Ipsos MORI’s monthly political monitor for the Standard has topline figures of CON 41%, LAB 42%, LDEM 9%. This is MORI’s first poll since the general election, and like other companies now shows Labour with a small lead over the Conservatives. Fieldwork was Friday to Tuesday. As far as I can tell, the methodology is back to MORI’s usual methods, as they were using before the election campaign. Full details are here.
To update on other voting intention polls earlier this week, ICM for the Guardian on Tuesday had voting intentions of CON 42%(+1), LAB 43%(nc), LDEM 7%(nc), UKIP 3%(nc). Fieldwork was over the weekend, and changes were from a fortnight ago. Full tabs for that are here.
Finally YouGov for the Times, which was released on Monday but conducted last week, had topline figures of CON 40%, LAB 45%, LDEM 7%, UKIP 2%. Tabs for that are here.
Long-Bailey or Rayner would both make excellent Labour leaders – from a Conservative perspective. I should think hardly any voters would see either as prime ministerial material.
Truth is there aren’t any obvious prospective Labour leaders on the left of the party who also have credibility as a potential PM. Thornberry would have been an option had it not been for her white van man gaffe.
That said the Tory talent pool looks barren too.
In 2005 I was at the last legal Badminton hunt, I went with a friend who lived nearby out of curiosity.
I was surprised to see Kate Hoey there riding with the hunt types and even speaking from the stage in support of hunting.
Rather interesting to follow the government’s commentary on the concept of a transitional deal.
It seems that at last we have put paid to some of the nonsense put about by hard line Brexiters, both on here and in the government, that somehow a hard Brexit was possible iMarch next year without any need for a deal or a transition period. That was clearly the worse possible option and would have been disasrous for the country, yet still far too many people were led to believe that such a thing were desirable, or even possible.
No, the cabinent have ‘decided’ that a three year transition deal is what is needed and Hammond is helpfully explaining how it is going to look.
There doesn’t appear to be any recognition that it is the EU that will decide on whether there is a transition deal and what it will look like. There is a procession of ministers assuring us that things will be fine because there will be a lengthy transition deal, but if the UK is committed to leaving the single market, what makes everyone think the EU will allow us access for as long as we want the transition deal to last?
They know, no longer from simple common sense, but also now because UK ministers have openly admitted as much, that the UK must retain significant EU market access in order to properly function. So our government has openly admitted a huge weakness that we can’t ignore. The EU will, I am sure, factor this in when discussing our exit payment and the time limit for continued access to the single market.
The more the UK understands that we can’t afford cliff edges, the more the EU will use cliff edges in the negotiations. We are, bit by bit, exposing the fundamental dynamic of this negotiation. Now that we’ve moved away from the ludicrous self harming of walking away in March 2018 with no deal, we are increasingly beginning to understand just what the nature of the negotiations really is.
This isn’t a new poll, but an interesting historical analysis of what is the most important issue to the public over the last 20 years. Scroll down to the end for the pretty picture.
The NHS and Brexit have been the most important since the referendum. I find it interesting that the NHS was the most important issue throughout most of the Blair years as well.
There is chance of a GE in 2019 and so I would expect Corbyn to remain as leader to take the LP in to that contest should it occur.
If no GE by autumn 2019 I would expect him to stand down on age grounds alone – this gives 2 years or so for a unifying electable candidate to emerge. At present I don’t see any but then I was one of many who thought Labour would be lucky to hit 30% under Corbyn so what do I know?
In reality since short of renegotiating the Treaties or the EEA agreement, an UK/ EU agreement on its own can’t actually offer us per se membership of anything that I can see (other than the EU itself of course) the argument is pretty much angels on a head of a pin stuff.
But, like all the other EU members, we are signatories to the EEA agreement [PDF 41 pages], and will at some stage either have to give 12 months notice of withdrawal under Article 127 or negotiate some continued arrangement for remaining in the EEA, perhaps via re-joining EFTA.
Not so much angels on a head of a pin as a decision to be made or negotiated, probably also requiring agreement by the Westminster parliament if Article 127 is to be invoked.
PS: As I have pointed out previously, the EEA agreement makes no mention of the single market whilst the Europa website describes the single market as applying to EU territories. There must be an official name somewhere of the territories to which the EEA agreement applies, but I haven’t found it yet! That may, in part, be why Lab have been very cautious about using the single market phrase.
@baldbloke
I seem to recall similar sentiment being expressed by Tories before Corbyn was elected, how the conservative party would be rubbing their hands with glee at the prospect of Jezza being leader. The moral of that story is be careful what you wish for. Vague notions of “they don’t look prime ministerial” haven’t exactly worked out for the Tories in the last election. Mind you, I have always thought “looking prime ministerial” was basically a euphemism for “went to public school” and being rich.
RBL is very good because she’s very bright, very diligent at constituency work and great when it comes to meeting the public, working-class Irish-catholic girl done good, very personable and down to earth. She has much more going for her than Corbyn does in this respect. She’s inexperienced with the media but getting better every time I see her which also bodes well. Given time she will be pretty hard to beat. Her time is not now though, but she’s the one to beat. She also has a big advantage of having one of the safest Labour seats in the country in Salford, meaning they don’t have to worry about the leader losing their seat.
