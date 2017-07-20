Ipsos MORI’s monthly political monitor for the Standard has topline figures of CON 41%, LAB 42%, LDEM 9%. This is MORI’s first poll since the general election, and like other companies now shows Labour with a small lead over the Conservatives. Fieldwork was Friday to Tuesday. As far as I can tell, the methodology is back to MORI’s usual methods, as they were using before the election campaign. Full details are here.
To update on other voting intention polls earlier this week, ICM for the Guardian on Tuesday had voting intentions of CON 42%(+1), LAB 43%(nc), LDEM 7%(nc), UKIP 3%(nc). Fieldwork was over the weekend, and changes were from a fortnight ago. Full tabs for that are here.
Finally YouGov for the Times, which was released on Monday but conducted last week, had topline figures of CON 40%, LAB 45%, LDEM 7%, UKIP 2%. Tabs for that are here.
From the FT
Euro 86.4bn from the UK to honour financial commitments it made as a member state. In addition, Brussels wants Britain to cover €11.5bn of contingent liabilities, should for instance Ukraine or Ireland fail to repay loans, and meet €1.7bn in development funding pledges.
the EU is looking for Britain to cover at least its commitments under the long-term budget, including the reste à liquider commitments and structural fund promises. That would take the total to €64bn in gross terms and €40bn net. But while such figures would probably be enough for Brussels, they could prove deadly in Westminster.
I’m going out soon, so I’ll read any replies later, but how can the EU put a sensible figure on the leaving bill when their accounts haven’t been signed off for years?
Brexit should therefore present Labour with political opportunities to oppose ‘Tory Brexit’ as Wilson did over ‘Tory Terms’
Well, in such successive sentences he said “graduates of one generation should not be worse off than the generation before, or the generation after” Then “I will deal with it”
Now I come from the generation before, and I paid no fees and had no student debt. My children did pay fees and do have student debts. They interpreted Corbyn’s words as a promise to repay their debts, although I must add that neither of them expected him to actually do it!
Of course repaying debts was not in the Labour manifesto! Not was ending fees from Sept 2017 as I recall. But as it became clear that students and young graduates were becoming more and more keen on Labour, so the implied actions (whether “promises” or not) became more and more extravagant! The fact that (as several people have pointed out, possibly inadvertently) that Corbyn frequently said several contradictory things in the same interview is a clever tactic since people will invariably hear the thing they want to here. In this case he clearly promised to give some money to recent graduates. Recent graduates liked that idea.
Meanwhile I note that Labour supporters never answer the question about funding universities.. apperently it is perfectly OK to remove the entire income stream at 4 months notice while putting nothing in its place….. I mean there was not even a promise in the manifesto to continue paying £9250 (at least, since there is extra for STEM and medicine) out of taxation or by borrowing ( that being the question the credit rating agencies would want to see answered).
But of course Corbyn knew there was such a slim chance of becoming Prime Minister that he could promise anything with no planning or costing whatsoever…
Just heard a Lawyer interviewed on Sky say :-
* There is no legally enforceable financial liability of UK to EU on leaving under A 50.
* Therefore any claims by EU on UK are negotiable by both parties.
* Therefore if UK’s preparedness to pay something is based on the continuing Trade relationship on offer to it-it cannot be possible to agree on the payment before agreeing on the Trade deal.
Actually A50 doesn’t mention financial liability on leaving.
It says merely that :-
“A Member State which decides to withdraw shall notify the European Council of its intention. In the light of the guidelines provided by the European Council, the Union shall negotiate and conclude an agreement with that State, setting out the arrangements for its withdrawal, taking account of the framework for its future relationship with the Union.”
@Andrew
Sure, he may have said that graduates should not be worse off than the generation before.
But clearly that may be an aspiration, but he is contrained by what he initially inherits.
So he made clear what he meant by dealing with it, REDUCING the debt. And furthermore gave an example that clearly did not mean eliminating it.
The rest is your projection, you are choosing to read into it stuff that isn’t there.
@Andrew
Regarding funding universities… people have already addressed this. The government keeps funding it up front as now and you reclaim it later from general taxation.
However, part of the problem is that lacking policies of full employment etc. insufficient peeps are earning enough these days on graduation, so it’s a package deal really.
Some more details of the calculations here and potential outcomes.
http://blogs.lse.ac.uk/brexit/2017/02/23/britains-got-bills-but-will-we-pay-settling-our-eu-budget-obligations/
“As the Japanese educationalist, Shinichi Suzuki, put it, ‘love is grand, divorce is a hundred grand.’”
Andrew111
Yes, all about Cornyn is correcy, but it doesn’t make any difference. The Independent (yes, my sin) has been running articles for three days now on “closer scrutiny” and how it will change things – it won’t.
As to the universities – most of them (Russell) are running voluntary redundancy programmes with a threat of compulsory one.
But none of them is the point. Centrist or rightist criticism won’t work, even if they are correct, because of the starting point. It’s just swept aside of something to do with the content of the skull being washed. So only a left-wing criticism of Cornyn could work, but it would involve a major political resetting (essentially claiming that Corbyn is a bigger threat to the people(s) of the UK than the conservatives, which is more or less correct, but then it is an equivalent of moving from the 7th congress of the Comintern to the 6th in terms of relationship to the so-called left-wing social democrats. I know someone who put out a full, very thorough criticism of Cornyn at multiple levels (economics, social policy, engagement, foreign policy, etc.). It was 12,000 words. Then she took it off saying that it’s not worth it, and we have to wait until the sunshine stop blinding people.
