAgreement to the EU. ?
@oldnat
Agree but the issue is that the DUP does not want NI to be treated as a micro state or indeed a piece of fudge!
@peterw
I think you are simply ignoring the underlying political realities of NI. Resorting to appeals to “goodwill” is somewhat simplistic and naive.
@sthomas
The Republic of Ireland hasn’t “delegated” anything to the EU, they have simply ensured that their national interest in the border with NI is addressed in the Brexit negotiations. Ireland is also not seeking to change the “agreement”.
Apologies for the tardy replies it has been a busy week and there are still reams of posts to catch up on too!
@PatrickBrian “Just a query.
When you say you hope for ” a mutually acceptable withdrawal agreement”, who do you include in the “mutual”. Do you include the 48% who voted Remain, or the 65% who prefer a soft Brexit? Or are you talking about an agreement that is acceptable both to the EU and the Government, with the support of core remainers ?
I’m not quite clear on this, but it’s an important distinction. Many Leavers give a strong impression that the views of those who voted remain are irrelevant to the process, as is any subsequent change or nuance in public opinion. Which makes it difficult to find common ground.”
Mutually acceptable would be an agreement that both the EU and the Government can live with that honors the Referendum in terms of control of money, borders and laws after any short transitionary agreement. A decision was taken by the peoples of the UK collectively so trying to split factions up after the fact while interesting I think is unhelpful. Poll after poll does show a decisive majority wish the Government to get on with putting the decision into practice.
@Charles “Glad to see you back. My impression is that you have not been around for a while.
I agree with you that Brexit will happen,if only because no one is going to get their act enough together to stop it.
You once told me that in the end wise heads would prevail and there woudl be a deal that benefits both sides. Do you still think this likely? I don’t. we have to get 27 countries and a number of different bodies to agree, and we ourselves have to be clear about what we want. the probability of all this seems to very low.
In the long run all this may benefit the EU. It gets rid of its awkward squad. It demonstrates the dire consequences of secession and it takes juicy slices of our financial services, airlne business and so on.
In the long run we will have to strike trade deals with others. China is an obvious candidate but unlike the Germans for whom it is their major trading partner we have shown little skill in selling to them. Another obvious candidate is the US but I see little joy there. China and the USA together take, i think, about 28% of our exports. The EU takes 44% before one counts their indirect effect on trade deals with other countries. So we would be in a desperately weak position in negotiating with these countries, and the major effect for me is likely to be our increased dependence on the United states. (The proposed TTIP arrangement for policing the agreement seemed to me far worse than any European court. Shades of Paraguay being taken to court for trying to deal with cigarette packaging and the legality of that being policed by lawyers who can earn money by consulting to international firms).
Anyway I don’t want this. I accept that Brexit will happen (sadly not that it ought to but that’s different). Have you any words of consolation?”
Thanks for the salutation. I have had a very busy month so haven’t been able to post much, though I endeavour to catch up when I can. To your points. 1) I agree there is still a considerable risk that no deal can happen. Basically, the politics abroad and at home could get in the way. A transition period is necessary in my opinion so they can fudge the bill and give them time to implement a trade agreement with the member states.
In the plus column, it looks like Merkel will be re-elected and quite possibly go into coalition with the more business friendly conservatives rather than their current partners. In the negative column is the French who are likely to make it as difficult as possible. Historical rivalries don’t die easily.
2) You rightly state the issues with getting new trade deals. But I would also like to point out how abysmal the EU’s trade negotiations have been. They only have a couple of FTAs with economies outside of the EU in the G20! In fact, the 50 or so agreements the EU has negotiated make up 8% of the world’s GDP. Clearly long-term the opportunity is outside of the EU to strike trade deals. The issue is getting from A to B without doing too much damage to A.
As to words of consolation. Well depends if you are a glass is half full or half empty type of fella. I believe we will find a way. Change scares people but it also opens up opportunities.
RM, totally agree. It’s completely irrelevant whether JC is for, against or indifferent, his first priority must be to ensure that the Tories own brexit in the way that nulab own the Iraq war. His second is to deny the right of his party their claim to be referred to as moderates, and on this he seems to be gaining too. As one used to playing the long game he seems to me to be playing it very well.
Peter W.
On the money, whilst there is a block of remain voters who whilst not changing their mind about their vote in the ref think we should get on with it and in another ref may switch to leave as we cant keep revisiting there is no mileage in seeking that second ref.
