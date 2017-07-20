Ipsos MORI’s monthly political monitor for the Standard has topline figures of CON 41%, LAB 42%, LDEM 9%. This is MORI’s first poll since the general election, and like other companies now shows Labour with a small lead over the Conservatives. Fieldwork was Friday to Tuesday. As far as I can tell, the methodology is back to MORI’s usual methods, as they were using before the election campaign. Full details are here.
To update on other voting intention polls earlier this week, ICM for the Guardian on Tuesday had voting intentions of CON 42%(+1), LAB 43%(nc), LDEM 7%(nc), UKIP 3%(nc). Fieldwork was over the weekend, and changes were from a fortnight ago. Full tabs for that are here.
Finally YouGov for the Times, which was released on Monday but conducted last week, had topline figures of CON 40%, LAB 45%, LDEM 7%, UKIP 2%. Tabs for that are here.
Baldbloke. I am a buy to let business owner and take my rersponsibility as a landlord extremely seriously. Your comments are extremely offensive, not to mention idiotic. Clearly you haven’t got the first idea what you are talking about.
In a similar vein, I feel I have to comment on @S Thomas’ rather delusional post about the UK fishing industry. Apart from the nonsense about May going to the negotiating wall for the sake on an industry employing less than 12,000 souls, his policy prognosis, based as it seemingly is on a mixture of ill informed claptrap allied to an overwhelming sense of British entitlement, would devastate the UK fishing and processing industry.
The most eye catching of his policy proposals was to dictate that all fish caught in UK waters must be landed in the UK. If one single measure demonstrated a complete failure to understand the fishing industry, then this would be it. It would result in carnage for the UK fishing fleet and the UK processing industry.
Currently, the UK fleet lands 415,000 tonnes of fish into UK ports, and 300,000 tonnes into non UK ports. A shutting down of UK fisheries would immediately mean the potential loss of 42% of our fleet’s catch. Foreign boats catch 650,000t fish from UK waters, of which 300,000 are landed in the UK. A reciprocal banning on landings in ports outside the host nations waters would therefore net the UK processing industry just 50,000 additional tonnes of fish.
OK – so maybe if we got rid of foreign fleets, the UK fleet could expand, catch those 650,000 tonnes of fish that jonny foreigner is stealing from us and land it in the UK, so even if the processing plants only got the 50,000 tonnes extra, at least the fleet itself would be quids in. But would they?
Why do you think perishable fish are landed where they are landed? It’s because of the market. Most of the fish eaten by UK consumers is caught outwith UK waters, while most of the 650,000 tonnes of UK fish caught by foreign fleets here is the type of fish we don’t eat. Demanding that fish is landed in the country owning the waters would simply mean shipping the fish out by road, and given the product, that would kill the market. Most of those fish would simply no longer be fished and the UK industry as a whole would be decimated.
Fishing and fisheries really is a complex industry, and the best way to deal with it is via internationally agreed systems and a regulated but open markets. Once the Brexiteers get their hands on the UK fisheries, I can foresee a complete disaster, as so much of the thinking here is based on a distorted, ‘Little Englander’ mentality that fails to attempt to understand how these things work and how interdependent our industry is on other nations.
Oh – and as for a UK scrappage grant to help upgrade the home fleet – that’s what we already get from the EU. It’s one of the industries main benefits from EU membership, and is a key reason why profits are rising in the British fishing fleet.
@Danny – indeed. How the national quota is allocated is up to the individual government. In the UK, ours favours fewer, larger boats. Ports often featured in articles about the state of the UK fishing industry often us examples of ports with small boat fleets, who are struggling, almost entirely due to Westminster decisions.
A number of economists (collective term?) contributed to this piece on the effects of Brexit.
There is considerable uncertainty around who would gain or lose domestically from Brexit, again depending on the contours of whatever new economic governance framework replaces EU membership. The outcome could differ according to locality, region, social group or sector of employment, among many possible cleavages. There are indications that Brexit could accentuate inequality: for example, research by the NIESR suggests the burden of Brexit would fall more heavily on low-income households.
