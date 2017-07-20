Ipsos MORI’s monthly political monitor for the Standard has topline figures of CON 41%, LAB 42%, LDEM 9%. This is MORI’s first poll since the general election, and like other companies now shows Labour with a small lead over the Conservatives. Fieldwork was Friday to Tuesday. As far as I can tell, the methodology is back to MORI’s usual methods, as they were using before the election campaign. Full details are here.
To update on other voting intention polls earlier this week, ICM for the Guardian on Tuesday had voting intentions of CON 42%(+1), LAB 43%(nc), LDEM 7%(nc), UKIP 3%(nc). Fieldwork was over the weekend, and changes were from a fortnight ago. Full tabs for that are here.
Finally YouGov for the Times, which was released on Monday but conducted last week, had topline figures of CON 40%, LAB 45%, LDEM 7%, UKIP 2%. Tabs for that are here.
PeteB
and a fourth! de Kock gone now. Oh happy days.
@PTRP (I hope that abbreviation’s acceptable)
Yes, in the grand scheme of things any UK financial settlement is trivial. But politically it’s far from trivial.
From the UK point of view, I think Brexiters need to get over their indignation and embrace agreement on payment as a necessary condition for a good deal. Interestingly, TOH seems OK with this, but it’s still ostensibly one of May’s red lines.
From the EU27 pov, failure to extract a payment will (a) mean members having to pay more, and/or the net beneficiaries to receive less and (b) suffering a reduction in trade with the UK.
That, it seems to me, is the logical position, and I think it’s where Hammond’s at.
The problem is that national pride, unrealistic expectations, dislike of johnny foreigner etc will prevent gung-ho brexiteers seeing where national interest is pointing.
But your point that the EU will stick to its guns is well made. It isn’t that they’re a bunch of stubborn b*****ds’, but simply that any negotiation conducted on the basis of a consensus reached by 27 parties has to stick rigidly to the pre-agreed position. It simply isn’t possible to adopt a freewheeling style. I’m not sure the UK has taken that on board yet.
Finally spotted the embedded naughty word that got me automodded!
The Times have an interesting article today in their Irish want sea border with UK after Brexit.
Given that FG have been somewhat less strident in their approach than SF, it seems to have come as a bit of shock to HMG and starts:
Theresa May is facing a new setback in Brexit negotiations after the government in Dublin said that her proposal for the Irish border was unworkable.
Leo Varadkar, the Republic of Ireland’s prime minister, is pushing for the Irish Sea to become the post-Brexit border with the UK after warning Mrs May that her plan was doomed and would jeopardise the peace process.
British officials were said to be taken aback by Dublin’s change in tone, expressed at a European Union summit in Brussels last week. The DUP said this morning that it would be strongly opposed to the “absurd and unconstitutional” proposals.
Well worth a read if you have any free page views [you get 2/week if you subscribe to their daily newsletter].
Unsurprising that the DUP are upset and that HMG would be surprised. A pity that Westminster is on hols.
For those unaware of the issues relating to the 500 Km border, the BBC have an excellent summary of the situation with their the hardest border.
Dear me I’ve read some nonsense concerning the supposed Tory decline I seem to remember pages of nonsense from Labour supporters before the 2010 and 2015 GE how the Torres could never win a GE and here we are in the 7yr of a Tory prime minister.
It seems some on the left have been rather carried away by Corbyn losing the last GE and seeing it as some sort of red haze sweeping the country.
I would suggest there is little evidence of the UK lurching to the left or the right for that matter.
Although the media is full of doom and gloom most people are much more interested in getting on with life rather than manning the barricades I expect polling to continue to show little support for either of the main parties to open up any sort of meaningful lead in the next few months or even next couple of years although people who post on here have committed political views the vast majority of “normal people” have little or no interest in politics
As for the youth leading the political agenda we will see how long that lasts for for those of us who remember the last youth revolution in the Wilson era also remember it lead to the most successful Tory leader in modern times.
@BARBAZENZERO
Well as a person that worked in Belfast for an irish Company based in Dublin. I have to say I am full of unsurprise,
;-)
I cannot see any other way of keeping the NI border open and presently no one has a solution that make sense to all sides.
As I said the alternative is that Ireland leaves the EU………
@ s thomas
It means very little. There’s little statistical relationship between local by-elections and national VI.
There are very few things that seem an utter non starter to me, but the introduction of a hard border within the UK seems to me to manage to fall in that category.
Most of the arguments in the referendum campaign on both sides resonated to a degree with me. Those that did least were the per se sovereigntist ones. I never bought that delegating stuff to the EU was much of a surrender of sovereignty
But even I think imposing a hard border within your own territory to keep an external power happy is a pretty big deal on the surrender of sovereignty front. Hard to imagine any parallel example outwith occupied Germany. How on earth you reconcile that for those who think taking back control of such things was the key to their vote is beyond me.