There is a possibility, but imo an unlikely one, of negotiations going so bad and the implications of leaving becoming so obviously negative for enough voters that a second in/out ref becomes possible. Focusing on a close relationship with the EU short of membership is I feel a better approach for remain politicians.
@PTRP
For what it’s worth I still think it’s a bad decision so the only thing that will change my mind as such is if it turns out not to be. I just don’t think the majority that disagree with me will have their minds changed by a perpetuation of the referendum campaign tactic that treated them as thick as mince for thinking otherwise and devotes all its efforts to contriving technical reasons to ignore them.
@hireton
I wouldn’t expect goodwill from some of the parties. The DUP certainly don’t have a great track record there. I’d have expected a bit better from the Irish Government personally. But successful negotiations require it in some degree, and if there is none to be had, then the exercise is futile, and the naive are those who even sit down and try.
@S THOMAS
I don’t think the irish border is the Alamo. I think it is a problem which has several solutions none of which are palatable. In the end we have to chose one of them.
I think the Irish border is s example of a lack of understanding of the situation that Brexit has brought. There are many other issues but this one is easy to see. I believe it will be resolved by having the border on the Irish sea. however if you watched any news item on sky ex UUP and First MInister trimble said that was unacceptable to the unionists
currently we have freedom of movement as well as Freedom of goods. A FTA will not change the FoM issue between Irealnd and NI and therefore between the EU and NI.
As I have said previously either we have to have a hard border somewhere, Tell me where you would put it?
Several people have pointed out the options and their advantages and disadvantages. Pick one and be happy with the fallout.
I think in the same way that we see slowly go through a level of disclosure that will temper what we can get.
@PETERW
My view is that there is nothing that can be done to change peoples mind either way it is what made the Iraq war so sad. We all got punished for mistake that a good proportion of the population knew was a disaster. I can comfortably say that Iraq was a disaster but not many people have owned up to the fact that they were wrong. Everyone has moved on from this indeed the same papers that were cheerleaders for the war seem to sound like they were always against it.
In the end it is a matter of faith, The evidence can be used in many ways. take the new mini announcement. yes it is good that the new mini will be assembled in the UK but that is the point all the important parts of the manufacturing will not be done in the UK so what does that mean for UK manufacturing. There is no nuance in the discussion as their was nto surrounding the Iraq war. We want simple answers simple slogans. You cannot defeat ‘take back control’ because it means anything and everything
So i think we will back here in 15 years and people would have forgotten they even voted leave as a poll has shown people had forgotten they supported the Iraq war
https://yougov.co.uk/news/2015/06/03/remembering-iraq/
That comment was a response to Danny’s response to my prior post.
He said :-
“Change the Uk forever? I doubt it. ”
I said it would because, amongst other things, we would be able to change all our own laws.
As to what laws-well that will be up to future Parliaments & the wishes of UK voters.
For myself I hope & believe that substantial post Brexit change will be enacted in laws governing Agri-Environmental policy.
Sorry PETE-that was a response to your question to me.
@SEA CHANGE
I think EU difficulty getting trade deals is a two edged sword. When negotiating with the US. it has a big enough market to and clout to stop the US getting it’s way. Many of the deals that the EU strikes are basically reductions non tariff barriers. It has deals with most trading nations including US, China and India.
Some of the trade deals that the EU has not been able to sign have been due to the UK for example the main sticking point for India deal was visa restrictions. I presume this will be a sticking point when the UK negotiates with Australia and China too.
So my view is that a FTA is not the be all and end all. Indeed the lack of FTA has not hurt many EU countries from out-exporting the UK to third countries such as India and China and more importantly I have not seen a FTA that makes goods and services that others will want to buy. Therein lies the UK’s problem we have sold ourselves a simple solution to our troubles when the problem is complex as will be the solution. My fear is that brexit is a red herring and we will spend a huge amount of political and emotional capital on it and wonder what was that all about when noting improves.
The one benefit of this is that we cannot blame anyone else for our failures (although I suspect we will)
JIM JAM
@”Focusing on a close relationship with the EU short of membership is I feel a better approach for remain politicians.”
So how would that differ from the close relationship short of membership with EU actually being sought in our negotiations-. Trade, Security etc ??