? Macroeconomic data can be hard to relate to individual circumstances: when all is said is done, none of us is average…
Rudyard
“This is one of the reasons Jeremy wants us out of the EU single market – and all Labour people should support him.”
This kind of attitude made me leave the labour Party. Why should people support him if they disagree? He never supported the labour leadership when he disagreed with it (and won some respect from me).
But, frankly, all labour people aren’t going to support him. What’s he going to do about it?
Good morning all from a warm and damp Winchester.
Nice to be back on UKPR after a weeks secondment to Berlin.
This should throw the cat amongst the pigeons!!
“Unison has won a “landmark” court victory against the Government over controversial fees for taking claims to an employment tribunal.
The Supreme Court ruled in favour of the union, which had argued that the fees of up to £1,200 discriminated against women and other groups of workers.
Unison said the decision means that employment tribunal fees will now be scrapped.
The Supreme Court unanimously ruled that the Government was acting unlawfully and unconstitutionally when it introduced the fees four years ago.
Unison said the Government will have to refund more than £27 million to the thousands of people charged for taking claims to tribunal since July 2013, when fees were introduced by Chris Grayling, the then Lord Chancellor”
Correct decision.
SAM
The people who will lose out most because of BREXIT will be us all if it turns out to be a dogs-brexit.
Rudyard (cont)
Perhaps more to the point, it’s becoming ever clearer that Corbyn probably was a closet Leaver in the referendum campaign, and there may be substance to the suggestions by Alan Johnson and others, that he actively sab*taged their efforts.
Posters here have made the valid point that being a bit split over Europe probably helped labour VI at the last election, but if Corbyn is personally identified with the desire for a Hard Brexit, then I doubt this ambiguity is sustainable. After all, if he were to win an election within the next nine months, he could easily replace Starmer with Gardiner.
We know that two thirds of labour voters support Remain. MPs even more. Is there any polling for labour members? That’s where his power base lies, and if they don’t back him on this he may find his position becoming rather less secure.
Patrickbrian
“Rudyard
“This is one of the reasons Jeremy wants us out of the EU single market – and all Labour people should support him.”
This kind of attitude made me leave the labour Party. Why should people support him if they disagree? He never supported the labour leadership when he disagreed with it (and won some respect from me).
But, frankly, all labour people aren’t going to support him. What’s he going to do about it?”
What are you going on about, Rudyard isn’t saying that labour people should support Corbyn because he’s Corbyn. He is saying that they should support Corbyn because his position is the right one.
Personally I disagree with Rudyard on two points, firstly that leaving the EU is a good thing, I can see some advantages but the are outweighed by the negatives. Secondly I believe that Rudyard is wrong to suggest that Corbyn’s position is pro Brexit, it a nuanced and politically expedient position but does not argue that Brexit is a good thing.
@ Alec
On fishing, most fish caught in UK waters ends up in EU mainland markets anyway ? If this is the case, then having no customs deal in place with the EU would be a problem ? What are WTO terms on sale of fish ?
The UK is not really a fish/seafood eating country and most of the white fish you see in supermarkets comes from a variety of sources e.g iceland, Norway, as well as UK.
If the UK fishing industry wants to be successful after Brexit, then it needs to convince UK consumers to eat more seafood. Also it needs a customs arrangement to transfer fish to EU markets in a quick efficient manner with no uncompetitive tariffs applying.
And what is the situation regarding shared fishing waters with Ireland ? After Brexit, that would be difficult.
“We accept the decision of the referendum” does not mean like the decision of the referendum
@Colin:
“Britain’s manufacturers increased production last month at the fastest rate since the mid-1990s, according to the latest CBI industrial trends survey.” Guardian 25 July 2017
Guardian 26 July 2017: ” UK GDP: economy grows by just 0.3% amid ‘notable slowdown’. Weak performance in manufacturing and construction sectors drags down overall growth, as services rises slightly. Industrial production, which includes manufacturing, fell by 0.4%, while construction was down by 0.9%.”
