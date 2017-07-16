Opinium’s latest voting intention figures are CON 41%(+2), LAB 43%(-2), LDEM 5%(nc), UKIP 5%(nc). Theresa May’s net job approval stands at minus 21, Jeremy Corbyn’s at plus 4 (though May has regained a small lead on who people think would make the better Prime Minister, 36% to Corbyn’s 33%).
Asked about Theresa May’s future, a third of people think she should resign straight away, 16% think she should go after Brexit negotiations are complete, 8% just before the next general election and 22% that she should remain and fight the next general election. Answers to this are heavily partisan, as you might expect: a hefty majority of Labour voters would like May to go now, only 9% of Tory voters. 62% of Tory voters would like her to remain PM until either shortly before the election (14%) or to fight the election (48%). Tabs for the Opinium poll are here.
There was also a Survation poll in the Mail on Sunday with topline figures of CON 39%(nc), LAB 41%(-4), LD 8%(+1), UKIP 6%(+2). Changes are since Survation’s last online poll in mid-June, rather than their last telephone poll which showed a small Tory lead. Theresa May also still leads as best PM here, 43% to Corbyn’s 35%.
Survation also asked questions about Theresa May’s future, though their’s was a simpler should she stay or go question.45% would like her to resign, 40% would like her to stay. Again, responses are overwhelmingly split down partisan lines: 77% of Lab voters would like her to go, 78% of Tory voters would like her to stay). Asked about who should succeed her if she did go, Boris Johnson leads on 22% ahead of David Davis on 15%. 46% of people say don’t know. Questions like this don’t give us that much insight because of low public awareness of the options. The most interesting ones there asked who people would prefer in run offs between two potential leaders – between Davis and Johnson Davis wins by 36% to Johnson’s 30%. Paired against Philip Hammond Johnson only just wins, 34% to 33%, though he beats Amber Rudd by 38% to 27%. There are still lots of don’t knows, but I’m conscious that a few years ago Johnson’s popularity and celebrity would probably have seen him easily winning all three questions at a trot. The shine looks as if it may have come off Boris Johnson. Tabs for the Survation poll are here.
Finally there was a BMG poll in the Independent asking about the public sector pay cap. Questions like this are tricky – most people have huge sympathy for “frontline” public sector workers like nurses and firefighters, so the social desirability bias towards saying you’d pay a little more to give them a rise is huge (it’s what we tend to call a “drowning puppy” question in the office, as in “would you pay more tax to save this drowning puppy?”). If anything, I’m surprised only 56% said they’d be willing to pay more in tax to fund a pay rise above 1% for only occupations like firefighters, police officers, paramedics and nurses. More generally, 69% of people said the public sector pay cap should end, but asked if they’d be willing to pay more tax to give a rise to “non-emergency” occupations the split was pretty even, 42% said they would, 41% would not..
Opinium also asked about the public sector pay cap in their poll. 53% of people support ending it, 21% of people would be opposed. They also asked about it on specific jobs. Questions like this are, to some degree, just reflections of how popular or valued a role is (as well as how well paid people think it currently is). Almost 70% of people wanted the pay cap ended for nurses, 60% or more for the armed forces, police and fire service. Teachers was 56%, followed by doctors on 53%. For dentists it was only 38%. I’m intrigued about what Opinium would have found if they’d asked about less obviously sympathetic public sector jobs: local government planning officers perhaps, benefit assessors, immigration officers, refuse collectors, traffic engineers, taxmen…
@ ToH
Interesting. I wonder if perceptions of the historical trajectory of European destiny have played a significant role in decisions about remain vs leave?
For example, if people ultimately assume Europe must or will come together in (some kind of) union in the future, then it stands to reason they may have voted or be inclined towards remain based on that sense of inevitability and the desire to forge the type of union that emerges.
Conversely, if they believe we can remain independent forever (despite, say, ongoing globalisation processes), perhaps that accounts for (or reinforces) some proportion of the confidence felt by leavers.
TOH
I’m sorry mate, I fear you are on the wrong side of history.