@COLIN
I find the issue of take back control rather interesting.
here is a video that makes me laugh not because I am a Corbyn supporter but because too many voters vote tribally and not for what they want.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W7lsRbDKOXg
To my mind this undermines the taking back control narrative as we have a minority system of government for starters and representative democracy. which is why all those Tory voters will not get those policies that they felt were eminently sensible until they saw Corbyn’s face.
So I fear if we will get another referendum and it will be used in the same manner as we use our EU Parliamentary votes
I believe taking back control will have to include PR or else we will not be any better placed a voters
PASSTHE ROCK PLEASE
@”So my view is that a FTA is not the be all and end all”
There is some truth in that.
Since Reagan left the White House UK exports to USA have increased 50% during a period in which no formal Trade Deal was instituted and during which TTIP between EU & USA failed .
Prior to sanctions being imposed, our exports to Russia grew by 75% between 2009 & 2012. No FTA was involved.
Your point about UK protections hampering an EU/India FTA cuts both ways.
Outside of EU’s external tarriff wall we will no longer be hampered by the need to protect vast numbers of citrus groves & vineyards, or the shamefull retention for Europe of value added processing of basic African food commodity imports .
The only way I can see to resolve the Irish border question that would satisfy most parties is a modified freedom of movement – continue to allow free trade of goods with the EU, and free movement of people as tourists, but require EU citizens to have work permits to work or claim benefits in the UK. WU citizens can come in if they want, but without the option to work it won’t be as attractive an option. This sort of “virtual border” is seems pretty much the only way to keep everyone happy (except the full on anti-immigration crowd, who’d see it as surrender).
All reliant on a free trade deal with the EU of course, which seems unlikely to happen.
Any other option involves a hard border in Ireland, pleasing no-one, or across the Irish sea, which the DUP would see as a red line to bring down the government.
PASSTHEROCK
Taking control of our Money, Laws & Trade transcends the components & constraints of a particular Parliament.
It is to do with our Democracy-not our Party Politics.
It is a facility for Voters-not politicians.
*EU citizens
I also expect a special deal for Irish citizens to get automatic work permits in the UK.
I also don’t really see how the Irish sea solution could ever impose tariffs on movement of goods; firstly Northern Ireland is the UK, so any mainland European goods flowing into it from the republic should be taxed if free trade has ended. Secondly, what’s to stop someone shipping mainland goods into Ireland, into the north, then relabeling them as products of NI? Sure it’d be illegal, but that didn’t stop us ending up eating horse meat for years.
Sam 6.35 p.m.
Yes, thank you for the Link. However, one question regarding that possibility is the role of the ECJ in regulating and controlling what takes place. Another would be the willingness (or political ability) of the present Government to go down that route at all. And, thirdly, how would Northern Irish businesses be distinguished from rUK businesses?
Interesting though……
PTRP 8.45
Thank you for your calm and reasonable answer to ST. I find I fail in the task when it comes to that particular correspondent!
@Passtherockplease
“My fear is that brexit is a red herring and we will spend a huge amount of political and emotional capital on it and wonder what was that all about when noting improves.”
In a nutshell this was the core of my opposition to Brexit. This country faces a number of genuine issues, none of which were caused by the EU and most of which are made worse by leaving.
The only good point is that without Europe to blame we might actually have to start trying to resolve them.
CHRIS RILEY
@”The only good point is that without Europe to blame we might actually have to start trying to resolve them.”
I agree !!
I think it will test our politicians though-they really have forgotten how to do that. A baptism of fire awaits them.
Question is what happens to public opinion on Brexit, when the economics look so bad that it looks like a mistake ?
Are most willing to accept negative consequences of Brexit to their families finances ?
Do the public expect Politicians to make a decision on Brexit, in the interests of the country, even if it might go against the referendum result ?
I think public opinion will change on Brexit and it will be very difficult for Politicians, as to how they react. Logic suggests a second referendum is more than a 50% possibility.
@COLIN @CHRIS RILEY
”The only good point is that without Europe to blame we might actually have to start trying to resolve them.”
Illustrated perfectly by one of my Tory Brexiteer chums. We had a rather passionate discussion(in the gym, of all places) about how being free of the restrictions on trade deals with third parties would help or hinder the UK. It culminated in him quoting the example of how well Germany was getting on with exporting to China, unlike us. After a few moments reflection he decided it was time to get on with his rowing machine.