It’s all very well cherry-picking statistics to support your suggestion that all’s well with Brexit, but in the battle of the stats I think today’s ONS data trumps yesterday’s survey.
As for your implication that easyjet was crying wolf in 2015 by saying “Budget air passengers face less choice and higher fares if Britain leaves the EU”, by contrasting that with its current recruitment plans, you seem to have missed the rather basic point that we have not yet left the EU.
As Alec pointed out, easyjet is setting up an EU-based company (actually in Austria, not Luxembourg) to allow it to continue flying within the EU post-Brexit. That company will have to have a majority of its shareholders in EU countries, and its planes registered in EU27. Given the trends in where easyjet gets its passengers (already more than 30% of its flights are entirely within EU27) it will end up flying far more passengers than the UK entity.
Altogether, low-cost airlines are not a good example to choose if you want to make the case for Brexit. Easyjet and all the other European low-cost airlines exist and flourish entirely because of the single market and single European sky. And it’s also worth noting that British Airways ought really to be renamed European Airways: it is part of IAG, which also includes Iberia, Aer Lingus, Vueling and Level (the latter two being Spanish low-cost airlines).
ALEC
@”The truth is, there is good news out there and bad news too.”
Precisely.
Its just that UKPR seems to feature the latter mostly-so occasionally I like to try & demonstrate the balance you allude to.
Anyway- I want UK to succeed :-)
@S Thomas
“perhaps a discounted early lump sum payment scheme” [to help solve the Tories tuition fees problems]
This would be a disastrous policy to take. One of the biggest problems with the current scheme is that low earners will never be able to pay it back. Other problems are unquantifiable abstractions such as unfairness and the ineffectiveness of a ailed market that forces people to pay maximum fees regardless of quality. The proposal above deals with none of these problems.
Under your proposal: People who can currently afford to pay would be able to get a discount by paying early (they already get a discount in the form of lower interest rates). However Nurses have to undergo 3 years university education and they get paid a relative pittance simply won’t have savings with which to pay back early.
Cambridge Rachel
Well, I agree with you on the first point, and hope you’re right on the second.
Patrickbrian
“Perhaps more to the point, it’s becoming ever clearer that Corbyn probably was a closet Leaver in the referendum campaign, and there may be substance to the suggestions by Alan Johnson and others, that he actively sab*taged their efforts.”
Corbyn didn’t need to sab*tage the labour remain campaign, it sab*taged itself. It almost convinced me to vote leave! Basic message of the labour remain campaign was the British people are too silly to protect their rights and need the Europeans to do it for us.
@Cambridge Rachel
“Basic message of the labour remain campaign was the British people are too silly to protect their rights and need the Europeans to do it for us.”
Well looking at our future, they may have been rather prophetic! :P
SOMERJOHN
@”It’s all very well cherry-picking statistics to support your suggestion that all’s well with Brexit, but in the battle of the stats I think today’s ONS data trumps yesterday’s survey.”
I wasn’t .
I was responding to Danny’s very negative view of UK’s prospects. I note that you never accuse people like Danny of “cherry picking”-or even , as in his case, of making unsubstanttiated claims
I have never claimed “all is well with Brexit”-yet another unwarranted attack on someone who dares to try & demonstrate the balance of good & bad news which will probably ensue from Brexit.
As to today’s Q2 GDP -it confirms the slow down which every commentator has predicted, but is a slight uptick on Q1 & a tad better than the 0.2% being anticipated in some forecasts.
As for Easy Jet-as far as I am aware those are jobs in UK. I don’t really care where it locates name plates for registration & legal reasons.
As to your @” you seem to have missed the rather basic point that we have not yet left the EU.”. I haven’t -but you HAVE missed the “rather basic point” that our post Brexit regulatory relationship with EU has not yet been negotiated or concluded.