Ipsos MORI/Standard – CON 41, LAB 42, LD 9, UKIP 3

20 Jul 2017

Ipsos MORI’s monthly political monitor for the Standard has topline figures of CON 41%, LAB 42%, LDEM 9%. This is MORI’s first poll since the general election, and like other companies now shows Labour with a small lead over the Conservatives. Fieldwork was Friday to Tuesday. As far as I can tell, the methodology is back to MORI’s usual methods, as they were using before the election campaign. Full details are here.

To update on other voting intention polls earlier this week, ICM for the Guardian on Tuesday had voting intentions of CON 42%(+1), LAB 43%(nc), LDEM 7%(nc), UKIP 3%(nc). Fieldwork was over the weekend, and changes were from a fortnight ago. Full tabs for that are here.

Finally YouGov for the Times, which was released on Monday but conducted last week, had topline figures of CON 40%, LAB 45%, LDEM 7%, UKIP 2%. Tabs for that are here.


Filed under: ICM, MORI, Voting Intention, YouGov
58 Comments »

58 Responses to “Ipsos MORI/Standard – CON 41, LAB 42, LD 9, UKIP 3”

1 2
  1. cambridgerachel

    Brian Elects

    Vince Cable is…

    Principled: 7%
    Sensible: 9%
    A sell out who enabled Tory austerity and privatisation: 84%

    Via YouGov (July 20)

    July 20th, 2017 at 9:52 pm
  2. Hireton

    @sthomas

    As you claim to be a lawyer you seem not to be able to grasp relatively simple points such as the one which @patrickbrian is making. The EU’s current proposal on UK nationals’ rights in the EU is simply a response to the less generous UK Government offer on EU citizens’ rights which it made.

    Indeed the EU is actually proposing what you want. If you are a UK citizen currently living for example in Spain you will be entitled to continue to enjoy the same rights in Spain as you currently do after Brexiters. However there will be no automatic right to then move to another EU country using the rights of an EU citizen as you will no longer be an EU citizen. After all Brexit means Brexit.

    July 20th, 2017 at 9:52 pm
  3. Monochrome October

    s [email protected]: “But the EU approach fails to recognise that Brexit has happened. When we were in the EU the ECJ had jurisdiction , When we leave it does not. That change is called Brexit.it is us leaving the club. No nation can accept the principle that a select group of it citizens has different rights whether inferior or superior than others.

    ….

    it is bizarre to be accused of nationalism for wanting all people to be treated equally in ones own country.”

    I think it is more a case of you wanting to move the goalposts on people [like Mrs Monochrome] who are here already. These people are not UK citizens, so pre or post Brexit they have different rights anyway. Given the fact that Parliament did not choose to protect their existing rights in the Article 50 Act, it is as plain as a pikestaff that the UK system cannot be trusted to protect their rights. And as I have said before, even the Brexiters’ own newspapers classify the British Judiciary as Enemies of the People.

    As a UK citizen, I want Mrs Monochrome [and our marriage] protected by the ECJ. As far as I am concerned, I cannot trust the British people, nor our Parliament nor our Courts on this and I find it bizarre that you expect me to.

    July 20th, 2017 at 9:58 pm
  4. cambridgerachel

    Q, What would constitute success in the Brexit negotiations for the conservative party?

    A, Winning the next election

    Q, but given that the negotiations are complex and it’s impossible to satisfy all of their electoral coalition how can they possibly win the next election?

    A, anyone got any ideas?

    July 20th, 2017 at 10:00 pm
  5. David Colby

    HIRETON
    That would be totally fair if only Spanish citizens were given the right to continue residing in the UK.

    July 20th, 2017 at 10:01 pm
  6. Hireton

    @sthomas

    Thank you for confirming that you do understand the importance of the Customs Union and have no interest in understanding it. This further confirms what we already knew about your posts on Brexit.

    July 20th, 2017 at 10:02 pm
  7. Hireton

    @David Colby

    Yes, the EU do indeed have a more enlightened approach than that of British nationalists.

    July 20th, 2017 at 10:05 pm
  8. COLIN

    TOH

    Yes I noted the question from the Telegraph journalist-and Barnier’s awkward reply.

    July 20th, 2017 at 10:09 pm
1 2

Leave a Reply

NB: Before commenting please make sure you are familiar with the Comments Policy. UKPollingReport is a site for non-partisan discussion of polls.

You are not currently logged into UKPollingReport. Registration is not compulsory, but is strongly encouraged. Either login here, or register here (commenters who have previously registered on the Constituency Guide section of the site *should* be able to use their existing login)

«

Basic GB swingometer

Provisional boundaries swingometer

Graphical swingometer

Advanced swingometer


Latest Voting Intention

6 Jul3846 6 4Lab +8
3 Jul4143 7 3Lab +2
30 Jun4241 7 2Con +1
29 Jun3945 5 5Lab +6
21 Jun4146 6 2Lab +5
17 Jun4245 6 2Lab +3
10 Jun3945 7 3Lab +6
7 Jun4436 7 5Con +8
7 Jun4338 7 4Con +5
7 Jun4634 7 5Con +12
7 Jun4235 10 5Con +7
7 Jun4434 9 5Con +10
7 Jun4140 8 2Con +1
7 Jun4633 8 5Con +13
7 Jun4436 7 4Con +8
6 Jun4336 8 5Con +7
4 Jun4534 8 5Con +11
3 Jun4140 6 3Con +1
3 Jun4039 8 5Con +1
2 Jun4534 9 5Con +11
2 Jun4735 8 4Con +12
2 Jun4238 9 4Con +4
1 Jun4540 7 2Con +5
1 Jun4536 8 4Con +9
1 Jun4436 7 5Con +8

...More



Poll Graphs

 

All

YouGov

ICM

Populus

Ipsos MORI

ComRes


European Polls

EU Referendum

European Elections


Scottish Polls

 

2015 Voting Intention

Historical Voting Intention

Independence

2014 Referendum


London Polls

 

Mayoral Voting Intention 2012

Mayoral Voting Intention 2008

Historical Polling

AV Referendum 2011

2005-2010

2001-2005

 

1997-2001

 

1992-1997

 

1987-1992

 

1983-1987

 

1979-1983

1974-1979

1970-1974

Messagespace