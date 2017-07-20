Ipsos MORI/Standard – CON 41, LAB 42, LD 9, UKIP 3

20 Jul 2017

Ipsos MORI’s monthly political monitor for the Standard has topline figures of CON 41%, LAB 42%, LDEM 9%. This is MORI’s first poll since the general election, and like other companies now shows Labour with a small lead over the Conservatives. Fieldwork was Friday to Tuesday. As far as I can tell, the methodology is back to MORI’s usual methods, as they were using before the election campaign. Full details are here.

To update on other voting intention polls earlier this week, ICM for the Guardian on Tuesday had voting intentions of CON 42%(+1), LAB 43%(nc), LDEM 7%(nc), UKIP 3%(nc). Fieldwork was over the weekend, and changes were from a fortnight ago. Full tabs for that are here.

Finally YouGov for the Times, which was released on Monday but conducted last week, had topline figures of CON 40%, LAB 45%, LDEM 7%, UKIP 2%. Tabs for that are here.


  1. Chris Riley

    @S Thomas

    I thought Brexit was all about anger at overseas deals undercutting our industries and destroying jobs?

    But now you want the UK farming industry – that backed you – dead to aid and abet Donald Trump. I’m going to go out on a limb here and say your idea would be somewhere between ‘colossally unpopular’ and ‘catastrophically unpopular’.

    I’m not *completely* sure you’ve thought much of this through.

    July 24th, 2017 at 11:39 pm
  2. Richard

    @Catmanjeff

    I would note that Macron’s new party, just over 1 year old, won an absolute majority of 308 seats

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/En_Marche!

    Things that point to a similarly volatile UK electorate are the unprecedented Con-Lab swing in 2017, Cleggmania a few years ago and this BES study

    http://www.britishelectionstudy.com/bes-findings/how-were-almost-all-swingers-now/#.WXZ4SbpFw2w

    “According to the data, the proportion of swing voters has been steadily increasing ever since the 1960s. In 1966, only around 13% of voters changed their minds since the previous election. In 2015, 38% of voters changed their minds. While it’s not surprising that lots of voters switched in 2015, this analysis does show that there was surprising turmoil beneath the surface in 2010, despite a relatively small change in the performance of the parties”

    With the main parties all triangulating towards a pro Brexit position, the electorate that has ‘nowhere else to go’ as the Tories so horribly miscalculated in 2017 is in the habit of finding an outlet.

    July 24th, 2017 at 11:46 pm
  3. catmanjeff

    @Richard

    Macron won as President before his party won a single seat.

    That can’t happen here.

    July 24th, 2017 at 11:48 pm
  4. cambridgerachel

    CMJ

    2015 Corbyn wins the Labour leadership as 200 to 1 outsider

    2016 Corbyn wins re-election after facing down the combined forces of almost all the media, his own MPs and the party machinery

    2017 labour led by Corbyn pull off an against the odds score draw, dramatically increasing vote share and seats despite being opposed by the vast majority of the media and without the support of the heavyweights of his own party.

    In contrast Macron barely scraped a first round victory despite having the overwhelming support of the media. Underperforming his polling and disappointing the hype.

    July 24th, 2017 at 11:49 pm
  5. Laszlo

    Well, Macron has a minor problem of dropping in popularity (according to DW by 10%, a net approval of +8 which is quite something – in negative terms).

    This Guardian article highlights the real issues (but doesn’t quote the poll).

    https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/jul/24/housing-benefit-cuts-add-to-fall-in-emmanuel-macrons-popularity

    And here’s the DW write up:

    htt p://www.dw.com/en/poll-shows-france-no-longer-so-sweet-on-emmanuel-macron/a-39809027

    July 24th, 2017 at 11:52 pm
  6. cambridgerachel

    Richard

    Macron’s party won a majority in an election characterised by the lowest voter turnout in the history of the fifth Republic

    July 24th, 2017 at 11:54 pm
  7. oldnat

    Re Scottish VI

    AFAIK we haven’t had any polling on Holyrood VI since March (when YG had SNP on 51% : Con 24% : Lab 14% for the constituency vote.)

    I’m sure that will have changed a bit since then, but any confident predictions about the current state of SNP support in Scotland seem somewhat premature, and based on very little evidence.

    Consequently, I have no idea what will happen in the 2021 election – and anyone thinking that they do know is probably guilty of wishful thinking!

    Given that any party in power for 10 years is showing the signs of fatigue that stem from spending so much time “concentrating on the day job”, and the likely time scale before we actually see the results of Brexit, it might be no bad thing if the SNP are replaced by a SLab/SCon/SLD coalition as the Scottish Government in 2021.

    In subsequent Scottish elections/referendum, I am unlikely to be a participant, but aspiration is always about the future – whether you are there or not!

    (Damn! Watching incessant Doctor Who has adjusted my perception of time. :-) )

    July 24th, 2017 at 11:58 pm
  8. cambridgerachel

    Oldnat

    Will you regenerate?

    July 25th, 2017 at 12:04 am
  9. Richard

    @Catmanjeff

    Agree, it would need to happen the opposite way around in the UK, but I remember reading how Macron could never govern as he had no MP’s, and yet a few weeks later….

    https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/may/06/macron-french-presidential-election-2017-future-govern-effective

    There is no reason why a popular charismatic optimisitic leader from outside of Labour or the Tories couldn’t step into the remain void and follow the En Marche script getting enough MP’s elected to form a govermment.

    At the moment the only people to try are yesterday’s failed politicians – the Lib Dems and Tony Blair trying to revive their failed careers.

    A fresh voice emerging in the next few months as Brexit falls apart though could be all that is needed to completely overturn UK politics.

    July 25th, 2017 at 12:06 am