Globalisation is here to stay. Already, some mega corporations have more power and financial might than some countries. These corporations are bordeless entities that can adjust their business model to suit.
That nation state will become an obsolete institution by the end of this century,
Decades from now, people will look back on Brexit as a futile attempt to turn the clock back to the hey day of the nation state. In the same way as we currently look back on the Suez crisis as Britain’s last futile attempt to prove it could act independently as a world power on the global stage.
Brexit is is pointless reactionary attempt to turn the clock back to a world that no longer exists. It’s is an annoying obstacle to facing up to the world as it is and enacting the necessary social reforms to cope with a new world order.
It’s a wrong turn to nowhere.
We’re stronger when we work with others.
All IMO of course :-)
@ TonyBTG
In some ways I share your sense of the inevitability of globalisation and the need to come together to resolve the ensuing processes and issues – which are far bigger than the nation state.
I reluctantly accepted the argument that we need to remain and reform the EU rather than leave, although I have a lot of sympathy for many of the views of Leavers, and share some of their anxieties as well.
I do wish the farcical Brexit campaign had discussed these complex and multi-dimensional issues in a nuanced and less passionate way. We’ve been having the wrong discussions about the EU and European unity, IMO, and it’s causing irreparable damage to the UK as a result.
There is another post from Dr Katy Hayward on qpol. Dr Hayward wrote an earlier blog post on the difficulties of a “frictionless” and “invisible” NI/ Ireland border to which I linked up above. Her new post sets out in detail the difficulties posed by the current approach of HMG in dealing with the flow of goods across the border. This piece should better inform some.
“If the UK government is aiming for a singular, UK customs regime (which would be the most obvious approach), it looks as though the flexibility and imagination regarding the EU’s external customs boundary will have to be
found in the execution as well as the design of the system itself.
The mechanisms that will be used to manage the Irish customs border must benefit from the application of cutting-edge technologies, applied in support of risk-assessed, intelligence-led schemes of control. These will not, however, negate the need for some measure of physical control and examination if the integrity of both the UK market and the Single Market is to be protected. At this early stage, the smooth facilitation of legitimate cross-border trade on the island should be a priority. It is vital that businesses that currently rely on movement across the Irish border have the capacity to manage this transition and to achieve compliance with the rules in both regimes. This will require the provision of clear information, advice and support tailored to their needs. The current uncertainty that pervades the business community on both sides of the Irish border raises the risk of deep economic harm in this area, long before any formal change to the status of the Irish border takes place.”
http://qpol.qub.ac.uk/irish-border-customs-frontier/
SSSimon
With the huge increases in world population likely in the next 100-200 years I would think there would be little or no chance of there being any economic or social cohesion of states or borders by then ,having been a farmer for the last 35 yrs the chances of us producing enough food to feed that size of population is next to impossible I would think by then people will look back at this era as the golden age even if we don’t see it that way ourselves
Turk
It very much depends on your perspective. For what group of people is our current time a golden age? Is it a golden age of western capitalism? A golden age of the enlightenment? A golden age of liberalism? Whether it’s a golden age or not depends on what people view as being important at the time. We could argue that it’s not a golden age of free thought – since the majority of the worlds population probably live in repressive states.
It makes an interesting conversation topic to muse over what, if anything, our era will be remembered for as a golden age of in, say, 250 years time.
It is a wonder the TOH posts here. this has become a self validation site for a group of bitter remainers . The funny thing is that they only pick on TOH because everybody else has given up on them.
I am surprised that no one picked up the recent evening standard article about the threat brexit offered to the great british chip. Apparently Herr Grumpy of the scheswig-holstein potato co-operative said in a major speech that exports of the “Bismarck ” potato to the uK would almost have to end following brexit.A spokesman for the chip fat fryers association said that without the “Bismarck” we would be sunk.
It is only a matter of time before it appears as a link on this site.
TONYBTG
I am afraid I disagree with every word in that last post of yours except the last sentence.but rather than have a fruitless argument I am happy to let history decide which one of us is correct.
“We’re stronger when we work with others.”
That is often true, but it’s perfectly possible to do that as a sovereign state which is what i want. IMO of course.