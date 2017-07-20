Ipsos MORI’s monthly political monitor for the Standard has topline figures of CON 41%, LAB 42%, LDEM 9%. This is MORI’s first poll since the general election, and like other companies now shows Labour with a small lead over the Conservatives. Fieldwork was Friday to Tuesday. As far as I can tell, the methodology is back to MORI’s usual methods, as they were using before the election campaign. Full details are here.
To update on other voting intention polls earlier this week, ICM for the Guardian on Tuesday had voting intentions of CON 42%(+1), LAB 43%(nc), LDEM 7%(nc), UKIP 3%(nc). Fieldwork was over the weekend, and changes were from a fortnight ago. Full tabs for that are here.
Finally YouGov for the Times, which was released on Monday but conducted last week, had topline figures of CON 40%, LAB 45%, LDEM 7%, UKIP 2%. Tabs for that are here.
An interesting article in the NS about how internal migration (and the cost of housing in London, in particular) may be making many southern Tory seats marginal. Tries to explain a lot of the big swings we saw in many southern seats:
http://www.newstatesman.com/politics/economy/2017/07/why-chris-grayling-jeremy-corbyns-secret-weapon
Not sure how strong the evidence is for something like this occurring. I’m not sure what the data looks like – how big of a factor this is. It would make sense though.
Hireton
Yes, indeed.
I tend to aim for pithy, provocative and if possible entertaining posts to stimulate responses from those better informed than me. Which role you have performed admirably!
I’m old enough to remember the cod wars, and the days when UK deep-water trawlers doubled (allegedly) as spy ships when fishing in the Barents Sea.
Fishing in European waters seems, at last, and after much painful adjustment, to be a reasonably sustainable, well managed business in stark contrast to the previous free-for-all which basically destroyed the industry.
YG poll today (not VI)
https://yougov.co.uk/opi/surveys/results#/survey/c6b924f8-711a-11e7-96c2-bf99d5ce7406/question/2cff16a5-711b-11e7-8b3c-7f8768835488/age
“International trade secretary Liam Fox has been challenged to eat some chlorine-washed chicken live on TV in order to prove it is safe, after he suggested the current ban could be lifted in order to secure a trade agreement with the US (where chlorine-washed chicken is legal). Which comes closer to your view? “
63% It is responsible of politicians to prove that what they are recommending is harmless
19% Politicians should not have to personally prove that all food regulations are safe
“How do you personally interpret the following statement? “I don’t see why those [students] that had the historical misfortune to be at university during the £9,000 period should be burdened excessively compared to those that went before or those that come after. I will deal with it.”
17% Those students would have their student debt written off
29% Those students would have their student debt reduced
21% Those students would have sympathy and some extra, undefined help
A new term has been found for Brexiteers.
They are now referred to as Brexorcists !
I have been doing some reading around on forums and most are dominated by remain supporters. There is definitely a campaign growing to stop Brexit happening.
Whether this feeds into polling is another matter. If there is a lot of social media campaigning and it overcomes the print media Brexit supporting coverage, then we might see the tide of public support getting behind stopping Brexit. It might then become very difficult for Tories and Labour to ignore.
I am 100% confident that there will be a second referendum and one option will be to stay in the EU.
R Huckle: “I am 100% confident that there will be a second referendum and one option will be to stay in the EU.”
I hope you’re right. But the next question is, will they have us back? Having got used to the idea of a UK-free EU, I suspect they might rather like it.
ON – any breakdown of who the 17% are?
Fishing
Highly amusing responses to my post if very negative.But that is the thing. If the question was asked as to how one could rebuild the British fishing industry post brexit the reply on this site would be that we dont want brexit to happen so we wont address the issue
oh .. and attack Gove because he has no plan .
Jim Jam
Very little – just age group bands
18-24 also 17%
25-49 14%
50-65 22%
65+ 20%
Personally, I hate the way YG and others select which ages to put into bands. In this – 7 year groups for 18-24 : 25 year groups for 25-49.
@sthomas
Or in other words your original post was based on ignorance and simplistic assumptions so you didn’t have a single practical idea on how to “rebuild” the fishing industry.
Incidentally the UK has one of the highest capacity, most efficient fleets in the EU.
Maybe demonstrations can work (just not in the UK) as Polish President vetoes 2 of the 3 judiciary reform bills
http://www.dw.com/en/polish-president-andrzej-duda-to-veto-judicial-reforms/a-39811692