Ipsos MORI’s monthly political monitor for the Standard has topline figures of CON 41%, LAB 42%, LDEM 9%. This is MORI’s first poll since the general election, and like other companies now shows Labour with a small lead over the Conservatives. Fieldwork was Friday to Tuesday. As far as I can tell, the methodology is back to MORI’s usual methods, as they were using before the election campaign. Full details are here.
To update on other voting intention polls earlier this week, ICM for the Guardian on Tuesday had voting intentions of CON 42%(+1), LAB 43%(nc), LDEM 7%(nc), UKIP 3%(nc). Fieldwork was over the weekend, and changes were from a fortnight ago. Full tabs for that are here.
Finally YouGov for the Times, which was released on Monday but conducted last week, had topline figures of CON 40%, LAB 45%, LDEM 7%, UKIP 2%. Tabs for that are here.
SOMERJOHN
@”So many questions, so few answers…”
Indeed-but if you ask silly questions like that , there is really only one answer.
Gove’s noises on UK Agri environmental policy post CAP/Brexit are spot on.
I doubt he has thoroughly thought through UK consumer trends in a UK outside the EU external food tariff wall . But nor have consumers yet !.
So far so good-but words are cheap.And there will be winners & losers in UK Agriculture. So long as he ensures that Environmental outcomes are winners .
@guymonde
You are completely wrong, and I don’t believe your tales since if they were true the post-election polling on why people voted Labour would reflect that. As for the notion that people were voting for the local MP’s particular position on Brexit, the YouGov poll asking people what motivated them to vote Labour round only 6% of Labour’s voters did so because of the views of their local MP, and only a fraction of those 6% will have voted for their local MP’s views on Brexit as opposed to other issues that.
My own guess is that you aren’t telling the truth and the you’re pushing this line of argument due to your dislike of Jeremy Corbyn and a desire to dismiss his excellent performance in the general election by attributing the results to the individual members of the PLP.
There was a party standing in the last general election that was categorically in favour of getting the losing side in the referendum to overrule the winning side, and they got 7.5%. If rejecting the outcome of the referendum had been something a sizable portion of Labour’s vote cared about above all others then we would have seen some sort of swing from Labour to Lib Dem, which simply didn’t transpire.
This is an interesting one. Signifant consumer preference changes providing an international opportunity.
I heard the MD on R4 just now:. Asked why he wasn’t worried about Brexit he said two reasons :-
* He can’t believe that tarrifs on Food exports to EU will be significant being in no one’s interests ( he quoted RI’s exports to UK)
* This is an international market in which EU is only a part.
http://www.yorkshirepost.co.uk/business/quorn-to-invest-hundreds-of-millions-in-expanding-its-sites-1-8665087
@Syzgy
Yes I was active in Leeds, Huddersfield and Bradford and I campaigned in areas that voted Remain (for Alex Sobel, Fabian Hamilton’s and Richard Burgon) and Leave (Paula Sheriff, Judith Cummings and Imran Hussain) and saw no desire at all to overturn the referendum result even from people who were clearly very upset at leaving the EU. They simply felt Keir Starmer, what with him bring one of the finest legal minds of his generation, would do a better job at negotiations than Boris and David David, and that Corbyn despite his Euroscepticism could be relied upon to protect working conditions, due to his lifelong commitment to the trade union movement and workers rights.
Now we have something new here – accusing another poster of deliberately lying……………
@AndrewMyers
British landlords don’t charge “reasonable rents” they are systematically ripping off millions of people with sub standard housing at extortionate rates. I don’t believe for one second that your any different to the prevailing trend. I got a good laugh out of that line, as would anyone else enduring the housing crisis that greedy rapacious men like you profit from.
Likewise the threat to sell your property, flee to Spain and out asylum seekers in there was pretty funny too, not least because of the presumption I would have more of a problem with Asylum Seekers having a roof over their head than any other group of people.
Finally I would like to see Labour draft legislation to end the landlord’s deathgrip over this country by a process of compulsory purchases of rented properties at below market rates, which could then be transferred to local authorities to address the chronic shortage of council housing in this country. You and the rest of the non-productive parasitic rentier landlord class could decamp en masse to Spain and walk away from your source of free money, be my guest, it would simply free up housing stock and make the process of bringing it back under democratic public control easier for us. I’ll drive you to the airport personally.
Guymonde, Alienated labour, Syzgy, Laszlo,
Well, if you raise an issue strongly, whatever it is you can lead the conversation, and quite often have your views reaffirmed.
My impression is more similar to that described by Syzgy and alienated labour.
Pete B,
The govs policy announcements appear to me to be cost nothing feel good plasters.
LASZLO
Going down hill rapidly isn’t it?
A notable absence of some long term denizens who made it so stimulating ,cannot be unconnected .