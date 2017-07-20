Ipsos MORI’s monthly political monitor for the Standard has topline figures of CON 41%, LAB 42%, LDEM 9%. This is MORI’s first poll since the general election, and like other companies now shows Labour with a small lead over the Conservatives. Fieldwork was Friday to Tuesday. As far as I can tell, the methodology is back to MORI’s usual methods, as they were using before the election campaign. Full details are here.
To update on other voting intention polls earlier this week, ICM for the Guardian on Tuesday had voting intentions of CON 42%(+1), LAB 43%(nc), LDEM 7%(nc), UKIP 3%(nc). Fieldwork was over the weekend, and changes were from a fortnight ago. Full tabs for that are here.
Finally YouGov for the Times, which was released on Monday but conducted last week, had topline figures of CON 40%, LAB 45%, LDEM 7%, UKIP 2%. Tabs for that are here.
BARNY
:)
(Sorry yougov but lazy, leading questions like these are not particularly helpful).
PETERW
Fair comment. Both cammpaigns were so full of lies that i ignored them, thought through all the pros and cons again, and came to the conclusion that my long held view was correct and we would be better off outside the EU.
Others obviously came to different conclusions but the majority voted as I did.
CROSBAT11
Sorry to see you go, enjoy the cricket whether we win or lose, I do. I don’t know your views on Ladies cricket but I hope you agree our ladies did us proud.
@Analyst
“On the topic of challenging others and refining our arguments, this is one spanner in the works which made me really think twice about freedom of movement. And it’s not anything we ever hear discussed in the national press, presumably because it’s not really relevant to Britain’s interests.”
———–
We briefly chatted about it a few weeks ago. Somerjohn I think it was, put forward some ideas in favour of depopulating some of these countries, notably that it may enhance employment opportunities for the remainder, but we didn’t really get stuck into it.
@LASZLO
The main reason why I thought the article was good was mainly to do with the fact it was trying to draw attention to another part of the debate that attention has not really been paid to. I don’t necessarily agree with all of its arguments and I very much doubt the author actually cares much about the plight of these countries.
That said I’m not knowledgeable enough to really point out which errors you’re referring to – would you be able to elaborate:?
David Colby, the poll was commissioned by Pink News, hence the subject matter polled.
http://www.pinknews.co.uk/2017/07/26/exclusive-50-years-after-decriminalisation-over-40-of-brits-believe-gay-sex-is-unnatural/
@Carfrew,
But the experience of many of these countries has been economic decline. If this was helping the population, why are they beginning to vote heavily for anti-emigration parties? Seems the opposite is likely to be true, especially when you consider that (as I said in my last post), it’s often the best educated who are emigrating – not the working class.
Hungary has shortage of bus drivers, catering staff and alike. So, not the highly qualified staff. It actually brought in a large number of Ukrainians for manual labour. After training (obtaining EU accepted qualifications) they moved to Austria and Germany. Not one stayed in Hungary (I can’t blame them).
There is only one professional sector where migration appears to be negative – health care. However, migration is not the issue, but the extremely corrupt system. Cash-filled envelops are given to the doctor by the patients. Even for the most basic services tips are expected. Recently a doctor was suspended for 6 months (that’s all) as he demanded payment from women in labour, even though the service is nationally free.
As to the brain drain – the Hungarian Chambers of Doctors (the equivalent of the BMA) successfully lobbied the government to restrict the number of new students studying medicine.
Regarding the gay sex point, I’m actually quite surprised it’s still that high. I really did not think most Conservative voters are homophobic.
@Analyst
Yes, I wasn’t making a case for or against, just adding summat someone else had mentioned. I haven’t explored the issue in any depth myself, but can see it has some importance…
@Lazlo,
Thanks, informative and useful. The problem is, the lack of any debate surrounding this issue means you have to go out of your way to realise that narratives such as the one presented in that ConHome article aren’t quite true.
That said, the general problem of FoM worsening their demographic problems is well established; emigration can’t be helping this and this point isn’t really addressed in your post. Until I see strong evidence on the contrary, for me it’s still something to bear in mind, even if the nature of the problem is less severe.
Analyst
Yes, I understand.And I didn’t mean it as a criticism, just there are two many stories.
We all have stories about graduates from Eastern Europe who do menial jobs (so do British ones by the way, which reduces the strength of the argument quite a bit). But the reality is quite different.
The proportion of graduates in Eastern Europe is significantly lower than in, let’s say, the UK. However, they are younger than the average population, so they are more mobile. Yet, most of them stay home – why? Because of the huge inequalities. A Hungarian graduate can expect to earn twice the average salaries. That’s probably world record.
The main body of the migrants from the region are semi skilled and skilled people and a large number of youngsters who haven’t yet worked.
Population statistics are problematic in Eastern Europe, especially in the Baltics (mainly because of the Russian minority).
What is also not reported – German companies treat East Central Europe (now even Romania) as a single unit. There are many thousands of people moving from one factory to another – to a different country. This is why Western Hungary, Slovakia, Chechia are completely different from their Eastern side. They are actually different countries.
Analyst
That’s always been my argument
The EU divorce bill
Barnier is pretending to throw his toys out of the pram because the UK will not play ball.It must be great fun being involved in these negotiations.I envy the players.
1. both teams are led by peacocks (the addition of the word pea avoids moderation)
2. The EU approach: Start off with a high figure say 100bn which is, of course unconnected to anything actuarial. The sole purpose of this is not to secure that sum but to raise the initial offer from the opponent,
To the EU way of thinking your opponent makes a counter offer of 30bn which you pocket but say is not enough to start trade talks and the offer will need to be 40bn to start taliking. your opponent agrees and trade talks start. At the end the 40bn is revisited by the EU who say that to secure the trade deal it must be 60bn.Nothing is agreed until everything is agreed
In order to secure the trade deal that is accepted and the eU graciously allows 5years to pay.that means about 12bn p.a for 5years which oddly covers the eu deficit. laughs all round and clap on the back for Barnier.
3. The UK position: The EU tactic is being spoilt by the uK who have adopted the anglo -saxon approach of asking the EU to show on a legal/ actuarial basis where this sum comes from. The EU knows that it could argue about 15-18m on that basis and the rest is political. Thus there is no UK counter offer and the eu game cannot start. Thus the EU wants a political payment and the UK wants an actuarial based payment. I think this is going to be a case of who blinks first.
4.UK tactic: hold firm: but do we as a nation have the bottle any more?