Another one to watch is Burgon who is very good. I went out on the doorstep with him a few times last election and he is an excellent campaigner. He is very intelligent, a good public speaker and along with McDonnell probably the most left-wing MP in parliament. I don’t think he will be leader but I expect he will be in one of the top jobs before too long – for instance if Thornberry (as expected) gets given the 2nd deputy leader role and eventually displaces Tom Watson (who is on borrowed time) he might end up as foreign secretary.
Looking at the demographic cohort coming through at the moment their views are very left wing, the most left-wing voting bloc to emerge in Britain since the 70’s and if Labour wants to continue to enjoy it’s current level of dominance with the youth vote it has to push further to the left, especially on Trident and Immigration, since 10 or 20 years from now a lot the anti-immigrant Tory voting pensioners will be dead and the Tories will be in deep decline.
It would be strategically stupid to risk losing the youth vote to try and pick up the votes of elderly Tories who aren’t going to be around decades from now, much smarter to consolidate the youth block by moving further to the left and letting mother nature deal with the Tory vote.
@Alienated Labour
The mistake you make is assuming people vote the same way through their lives, and that young people who vote for Labour now will never vote Tory.
The 60 year olds who form the backbone of Tory support now are the 40 year olds who gave Blair a three figure majority.
Just because the pensioners will die doesn’t mean the new pensioners will be more left wing.
Rachel – she came to our constituency and went down really well across the party and with the, albeit sympathetic, public that she encountered.
Her authenticity stands out imo.
Some will question her intellectual capability and frankly I don’t know if that is just snobbishness based on her lack of formal post 16 education or not.
The Scrutiny of a leadership campaign would test this hopefully and if she passes great and if not hopefully there will be other candidates acceptable to most of the party.
In any event 2 years more to develop would do her good.
Burgon would be great-but can’t believe Cons would get such luck.
Thornberry would be very nice.
https://www.psychologytoday.com/blog/mr-personality/201410/why-are-older-people-more-conservative
This article supports the contention we generally become more conservative as we age. Note small c conservative in the link.
The last line is hoot.
” . Interestingly, there is also compelling evidence for the idea that people become more exaggerated versions of themselves when they age. In that sense, people are just like wine: the good ones get better with age; the bad ones worse. “
I think labour should elect their leader by laughometer. Take the laughometer to the Tory party conference and whichever labour MP gets the biggest laugh is a sure fire winner
@barny
Most research suggests that people stick with the political views they acquire in their early 20’s and than only a minority of people change one way or another.
Furthermore those who do change their vote do so as a result of changes in their material circumstances – so for instance someone who votes Labour when they are young might change their mind and vote Tory once they are earning more and have a mortgage to worry about etc.
Since most young people coming through at the moment are acutely aware of the fact they are very unlikely to get mortgages, or secure well paying jobs, or a pension before the age of 70 etc etc, I doubt that they will switch to voting Tory en masse. If anything those sorts of conditions are likely to entrench anti-tory attitudes even deeper and for a longer period of time too.
Also social attitudes towards immigration are vastly different amongst the young, as this is a generation for whom a multi-ethnic society is the norm. These are children don’t share the anxiety about non-white people living here that older, predominantly male, Tory voters have and it’s very unlikely that will change towards xenophobia as they get older.
@Alec
“No, the cabinent have ‘decided’ that a three year transition deal is what is needed and Hammond is helpfully explaining how it is going to look.”
The cabinet haven’t decided a single thing, spreadsheet Phil is on manoeuvres while the PM has gone for a long walk, he isn’t part of DEXEU, he doesn’t speak for the Government on matters of Brexit and he is a known Europhile and Bremainer.
The simple fact is that the EU’s divorce bill demands and other red lines are going to see the UK walk away from the table because meeting their demands is unacceptable to the Tory base and there are enough Brexiteers to bring down any PM who looked like doing so.
@COLIN
“R HUCKLE
@”I don’t think legal enforceability is relevant, ”
It is-you failed to understand my point.
A demand for settlement of a legally enforceable liability leaves no room for negotiation. 100% of “leverage” lies with the creditor at law.
A demand for payment of liabilities inferred from a variety of transactions leaves room for negotiation. Leverage lies with both sides , the balance being dependent on all other factors under discussion.
I believe UK has leverage on this issue-but EU has leverage in declaring whether sufficient progress has been made on it by October, in order to move on to trade.
July 28th, 2017 at 10:33 am”
I don’t think that makes sense and i will explain why with a example.
Someone may have taken out a loan with a Bank and later ran into difficulty paying it back. It is found that the loan agreement is not enforeable in court, because the wording of the loan agreement was wrong. The Bank will not waive the loan and the debt is still due, however the Bank will not take it to court. Instead the credit rating is damaged and the Bank cancels all arrangements the customer had e.g Bank account, credit card.
Any financial commitment that the UK has with the EU is not a negotiating point. It is a matter of honour of meeting commitments entered into and presumably signed off by UK Government ministers. There will be an assessment of the amount due, an agreement will be sought and if the UK does not agree, there will be no UK/EU trade deal. The EU will most likely decide to take a pretty hardline approach and it would damage the UK economy.
Alienated Labour
Considering all the stuff you wrote in your 2:10 on comment, would you care to distance yourself from Corbyn’s racist comments on East Europeans in the Andrew Marr show? Or that’s OK?