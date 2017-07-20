Ipsos MORI’s monthly political monitor for the Standard has topline figures of CON 41%, LAB 42%, LDEM 9%. This is MORI’s first poll since the general election, and like other companies now shows Labour with a small lead over the Conservatives. Fieldwork was Friday to Tuesday. As far as I can tell, the methodology is back to MORI’s usual methods, as they were using before the election campaign. Full details are here.
To update on other voting intention polls earlier this week, ICM for the Guardian on Tuesday had voting intentions of CON 42%(+1), LAB 43%(nc), LDEM 7%(nc), UKIP 3%(nc). Fieldwork was over the weekend, and changes were from a fortnight ago. Full tabs for that are here.
Finally YouGov for the Times, which was released on Monday but conducted last week, had topline figures of CON 40%, LAB 45%, LDEM 7%, UKIP 2%. Tabs for that are here.
Brian Elects
Vince Cable is…
Principled: 7%
Sensible: 9%
A sell out who enabled Tory austerity and privatisation: 84%
Via YouGov (July 20)
@sthomas
As you claim to be a lawyer you seem not to be able to grasp relatively simple points such as the one which @patrickbrian is making. The EU’s current proposal on UK nationals’ rights in the EU is simply a response to the less generous UK Government offer on EU citizens’ rights which it made.
Indeed the EU is actually proposing what you want. If you are a UK citizen currently living for example in Spain you will be entitled to continue to enjoy the same rights in Spain as you currently do after Brexiters. However there will be no automatic right to then move to another EU country using the rights of an EU citizen as you will no longer be an EU citizen. After all Brexit means Brexit.
s [email protected]: “But the EU approach fails to recognise that Brexit has happened. When we were in the EU the ECJ had jurisdiction , When we leave it does not. That change is called Brexit.it is us leaving the club. No nation can accept the principle that a select group of it citizens has different rights whether inferior or superior than others.
….
it is bizarre to be accused of nationalism for wanting all people to be treated equally in ones own country.”
I think it is more a case of you wanting to move the goalposts on people [like Mrs Monochrome] who are here already. These people are not UK citizens, so pre or post Brexit they have different rights anyway. Given the fact that Parliament did not choose to protect their existing rights in the Article 50 Act, it is as plain as a pikestaff that the UK system cannot be trusted to protect their rights. And as I have said before, even the Brexiters’ own newspapers classify the British Judiciary as Enemies of the People.
As a UK citizen, I want Mrs Monochrome [and our marriage] protected by the ECJ. As far as I am concerned, I cannot trust the British people, nor our Parliament nor our Courts on this and I find it bizarre that you expect me to.
Q, What would constitute success in the Brexit negotiations for the conservative party?
A, Winning the next election
Q, but given that the negotiations are complex and it’s impossible to satisfy all of their electoral coalition how can they possibly win the next election?
A, anyone got any ideas?
HIRETON
That would be totally fair if only Spanish citizens were given the right to continue residing in the UK.
@sthomas
Thank you for confirming that you do understand the importance of the Customs Union and have no interest in understanding it. This further confirms what we already knew about your posts on Brexit.
@David Colby
Yes, the EU do indeed have a more enlightened approach than that of British nationalists.
TOH
Yes I noted the question from the Telegraph journalist-and Barnier’s awkward reply.