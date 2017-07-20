Ipsos MORI’s monthly political monitor for the Standard has topline figures of CON 41%, LAB 42%, LDEM 9%. This is MORI’s first poll since the general election, and like other companies now shows Labour with a small lead over the Conservatives. Fieldwork was Friday to Tuesday. As far as I can tell, the methodology is back to MORI’s usual methods, as they were using before the election campaign. Full details are here.
To update on other voting intention polls earlier this week, ICM for the Guardian on Tuesday had voting intentions of CON 42%(+1), LAB 43%(nc), LDEM 7%(nc), UKIP 3%(nc). Fieldwork was over the weekend, and changes were from a fortnight ago. Full tabs for that are here.
Finally YouGov for the Times, which was released on Monday but conducted last week, had topline figures of CON 40%, LAB 45%, LDEM 7%, UKIP 2%. Tabs for that are here.
No, I think Brexit is a complete waste of everyone’s time and money and that when presented with it, the electorate will not like it.
My issues are more with the electorate being incessantly lied to and the consequences of that.
I also agree that many of the architects of the Leave vote want us to become part of the US and will do their best to push that to happen.
Glad to see you back. My impression is that you have not been around for a while.
I agree with you that Brexit will happen,if only because no one is going to get their act enough together to stop it.
You once told me that in the end wise heads would prevail and there woudl be a deal that benefits both sides. Do you still think this likely? I don’t. we have to get 27 countries and a number of different bodies to agree, and we ourselves have to be clear about what we want. the probability of all this seems to very low.
In the long run all this may benefit the EU. It gets rid of its awkward squad. It demonstrates the dire consequences of secession and it takes juicy slices of our financial services, airlne business and so on.
In the long run we will have to strike trade deals with others. China is an obvious candidate but unlike the Germans for whom it is their major trading partner we have shown little skill in selling to them. Another obvious candidate is the US but I see little joy there. China and the USA together take, i think, about 28% of our exports. The EU takes 44% before one counts their indirect effect on trade deals with other countries. So we would be in a desperately weak position in negotiating with these countries, and the major effect for me is likely to be our increased dependence on the United states. (The proposed TTIP arrangement for policing the agreement seemed to me far worse than any European court. Shades of Paraguay being taken to court for trying to deal with cigarette packaging and the legality of that being policed by lawyers who can earn money by consulting to international firms).
Anyway I don’t want this. I accept that Brexit will happen (sadly not that it ought to but that’s different). Have you any words of consolation?
@”I also agree that many of the architects of the Leave vote want us to become part of the US and will do their best to push that to happen.”
Which “architects” do you refer to.?
What have these people said that makes you believe they want this?
How do you imagine the process of UK “joining” the USA could be accomplished?
I too have gone for detachment max. Given the timescales that these paths will take to play out it’s pretty much irrelevant to me which way they play out. By then I will probably view the UK as a foreign country anyway, I suspect TOHs estimate of 30 years is in the ballpark.
Obviously I am still interested to see how the deal plays out, currently I see the EU as the side more interested in batting for my future and wish them every success in the negotiations. For me, a good deal results in the fewest number of future hurdles in my life. Everything else is a second order effect.
Colin: “How do you imagine the process of UK “joining” the USA could be accomplished?”
There’s an example underway currently:
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/06/12/puerto-rico-votes-become-americas-51st-state/
While Puerto Rico is hardly a juicy catch for the USA, the UK (or parts of it) would, I suspect, be irresistible.
Here’s Wiki’s take on how it happens:
Article IV, Clause 3, Section 1 of the United States Constitution authorizes Congress to admit new states into the United States (beyond the thirteen already in existence at the time the Constitution went into effect in 1788). ….
As defined in a 1953 U.S. Senate Committee on Interior and Insular Affairs, the traditionally accepted requirements for statehood are:
• The inhabitants of the proposed new state are imbued with and are sympathetic toward the principles of democracy as exemplified in the American form of Government.
• A majority of the electorate wish statehood.
• The proposed new state has sufficient population and resources to support state government and…carry its share of the cost of Federal Government.
So a simple majority in a referendum should do the trick.
You are seriously suggesting that a UK government will put a referendum on “joining the USA” to the UK public-who will vote Yes by a majority. Following which a future Westminster Parliament will enact this union………….?
Thanks-there’s a lot of it about these days.
Yup, if I were at your stage of life I’d be off. One of the few regrets in my life is that I didn’t try living and working abroad when I was younger. Once your career takes off and you have family to think about, it’s a lot harder. (I did consider moving to my mother’s country of birth before going to university – the gap year concept hardly existed then – but the possibility of national service facing the Soviet army didn’t appeal!)
Colin: “You are seriously suggesting that …”
You asked about the mechanism and I provided it.
As to the likelihood, of course it’s zero at present. But I specified the 50 years following a catastrophic brexit with economic devastation and political humiliation.
Who knows whether, in that situation, we might seek salvation from the USA? It’s what another island, state Puerto Rico, has been reduced to in its desperation.
“How do you imagine the process of UK “joining” the USA could be accomplished?”
I always think that beginning a relationship by, initially, just holding hands is the most appropriate way.
Then on to full ….. err……….. union ……… a bit later.
Seems highly implausible. The Tories are staunch monarchists… how would that fit into the American constitution?
More likely could be a loose economic and military alliance shared across the Anglosphere. But it would lack the Geographic advantages that being in the EU has.
So here are two questions, one for the leavers, and one for the remainers. If leaving the EU is the key to thriving in the global economy beyond Europe, how come the most successful exporter of machine tools to China is Germany, a country at the heart of the European project? And to the remainers: we joined the Common Market over forty years ago, so why is productivity stagnant, why is economic mobility so low, why do we have an almost permanent current account deficit?
Well, of course we’re getting into 1984 territory here. Orwell saw Oceania (USA + UK + bits of Empire ) as one of three world blocks. The others were Eurasia (which in today’s terms would be EU + Russia, Ukraine etc) and Eastasia (China etc). As I recall, the three blocks squabbled over the remaining unaligned bits.
As to monarchy, the Americans seem pretty much in love with the idea. By that time it’s all going to be pretty Disneyesque anyway, so I wouldn’t rule out the possibility of the Yanks going for a decorative monarchy. Maybe rebuild Buck Palace alongside London Bridge in Lake Havasu City, Arizona?