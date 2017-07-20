Ipsos MORI’s monthly political monitor for the Standard has topline figures of CON 41%, LAB 42%, LDEM 9%. This is MORI’s first poll since the general election, and like other companies now shows Labour with a small lead over the Conservatives. Fieldwork was Friday to Tuesday. As far as I can tell, the methodology is back to MORI’s usual methods, as they were using before the election campaign. Full details are here.
To update on other voting intention polls earlier this week, ICM for the Guardian on Tuesday had voting intentions of CON 42%(+1), LAB 43%(nc), LDEM 7%(nc), UKIP 3%(nc). Fieldwork was over the weekend, and changes were from a fortnight ago. Full tabs for that are here.
Finally YouGov for the Times, which was released on Monday but conducted last week, had topline figures of CON 40%, LAB 45%, LDEM 7%, UKIP 2%. Tabs for that are here.
JOHN PILGRIM
@” people like Liam Fox and Philip Hammond are inventing wild fantasies about our economic future.”
I didn’t respond to this .
Putting aside your own partisan hyperbole , yes it is unsettling to witness fundamental questions about Brexit ” options” ** still being debated within Government.
But the GE result which Corbyn has claimed such credit for ( or credit for winning in some interpretations !) has produced a Parliamentary balance which facilitates such debate. Presumably you would equally, if not more concerned had TM got a huge mandate for a negotiating stance which received no effective opposition at all?.
It is -to use your word-fantasy to assume that the divisions with Labour on Brexit would be any less apparent if they were facing Barnier as UK’s negotiating team.
I anm as nervous about this whole thing as you are. It has never been attempted before & will change UK for ever. But we have to try and embrace the demand of the UK electorate, that a balance of opinion is struck. And that means debate within as well as between the political parties.
**
What all politicians of every hue seem constantly to forget when promoting the Brext options they favour , is that what we get will be as much in the gift of the EU as it will be in the demands of the UK-thats what negotiation means.
John P
Which wild fantasies from Fox and Hammond had you in mind?
Are both Fox and Hammond engaging in wild fantasies?
I ask because it is unclear to me whether the EU will permit a treaty of succession to follow the discarded EU treaty. Would one or both ideas from Fox /and/or Hammond be acceptable assuming a new treaty was feasible in principle? Would the EU find such a treaty acceptable without knowing to where the UK was going to transition? It would seem that the likely destination would be a basic FTA with the EU – a hard Brexit? And in the unlikely event that there is such a transitional agreement as Fox/Hammond describes, is it likely that there would be a need for parliamentary approval of it? Or, perhaps, would there need to be another UK referendum to approve the new treaty.
I think I need to have a lie down and a laugh
COLIN and SAM
My sense of fantasy in hearing Hammond and Fox derives from knowing the origins of a need to make any such forecasts or commitments – from exploitation by others high in their party of the lack of information as to the consequences, costs and benefits of Brexit in the referendum campaign; and from a failure of governance of their party in bringing the referendum about and, once implemented, in not ensuring sufficient time or substance for its consequences to be effectively debated or understood.
As a result the forecasts being made appear to have no basis in rational debate or government.
I now wonder, on a scale of one to ten, which would have the more probability: that Corbyn will become PM? Or that we will abandon Brexit and remain in the EU?
I do anticipate that the latter will increasingly be the subject of serious debate and of campaigning.
OLDNAT @ BZ
I agree that the main problem is is cross-border trade.
The real problem is that SF [and now the Irish government] support the Irish Sea border idea whilst DUP are against, despite their having been keen brexiteers yet in favour of an invisible land border.
Presumably the DUP thought that the referendum was bound to fail but that waving the union flag could help them retain their unionist voters.
Serendipity now gives the DUP the choice between allowing the Con HMG to have the exit it wants or to prevent it.
Have to agree that the DUP are increasingly cornering themselves on this one. Clearly didn’t think this one through very well.
I don’t think we can downplay the significance of Ireland’s intervention. The UK government is in quite a precarious position. I think options 1 and 3 are the most likely in those scenarios described here in the NS: http://www.newstatesman.com/politics/staggers/2017/07/irish-sea-border-and-3-other-tricky-options-northern-ireland-after-brexit
Are there any other (serious) options other than these 4?
COLIN
” the effect of “enduring truths” are apparent in the modern world economy from the responses of Soviet era peasant farmers to their enslavement in a status quo devoid of hope & self improvement.”
I am glad that you read my exchanges with SYZyGY, which are mainly about methodology in research on small farmer livelihoods systems in developing countries, including communist countries of SE Asia. It, and the related issue of governance (more particularly administrative procedure and instruments in population displacement) has some relevance to the question of repression or its absence in countries of the kind you describe, with totalitarian leaderships andl governments.
The document to which I provided a website was the report on a synposium on involuntary resettlement and livelihoods restoration. The paper to which I referred is a report on the use of a Chayanov-derived methodology in social impact assessment of the displacement of ethnic minorities in southern Laos displaced by hydropower designed to provide power to Vietnam under a bilateral concession agreement. The further purpose of the National University of Laos research was to provide the means for local safeguard workers to restore the rights and livelihoods of displaced ethnic minorities or similar remote populations without legal land rights.
The context is also relevant to the assumptions made in your post in that while arbitrary decisions like that to create massive infrastructure may be made without democratic participation (on the sometimes spurious grounds of benefit to whole populations) the lives and rights of the majority rural population (in the case of Laos, mainly ethnic minorities) and the work of NGOs and local government can be supported, and long-term governance can be influenced by the kind of research which the IAIA paper reports. There’s a Rivers International report on the displacement of people at one of the villages concerned, Hindam, which is greatly strengthened by empirical research for which the data are provided in the Manila paper; a methodology which relates a complex reality in turn strengthens their and other case for a voice and equality of rights there and of similar populations in Myanmar, Cambodia and Vietnam.
BARBAZENZETO
its not that easy….
Ireland/France Ferry:
It is compulsory for all passengers (including babies) to have their own valid passport or officially recognised European Union I.D. card when travelling to and from France or Ireland. In some cases a visa may also be required. If you are driving a vehicle you will also need a valid driving licence.
Non-EU nationals should check with the French Embassy or with the Irish Embassy before travelling as they may need a visa as well as a passport. A visa can take several weeks to obtain so please make the necessary arrangements well ahead of your travel date.
Passengers who turn up at our ports without a valid passport or an officially recognised European Union ID card (and a visa if required) will not be allowed to enter either France or Ireland.
JOHN PILGRIM
@”I do anticipate that the latter will increasingly be the subject of serious debate and of campaigning.”
I think Vince Cable is ahead of you-and of JC :-)