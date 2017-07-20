Ipsos MORI’s monthly political monitor for the Standard has topline figures of CON 41%, LAB 42%, LDEM 9%. This is MORI’s first poll since the general election, and like other companies now shows Labour with a small lead over the Conservatives. Fieldwork was Friday to Tuesday. As far as I can tell, the methodology is back to MORI’s usual methods, as they were using before the election campaign. Full details are here.
To update on other voting intention polls earlier this week, ICM for the Guardian on Tuesday had voting intentions of CON 42%(+1), LAB 43%(nc), LDEM 7%(nc), UKIP 3%(nc). Fieldwork was over the weekend, and changes were from a fortnight ago. Full tabs for that are here.
Finally YouGov for the Times, which was released on Monday but conducted last week, had topline figures of CON 40%, LAB 45%, LDEM 7%, UKIP 2%. Tabs for that are here.
Despite everyone going “What we need is more new polls to stop all this EU speculation”, it’s notable when the have come along they’ve be more or less ignored (look how little ICM was discussed). Now we’ve got another one from Ipsos-MORI – full VI:
Con 41%
Lab 42%
Lib Dem 9%
SNP/PC 3%
Green 2%
UKIP 3%
Other 1%
It’s the first MORI since the election, so no meaningful changes.
As you can tell the main headline on this one is about May’s rapidly falling ratings, especially in the coverage by the Evening Standard (Ed G Osborne):
Now children why do you think that might be?
I just wonder how much of Labours gain since before the election is down to hopeful remainers. Vote Labour and make Brexit more difficult.
Whilst Labours current position is pragmatic Brexit, the majority of MP’s and Labour party members are against Brexit. I think polling suggests that two thirds of people who vote Labour are against Brexit.
If Labour keep hold of the remain voters, then the Tories might not be willing to risk an election any time soon.
Surely the only useful polling company is Survation?
They at least called the exit poll correctly.
Evening standard
It might have run the headline that TM is still the preferred PM.
I depends whether she sacked you or not i suppose.
I do feel that the narrative is changing. was it only a few weeks ago that predictions were that she would not last the weekend, then it was the start of the vacation ,then the conference, then christmas…
who will lay money on her not being PM in 2019?she has the luxury of no -one plotting against her but them all plotting against each other and of every alternative being worse than herself. She should take strength from Corbyn’s survival and be reassured that despite it all she is the nations favourite prime minister.
How common is it for the leader of the opposition to be seen as the best Prime Minister. I would have thought it was quite exceptional because actually being PM makes you look Prime ministerial.
Polls very much stabilising around a 1-3 point Labour lead. Such a clear alignment like that is pretty rare actually.
Apart from one thing: the figure for the LDs is higher (9 points) than any other poll post-election. Most have said 6-7; survation last week said 8. UKIP remain all over the place, from 2 to 6 points, even on the same pollster (looking at you, Survation).
Considering that their polls seem to vary so wildly, and their sample sizes generally the smallest, it’s perhaps surprising that Survation keep getting it right. Arguably, their samples are no better than others (and may even be worse) but they merely had the correct assumptions at the time. Consider that the raw weighted data for all polls was fairly similar pre-election, mostly giving the Tories a 2-4 point lead.
Now that most other pollsters are following similar assumptions regarding turnout etc., perhaps Survation is no longer any better than the others.
s thomas: “She should …. be reassured that despite it all she is the nations favourite prime minister.”
Out of a field of one, I’d say she is doing brilliantly.
I would like to advance a controversial theory…….I think the polls are still underestimating the labour VI. My believe is that the labour vote at the last election was depressed because few believed that they could win. Now it has been established that labour with Corbyn can win the turnout for labour supporters will be higher. Also the youth vote I would expect to increase again, voting does matter and the media spin that “it was the bloody students wot won it” will increase their enthusiasm for voting.
I still hae me doots about Corbyn becoming PM.
It’s easy to see the current position as that of a newly elected government, which should therefore be very popular having just recently won an election.
It actually is more akin to mid-second term, given that the GE was out of sync with the correct cycle and we have now had Tory led government for over seven years.
Given May’s unpopularity and the enormous problems and criticism that the government faces I think parity [more or less] will be considered pretty good by them.
Which means May could be more secure and therefore so will the government.
The reason why, sensibly, I would not “predict” anything at ll, is that we are going through one of the oddest and most volatile periods I can recall, certainly in terms of domestic politics.
Add in the EU situation and an unstable international outlook then there is little point in attempting to guess the future – much less predict it.
monochrome october
i am glad that got the joke.
R Huckle,
Re ” two thirds of people who vote Labour are against Brexit.”
Can you show me the evidence for this, is it possible that votes against Brexit and being against Brexit is being conflated.
Rachel – are not Corbyns ratings as doing a good job? i.e as LOO. best PM may be different, I would expect so and being behind an actual PM as best PM is not a problem if a modest margin.
CAMBRIDGERACHEL
How common is it for the leader of the opposition to be seen as the best Prime Minister. I would have thought it was quite exceptional because actually being PM makes you look Prime ministerial.
One of the joys of the MORI polls is that they have such a long time series for their data (though the website is now a lot less useful as with most upgrades). The latest poll has this useful chart:
https://www.ipsos.com/sites/default/files/2017-07/pm-july-charts_0.pdf#page=16
It shows Cameron just ahead of Brown in May 2010 (33-29) but that was just before he became PM and the ratings of both are quite low compared to current ratings which may distort things. Otherwise there does seem a built-in advantage.