@SOMERJOHN
(abbreviations are fine )
My view is somewhat more nuanced. I believe that EU in most of it negotiations are well prepared and I have only seen one occasion where they commission seemed to be wrongfooted by the Council Of Ministers and that was over the TTIP deal where the french decided they did not want to play and stopped the thing in it’s tracks even there I believe there was lots of rumblings of discord well before the plug was pulled.
Much of the EU clout comes with it’s size and the control and closedness of it internal market. it makes for a strong negotiating position. More over it is a rules based entity and very procedural which is not really an anglo saxon trait. Where we look more to exploit and defeat rules, the EU has a more consensual style internally even when defending their own country’s position.
We see the EU as a almost like a game , so we do not understand the nuances of the game. Our arguments tend to loud Daily Mail/The Sun based and more over the EU tends to study the UK /English more than we study them.
My personal view is that the electorate have given the Uk polticial class a hospital pass and each party is trying to find a way to avoid the inevitable hit.
it is hard as a politician to tell voters, they were wrong. It is not a great vote getter
;-)
We as a country are split down the middle and it is highlighted that we are split down the middle in so many ways.
I believe Gove said to Cameron not to have the referendum, At first I could not understand why he would say that but now looking at it from the other side it has not solved any of the underlying issues that caused people to vote the way they did and created a deeper set of divisions
Just had chance to see this, direct action preventing evictions by ACORN tenants group up in Sheffield, currently being retweeted and shared heavily by momentum groups at the moment. Would be a big boost I’d they could convince the Labour leadership to back them publicly and roll out such actions nationwide, win a lot of votes I think.
https://mobile.twitter.com/acorn_sheffield/status/890651424954007552/video/1
There’s also another video going viral, 2 million views in the last 24 hours so I hear, from momentum which you all might be interesting in seeing.
https://mobile.twitter.com/PeoplesMomentum/status/890880585555693568/video/1
I think the recent election involved the Tories having a dreadful campaign (it’s hard to think of how it could have gone worse), and the campaign style played massively to Corbyn’s strengths.
We now have a relatively stable Parliament (ie the Tories won’t lose a vote of confidence even if they lose a few votes in Parliament), and therefore the game has changed. A significant number of 2017 Tory voters need to a) really go off the Government and lose confidence in it, followed by b) viewing Labour convincingly as a better Government in waiting.
Point a) relies on the Government stuffing something up badly. There is potential, as the Brexit negotiations will be tough. However, negotiating Brexit badly will not gift votes to Labour, unless Labour offers something more in tune with the electorate than the Government’s offer.
Corbyn’s Labour did campaign well in the GE, but the month in, month out attrition that being an opposition means, requires something different. This represents a challenge to Labour for sure. As each issue comes up, they need to critique the Government position well, and offer alternatives to show what Labour would do. This requires good coherent policy, a message that convinces voters and good messengers to show that the Shadow Cabinet looks credible if they were real Ministers of State.
I’m not saying it isn’t happening, or whether it can or cannot happen, but it’s not that easy in my opinion. Labour getting the vote share it at the GE is not the hard bit, the hard bit is the fight through this Parliament to mould themselves into a Government in waiting.
BZ
RTE also have a useful article outlining the Irish Government’s statement following the London Times article
https://www.rte.ie/news/2017/0728/893599-brexit/
In national psyches, land borders have very different connotations.
England has described itself (wrongly) as an “island nation” for centuries, and has continued to apply that thinking to all of the UK (though it was only true from 1801 to 1923).
During the indyref, the idea of having a land border between themselves and another state was seen as a major problem.
For the other EU states, land borders are absolutely normal, and dealing with them is simply part of normal political thinking.
While in Scotland (and certainly in NI) the Irish border issue was raised during the Brexit referendum, I don’t remember either of the London based campaigns discussing it then.
When the EU prioritised solving the Irish border question in the leaving negotiations, it genuinely seemed to astonish many in England, because considering such matters just wasn’t really part of their thinking.
AL
I watched the momentum video. Thanks, but I was disappointed to be honest. Five ‘straw men’ played by (bad) actors. It may work as propaganda, but i suspect will appeal mainly to the already converted.
In truth, people’s life stories are always more complex.
PeterW
“But even I think imposing a hard border within your own territory to keep an external power happy is a pretty big deal on the surrender of sovereignty front. Hard to imagine any parallel example outwith occupied Germany.”
The country of Ireland is probably a very good parallel!