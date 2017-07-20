Ipsos MORI’s monthly political monitor for the Standard has topline figures of CON 41%, LAB 42%, LDEM 9%. This is MORI’s first poll since the general election, and like other companies now shows Labour with a small lead over the Conservatives. Fieldwork was Friday to Tuesday. As far as I can tell, the methodology is back to MORI’s usual methods, as they were using before the election campaign. Full details are here.
To update on other voting intention polls earlier this week, ICM for the Guardian on Tuesday had voting intentions of CON 42%(+1), LAB 43%(nc), LDEM 7%(nc), UKIP 3%(nc). Fieldwork was over the weekend, and changes were from a fortnight ago. Full tabs for that are here.
Finally YouGov for the Times, which was released on Monday but conducted last week, had topline figures of CON 40%, LAB 45%, LDEM 7%, UKIP 2%. Tabs for that are here.
From what I have seen from an “inside” position, I’d say that Angela Rayner is a very strong possibility for next leader. She is likely to get the Left’s nomination but is not viscerally hated like Corbyn was (is in some cases!) and may get good cross Party support as the leader who can bring all parts of the Party together.
As things stand at the moment, she’d definitely be my tip for next leader.
“The DUP categorically do not want the border in the Irish Sea.”
Well who would? You’d end up with wet passports for a start.
@Paul Croft
:)
CHRISLANE1945 @ BZ
You’re most welcome. Thanks for the Churchill reference also. Please provide a link to the Parris article. If it’s in the Times, I should have free page views available again tomorrow.
Northern Ireland remained the forgotten province, ignored by the brexiteers, until the Cons found that they needed the DUP. Just as well, IMO, since they are least patriots and want a workable solution to apply to the island of Ireland.
At least on these threads, Ms Thomas provides us with an exemplary view of their understanding of the issues. Surprising that she uses the word Éire for the Irish Republic, though, as I’d have guessed she is a unionist.
The customs and Customs Union aspects of Brexit are of fundamental importance. This is a good introduction to the issues:
https://www.scer.scot/database/ident-2923
PASSTHEROCKPLEASE & PAUL CROFT
Good posts. I suspect Paul’s remark re passports was jocular, but an Irish Sea border would make carrying a passport compulsory if unfreedom of movement is the result of leaving the EU.
Currently, unless you travel to the island from GB by Ireland by air, you have no need for a passport, whether the ferry docks in the republic or the province.
See HMG’s Foreign travel advice: Ireland.
@ BZ
Parris article is here:
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/the-conservatives-are-criminally-incompetent-zbnppmx92
Just read it, it’s quite fun, but of course fun or annoying depends on your own bias. Browsing through the comments, one interesting thing is that even some of the Brexiteers are admitting that the Conservatives are making a mess of the negotiations. I tend to agree with that – there may well be some golden future waiting after Brexit, but what’s not so clear is whether the current cabinet have any idea what that future is, and whether they can deliver it.
@ John Pilgrim
‘The basis of Chayanov’s empirical research is on household “family labour farm” production systems as motivated by the need for sustainability and risk management rather than profit or capital accumulation.’
That lack of motivation to produce more than is ‘needed’ is the bit that particularly interested me. However, with regard to the efficiency of the small holdings, I can see (as an amateur gardener) that there would be crops which would fit better in a larger farm unit. To date, I haven’t grown and harvested my own wheat or oats … although I do get rogue plants springing from the hay and straw mulches that I use.
Are you saying that there has not been the equivalent of land inclosure in Kenya?
My ignorance of all this is great. However, I was taught that in the early 1900s, the colonial powers in Kenya made it a capital offence to treat livestock with indigenous medicines. Only for there to be a great scrabble to collect the old knowledge in the 60s when they were losing large numbers of cattle to parasitic diseases, and in particular ‘sleeping sickness’ or trypanosomiasis. I feel that there is a great moral in there somewhere.