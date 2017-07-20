Ipsos MORI’s monthly political monitor for the Standard has topline figures of CON 41%, LAB 42%, LDEM 9%. This is MORI’s first poll since the general election, and like other companies now shows Labour with a small lead over the Conservatives. Fieldwork was Friday to Tuesday. As far as I can tell, the methodology is back to MORI’s usual methods, as they were using before the election campaign. Full details are here.
To update on other voting intention polls earlier this week, ICM for the Guardian on Tuesday had voting intentions of CON 42%(+1), LAB 43%(nc), LDEM 7%(nc), UKIP 3%(nc). Fieldwork was over the weekend, and changes were from a fortnight ago. Full tabs for that are here.
Finally YouGov for the Times, which was released on Monday but conducted last week, had topline figures of CON 40%, LAB 45%, LDEM 7%, UKIP 2%. Tabs for that are here.
SJ – my apolgies to sociologists
Cc17
Thanks for your kind words of support, and sorry to see you leave so soon, we need more people like you posting here IMO.
OLDNAT
“I “wasn’t lied to” seems a rather extravagant claim, though.”
I don’t think so. I expect he/she ignored the campaigns and had made up his/her mind based on past evidence of the EU and our relationship with it, and future prospects for both the EU and the UK in or out of the EU, which is exactly what I did.
I have noticed one or two blog posts elsewhere suggesting that it now seems likely that the UK will break off negotiations with the EU. One reason for doing so would be that it would mean no parliamentary scrutiny of a deal.
This possible scenario occurred to me some time ago but I dismissed it. Here is a bit of what Dr Blick thinks.
“At present political speculation in the UK centres around the question of how long May can continue as Prime Minister. Certainly, it seems implausible that she will be allowed – or wish – to lead the party into another General Election. But the party will at present wish to avoid another poll, which it will genuinely fear that Labour could win. Moreover, the proposition of removing May is problematic. There is as yet no obvious successor and not even much evidence of a credible candidate who wishes to take on the role. A contest, if it occurred, would be difficult to manage in conjunction with a minority government and ongoing Brexit negotiations, particularly if it called into doubt what might be the stance towards the EU of the new Prime Minister. One calculation could be that it is better to let May oversee Brexit and then depart. She could retain the premiership until this point entirely by default.
But to assume this scenario is possible could well be to underestimate the disruptive force of the European question within the Conservative Party and UK politics. It is, after all, the main reason for the present turbulence and instability. To expect more upheaval is reasonable. It is beginning to become manifest that the bargaining position of the UK with respect to the EU is not as great as some Brexit enthusiasts believed or suggested it might be. For instance, any idea that work on a Free Trade Agreement could be commenced in parallel with exit negotiations and discussion of citizenship has now been dispelled. From the Eurosceptic perspective, the ‘bad deal’ to which ‘no deal’ is supposedly preferable may be coming on to the agenda. Those who share this disposition could come to insist that the UK withdraw from negotiations, particularly when issues such as compensation payments for leaving and transitional periods become prominent. At this point a concerted effort to remove May could begin. If a leadership contest were to occur, others who were less hostile to the EU could consider entry on this platform. Or if May capitulated to pressure and opted for ‘no deal’, it might be the time to challenge her. If any one of these scenarios came about, it would be plain that, in holding a referendum on EU membership, David Cameron did not manage to prevent a more serious conflict in the Conservative Party, but ultimately only postponed it, and possibly made it more pronounced when it did occur.”
http://blogs.lse.ac.uk/brexit/2017/07/11/there-may-be-trouble-ahead/
Boy do we need some polling.
Everyone, please take a moment to review the Comments Policy before you post next…
The BBC report on Amber Rudd’s request for a study to be conducted on the impact of a reduced net level of migration raises a number of issues, not least what account has been taken by the Government of previous studies of migration impacts, including the UK Commission on Employment and Skills 2016 Working Futures report.
The Beeb reports that
‘The committee will also study the “economic and social costs and benefits of EU migration to the UK economy”, its impact on competitiveness, and whether there would be benefits to focusing migration on high-skilled jobs.
Ms Rudd said: “We will ensure we continue to attract those who benefit us economically, socially and culturally.
“But, at the same time, our new immigration system will give us control of the volume of people coming A new set of rules is needed for when EU free movement ends in the UK.
Home Secretary Amber Rudd has asked the Migration Advisory Committee to study current migration trends and assess the impact of a cut in numbers…….”
The Home Office has asked the Advisory Committee to consider the regional distribution of EU migration, which sectors are most reliant on it, and the role of temporary and seasonal workers………. giving the public confidence we are applying our own rules on who we want to come to the UK and helping us to bring down net migration to sustainable levels.”
Given that studies done for the ONS and Treasury, including the UKCES report and others done independently for the CBI and unions, and that done comprehensively for the Scottish Government, have uniformly indicated that the present system contributes to and is necessary to the needs of the economy, the care and health services and to the UK demographic balance, the first question which the committee should be asking is whether any reduction is needed.
A second, which Parliament and the media including the BBC should be asking is why a conservative government should be assuming a reduction in migration,squares with an economy and policy based in traditional conservatism with a free market, or with the genuine interests of the UK economy and public opinion.
An overriding question is just how competent is our government and the civil service which advises them in making the assumptions implicit in her request, and how far are they now dictated to by the politics of a demagogy increasingly apparent in the behaviour of the government in its conduct of the Brexit negotiation? The response of the Advisory Committee will be of great interest, but it would be a mark of a significant change in our political system if it responds to the letter of the Home Secretary’s demand and to its basis in the skewed and falsified management of the EU referendum by members of the present government other than herself and with interests far distant from those of industry and the national well being..
John Pilgrim
This may be of interest.
http://blogs.lse.ac.uk/brexit/2017/06/19/the-net-migration-target-is-one-of-the-strangest-political-fetishes-in-recent-history/
“And that is probably the crux of the immigration issue. Immigration matters much more politically than it does economically. All the empirical work that has been done on UK immigration shows very small effects, either positive or negative, though its influences in cultural matters probably extends much further. True any reduction in EU immigration would make paying the deficit off a little harder – since EU migrants pay more in taxes than receive in benefits and public services (whereas UK-born and non-EU migrants receive more in benefits than they pay in taxes), but these net payments are not very big. Certain firms and sectors would also have to look around for different sources of labour or methods of working (though any firm that relies on a never ending supply of EU workers in an environment of free movement has an unstable business model), but the number of sectors affected is relatively small and the adjustment will always be at the hiring margin not the entire workforce.
Perhaps one of the best things that could come out of the election is that we learn to stop worrying so much about immigration.”
Mike Pearce
re. Corbyn and student debt
“He referred to looking at reducing it. No more than that. It was not a manifesto commitment.”
He said he would “deal with it”. That is a pretty strong statement to my mind, even if totally ambiguous if you are mealy-mouthed!
He also said fees would be abolished in Sept 2017 but with no mention of any University funding policy whatsover. That was totally irresponsible but as he knew was not a position he was ever going to have to “deal with”
BARNY
@”Boy do we need some polling.
Everyone, please take a moment to review the Comments Policy before you post next…”
Well said !