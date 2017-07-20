Ipsos MORI’s monthly political monitor for the Standard has topline figures of CON 41%, LAB 42%, LDEM 9%. This is MORI’s first poll since the general election, and like other companies now shows Labour with a small lead over the Conservatives. Fieldwork was Friday to Tuesday. As far as I can tell, the methodology is back to MORI’s usual methods, as they were using before the election campaign. Full details are here.
To update on other voting intention polls earlier this week, ICM for the Guardian on Tuesday had voting intentions of CON 42%(+1), LAB 43%(nc), LDEM 7%(nc), UKIP 3%(nc). Fieldwork was over the weekend, and changes were from a fortnight ago. Full tabs for that are here.
Finally YouGov for the Times, which was released on Monday but conducted last week, had topline figures of CON 40%, LAB 45%, LDEM 7%, UKIP 2%. Tabs for that are here.
ANDREW MYERS
“some hate-filled alt-left mutation.”
I don’t actually recognise that description of the Labour Party as a whole either. A few individuals carried away with their own hyperbole perhaps.
But then I haven’t just suffered the shameful verbal abuse that you have. I wish people wouldn’t use that sort of language, but arguing back never seems to achieve much. Perhaps someone would like to look up what happened when Harold Wilson attacked the private rented market back in the sixties (when the scandals were much worse). Tricky, as I remember, and lots of unintended consequences…..
Syzygy
Thanks for the full link. I’m reading it.
Andrew Myers
Alienated is a poser, his type don’t have much support among members old or new. But I would agree with him that right to buy should be extended to private tenants with the same kind of discounts
Crikey, there’s some bad-tempered posting on here today, is it a full moon or something?
@ Analyst, Alisdair
Apologies … is this better?
http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/1467-923X.12403/full
AL,
The recent NEC decision re PPCs applies only to the top (75 I think) target seats needed for an OM.
It only changes the way the shortlist is arrived at and as always ((save exceptional circumstances like an early GE) all CLP members vote to select the PPC.
My guess is shortlisting of PPCs replacing retiring MPs will be covered by this new process and of course a few current MPs may not achieve the auto-readoption threshold(whatever that level is) and end up being deselected be that would be less than 5 an possible only 1 or 2 if any.
NB) I must have canvassed over 300 people in the GE campaign and like you, Sue and Mark W not one mentioned Europe but if they say labour you don’t usually ask them why. Also, I do think that results in remain areas (Kensington) suggest some Tory deserters to Labour over their Hard Brexit stance
Interesting development
http://www.bbc.com/news/uk-politics-40726213
Labour has not ruled out continued membership of the EU single market, John McDonnell has said, as he sought to play down divisions over Brexit.
@ SomerJohn
“And if I were, say, a clever young Tory with time on my hands in the long vacation from Oxbridge, then I think the language I would use would be rather similar.”
And that reminds me. I think I said this before, someone needs to commission Alan Bleasdale to write “GBH 2”. Tragi-comedy based on a far-right conspiracy to manipulate Labour infighting to discredit a popular leader, only this time with Brexit as a back-drop. Most of the original stars are still alive, but they are getting on a bit.
@Syzygy
Got it, thanks!
Test
On the article Syzygy linked.
http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/1467-923X.12403/full
There is one thing that is striking immediately: it was published on the 25th of July. Now, the elections were on the 8th, results by the 10th, writing up is a fortnight, leaving less than a month for review and editorial decision,so we can safely say that it is not a referred journal article (it’s not a judgement on the quality, just an unusual thing nowadays even if the journal has an impact factor of 0.5).
This is probably the reason how the regression model (summarised in Table 2) got through. It is basically an automated one, and it completely lacks magnitude (I wanted to write momentum, which would have been more appropriate). So, it’s just a game with standard null hypothesis testing via o value rather than confidence intervals, or a model accounting for distributional effects. So basically, data trawling.
Already in the beginning the authors state that they would use aggregated data. It’s fine -but you need to state what you are aggregating, i.e. you first have to disaggregate. Unfortunately, it’s a common problem in social science.
They state that they had a problem with the urban-metropolitan constituency concept, moreover that it is probably flawed, but they went ahead and used it. Hm…
Considering this, it is quite striking that basic descriptive statistics are not provided, that is, whether outliers have a major influence on the regression function. Basically the problem is that one or two constituencies could actually result in a serious skew in the model.
The complex sociology section is very, very good (even if it has become quite a commonplace in some sections of politics and government departments, but still a minority). The problem is that their data aren’t related to it. Getting the data for this would be the big thing (I guess TouGov has it).
I agree with the conclusion that the Brexit election was overruled by societal choices (essentially anti-Tory) that led to a non-overall Conservative majority. Again the data (the regression function) doesn’t actually say that. There is a little bit of slippery slope in the article as the expectations/questions/hypotheses are not verbalised, and there is a clear blurring from the original proposition throughout the paper.
Conclusions are really vague, but they cannot be anything else. So, it’s essentially: this is what we think, the data may show it (or may not, some of the graphs seem to contradict the proposition), so we have a vague support for our proposition and it’s a kind of commonsense.
Oh my word, there is a certain columnist that writes for the Sunday mail and describes himself as a cookcoo. His name triggers auto mod
@PatrickBrian – you are quite right. There is no reasoning with these people who are the left-wing equivalent of the BNP.
@Cambridgerachel – I support the principle of giving everyone the right to get onto the property ladder, perhaps through a subsidised government building scheme, but you cannot force private individuals to sell assets at below market value. It is contrary to Article 1 of the Human Rights Act if nothing else. THere is no way it would get through government, even if the likes of J McD wanted to.
THEEXTERMINATINGDALEK
Sorry about that, I’ve been reading a certain columnist which isn’t good for my blood pressure
Andrew Myers
Human rights act you say, thought the PM was going to abolish that! But I’m sure a work around can be found
@PETE B
“The Tories seem to be making loads of policy announcements lately – transgender rights, electric cars and so on. Were any of these in their manifesto? If they’re such good ideas, why weren’t they?”
———-
Yes, it’s remarkable how they’re not still pursuing the ideas in the manifesto that proved so compelling…
“but you cannot force private individuals to sell assets at below market value. It is contrary to Article 1 of the Human Rights Act if nothing else. THere is no way it would get through government, even if the likes of J McD wanted to.”
———-
What fresh koolaid is this? All they have to do is build a load of housing, thus pulling prices down and then many might race to sell at a loss, in case they lose even more while waiting longer before selling…
what the act actually says….
“1) Every natural or legal person is entitled to the peaceful enjoyment of his possessions. No one shall be deprived of his possessions except in the public interest and subject to the conditions provided for by law and by the general principles of international law.
(2) The preceding provisions shall not, however, in any way impair the right of a State to enforce such laws as it deems necessary to control the use of property in accordance with the general interest or to secure the payment of taxes or other contributions or penalties.”
You could drive a bus through the wiggle room in that legalese
@Guymonde
“Labour did extremely well in London and a lot of this good performance was Brexit. There was also obviously a Corbyn/campaign/manifesto factor in play but there is no doubt at all that Brexit was a massive factor.”
————-
Conventionally one might have seen the link between Labour’s sudden polling rise and the way it went alongside the campaign, the release of the manifesto and how well its policies polled, and people being able to see Corbyn unfiltered by the press etc.
But no, apparently it’s because people suddenly decided all at the same time that Labour had changed their views on Brexit or summat, despite Labour not really mentioning Brexit much. We have to discount all the other stuff for this unsubstantiated reason? Whatever floats your boat etc…