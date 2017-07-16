Opinium’s latest voting intention figures are CON 41%(+2), LAB 43%(-2), LDEM 5%(nc), UKIP 5%(nc). Theresa May’s net job approval stands at minus 21, Jeremy Corbyn’s at plus 4 (though May has regained a small lead on who people think would make the better Prime Minister, 36% to Corbyn’s 33%).
Asked about Theresa May’s future, a third of people think she should resign straight away, 16% think she should go after Brexit negotiations are complete, 8% just before the next general election and 22% that she should remain and fight the next general election. Answers to this are heavily partisan, as you might expect: a hefty majority of Labour voters would like May to go now, only 9% of Tory voters. 62% of Tory voters would like her to remain PM until either shortly before the election (14%) or to fight the election (48%). Tabs for the Opinium poll are here.
There was also a Survation poll in the Mail on Sunday with topline figures of CON 39%(nc), LAB 41%(-4), LD 8%(+1), UKIP 6%(+2). Changes are since Survation’s last online poll in mid-June, rather than their last telephone poll which showed a small Tory lead. Theresa May also still leads as best PM here, 43% to Corbyn’s 35%.
Survation also asked questions about Theresa May’s future, though their’s was a simpler should she stay or go question.45% would like her to resign, 40% would like her to stay. Again, responses are overwhelmingly split down partisan lines: 77% of Lab voters would like her to go, 78% of Tory voters would like her to stay). Asked about who should succeed her if she did go, Boris Johnson leads on 22% ahead of David Davis on 15%. 46% of people say don’t know. Questions like this don’t give us that much insight because of low public awareness of the options. The most interesting ones there asked who people would prefer in run offs between two potential leaders – between Davis and Johnson Davis wins by 36% to Johnson’s 30%. Paired against Philip Hammond Johnson only just wins, 34% to 33%, though he beats Amber Rudd by 38% to 27%. There are still lots of don’t knows, but I’m conscious that a few years ago Johnson’s popularity and celebrity would probably have seen him easily winning all three questions at a trot. The shine looks as if it may have come off Boris Johnson. Tabs for the Survation poll are here.
Finally there was a BMG poll in the Independent asking about the public sector pay cap. Questions like this are tricky – most people have huge sympathy for “frontline” public sector workers like nurses and firefighters, so the social desirability bias towards saying you’d pay a little more to give them a rise is huge (it’s what we tend to call a “drowning puppy” question in the office, as in “would you pay more tax to save this drowning puppy?”). If anything, I’m surprised only 56% said they’d be willing to pay more in tax to fund a pay rise above 1% for only occupations like firefighters, police officers, paramedics and nurses. More generally, 69% of people said the public sector pay cap should end, but asked if they’d be willing to pay more tax to give a rise to “non-emergency” occupations the split was pretty even, 42% said they would, 41% would not..
Opinium also asked about the public sector pay cap in their poll. 53% of people support ending it, 21% of people would be opposed. They also asked about it on specific jobs. Questions like this are, to some degree, just reflections of how popular or valued a role is (as well as how well paid people think it currently is). Almost 70% of people wanted the pay cap ended for nurses, 60% or more for the armed forces, police and fire service. Teachers was 56%, followed by doctors on 53%. For dentists it was only 38%. I’m intrigued about what Opinium would have found if they’d asked about less obviously sympathetic public sector jobs: local government planning officers perhaps, benefit assessors, immigration officers, refuse collectors, traffic engineers, taxmen…
S Thomas
It is a wonder the TOH posts here. This has become a self validation site for a group of bitter remainers. The funny thing is that they only pick on TOH because everybody else has given up on them.
Don’t worry about me I find it all very amusing. There are one or two Remainers I respect like Charles, who is, I think, genuinely seeking answers, but most of the rest, especially those who talk about facts when actually they are talking about their opinions are just a hoot. I think you arer correct, they are attempting to bolster themselves as doubts set in, and they see the UK leaving their beloved EU.
The more they drone on the funnier I think they are.
Clearly my posts get under their skin, look at the stuff about my use of vassal state, it clearly so obviously true that it really irritates them. If I didn’t think it all so funny, I would either ignore them or not post at all. Why they keep on leading with their chins I really don’t know, they bring endless amusement.
OLDNAT
Rather than get into a long and fruitless discussion when I am quite sure you know exactly what I mean, for now I am happy for you to understand it means a state that is not in the EU, which of course is exactly what I want.
Danny
It cannot be done Howard.
Nonsense, of course it can be done if the EU is prepared to be reasonable. If not then we will leave with no deal.
@TURK
Take a look at this, from the sadly now departed Hans Rosling https://vimeo.com/79878808
@paul croft
Bring on Jerusalem as an English national anthem – that’ll get the crowd singing.
Sthomas
“… a self validation site for a group of bitter remainers. ”
Like who? I’m a Remainer , but I’m not bitter. Remember, we are the insurgents now, the losing side, – just like your lot used to be.
I personally have a lot of questions for those who want to leave and are therefore driving this process, about a/. what exactly they are hoping for, and b/. How exactly they expect the separation to be effected, and the Glorious New Brittannia to be created.
I’m not getting a lot of answers, especially to b/.
I don’t notice other Remainers being a lot different to me – though some are a bit tetchier, as are some Leavers!
Accusing people who press you for answers of being bitter doesn’t improve the debate.
The Other Howard,
“of course it can be done if the EU is prepared to be reasonable”
You remind me of my recent comment on a poll reporting many people currently favour a national coalition of some sort in the interest of the country.
The problem is that while everyone might agree we should get together in the national interest, we all have our own idea of what that is, and since obviously ‘we’ are right, ‘we’ could never agree to any scheme which furthered what the opposition believe is right and ‘we’ believe to be against that national interest. Sure, it is possible to make a deal if the EU is reasonable, but many would say ‘reasonable’ means offering the Uk the same terms it offers all other countries. This is not what May et al. have said they will deliver, and I fancy not what you consider reasonable.
Just one comment from me. If I were a Tory, I’d be very wary of taking much encouragement from polls which say that, at the onset of the summer recess, the opposition are only slightly ahead, not much more than a month after a general election. The situation is, surely, deeply worrying for the Tories, or at least it ought to be.
TOH
Yes, when you’ve got no rational argument you can put forward, ad hominems are always best. Keep it up.
PATRICKBRIAN
Just so your clear I think of you as I do Charles.
Barnaby Marder
Clearly the situation is not good for the Tories but I would suggest not all that good for Labour either. None of the parties can go away for the summer recess feeling chipper IMO.
Barnaby, being back in to 2 party politics in E&W imo makes rules of thumb for the last 25 years or so potentially less valid.
Swingback, therefore lead needed…
(… as I cant think of any more but they imply I can think of many but don’t want to list them all)
Norbold
Will do.
@TOH
If you seriously think that the UK is a vassal state, in a select group with Moldavia and Wallachia under the Ottoman empire,and Troy under the Hittites, then I don’t think I need to say anything further about the credibility of your analysis.
But, as a matter of interest, do you see the UK as the only vassal state in the EU? Or are there 28? Or possibly 27, if you see Germany occupying the role of the Ottomans?
Somerjohn
In reality of course they all are except Germany, they just haven’t seen the light yet. They will eventually.
If you are so keen on us being joined to other states rather than going it alone how do you respond to my 9.11 post to TonyBTG?
I quite liked your 9.55 def of sovereignty, if you polled that I would get overwhelming support from the UK voters.