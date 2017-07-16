Opinium’s latest voting intention figures are CON 41%(+2), LAB 43%(-2), LDEM 5%(nc), UKIP 5%(nc). Theresa May’s net job approval stands at minus 21, Jeremy Corbyn’s at plus 4 (though May has regained a small lead on who people think would make the better Prime Minister, 36% to Corbyn’s 33%).
Asked about Theresa May’s future, a third of people think she should resign straight away, 16% think she should go after Brexit negotiations are complete, 8% just before the next general election and 22% that she should remain and fight the next general election. Answers to this are heavily partisan, as you might expect: a hefty majority of Labour voters would like May to go now, only 9% of Tory voters. 62% of Tory voters would like her to remain PM until either shortly before the election (14%) or to fight the election (48%). Tabs for the Opinium poll are here.
There was also a Survation poll in the Mail on Sunday with topline figures of CON 39%(nc), LAB 41%(-4), LD 8%(+1), UKIP 6%(+2). Changes are since Survation’s last online poll in mid-June, rather than their last telephone poll which showed a small Tory lead. Theresa May also still leads as best PM here, 43% to Corbyn’s 35%.
Survation also asked questions about Theresa May’s future, though their’s was a simpler should she stay or go question.45% would like her to resign, 40% would like her to stay. Again, responses are overwhelmingly split down partisan lines: 77% of Lab voters would like her to go, 78% of Tory voters would like her to stay). Asked about who should succeed her if she did go, Boris Johnson leads on 22% ahead of David Davis on 15%. 46% of people say don’t know. Questions like this don’t give us that much insight because of low public awareness of the options. The most interesting ones there asked who people would prefer in run offs between two potential leaders – between Davis and Johnson Davis wins by 36% to Johnson’s 30%. Paired against Philip Hammond Johnson only just wins, 34% to 33%, though he beats Amber Rudd by 38% to 27%. There are still lots of don’t knows, but I’m conscious that a few years ago Johnson’s popularity and celebrity would probably have seen him easily winning all three questions at a trot. The shine looks as if it may have come off Boris Johnson. Tabs for the Survation poll are here.
Finally there was a BMG poll in the Independent asking about the public sector pay cap. Questions like this are tricky – most people have huge sympathy for “frontline” public sector workers like nurses and firefighters, so the social desirability bias towards saying you’d pay a little more to give them a rise is huge (it’s what we tend to call a “drowning puppy” question in the office, as in “would you pay more tax to save this drowning puppy?”). If anything, I’m surprised only 56% said they’d be willing to pay more in tax to fund a pay rise above 1% for only occupations like firefighters, police officers, paramedics and nurses. More generally, 69% of people said the public sector pay cap should end, but asked if they’d be willing to pay more tax to give a rise to “non-emergency” occupations the split was pretty even, 42% said they would, 41% would not..
Opinium also asked about the public sector pay cap in their poll. 53% of people support ending it, 21% of people would be opposed. They also asked about it on specific jobs. Questions like this are, to some degree, just reflections of how popular or valued a role is (as well as how well paid people think it currently is). Almost 70% of people wanted the pay cap ended for nurses, 60% or more for the armed forces, police and fire service. Teachers was 56%, followed by doctors on 53%. For dentists it was only 38%. I’m intrigued about what Opinium would have found if they’d asked about less obviously sympathetic public sector jobs: local government planning officers perhaps, benefit assessors, immigration officers, refuse collectors, traffic engineers, taxmen…
“It appears to me that compromise is not possible between those at the extreme ends of the debate. I consider that TOH is at the extreme Brexit end in that he essentially wants no connection with Europe (other than trade as with other nations).”
I think that is an over simplification of my views. I am for example, very much in favour of NATO and I believe it to be the main reason why there has been little conflict in Europe since WW2.
If Howard just stated his view and left it at that, he prolly wouldn’t get challenged. But he keeps restating his views and, crucially, challenges others, frequently offering up rebuttals. So although I’ve not gotten very involved myself in trying to get much Brexity info. from Howard, or from anyone really, it’s not really a surprise if he gets challenged in turn.
@ TOH
I don’t mean to misrepresent your views, I was referring of course to political structures within Europe and not broader issues, if I am wrong about your ability to compromise those views with those at the other end of the argument I apologise.
CHARLES
Lord Kerr, the author of the EU Article 50, with 60 other prominent figures in Scotland, including George Robertson and Henry McLeish, this morning called in the Herald, reported in The Times, for Brexit to be halted, warning that Brexit has seriously damaged the UK;s international reputation,and demanded a UK-wide debate about calling a halt to the process. They say that “We see our society, economy and politics becoming ever more undermined due to the impact of Brexit.”
On migration alone, I believe the conflictsof interest involved in Brexit are already causing a serious divide between business and Westminster, in which the drop in the value of the pound and the threat to skills provision to industry and to the service section are demonstrating both the facts and assumptions on which a Leave campaign was fought and the present position of the Government are seriously at fault.
So no interest in Italian polls on this site?
I would be very wary in drawing parallels between Brexit and the five star movement. The party is chronically misunderstood by the UK press (as was the referendum they had a little while back – the narrative in the UK press was so horribly politically illiterate). The movement is quite different. This FT article is instructive:
https://www.ft.com/content/553bcf9a-d326-11e6-b06b-680c49b4b4c0
Essentially, they aren’t anti-EU so much as anti-establishment. Their support is higher in blue collar workers and ‘labourers’, and low-paid workers generally, like Brexit. But unlike Brexit, the party also does very well with students, and very badly with the retired.
This, in my view, reflects the mish-mash of ideologies that the party represents. An excerpt from Wikipedia:
“The “five stars” are a reference to five key issues for the party: public water, sustainable transport, sustainable development, right to Internet access, and environmentalism. The party also advocates E-democracy, direct democracy,[25] the principle of “zero-cost politics”,[26] degrowth,[27] and nonviolence.[28] In foreign policy, the M5S have condemned military interventions of the West in the Greater Middle East (Afghanistan, Iraq,[29] Libya) as well as any notion of American intervention in Syria.[30]”
However, they’re also anti-immigration and Eurosceptic, but not quite anti-EU in the same way UKIP were. See this quote from the FT article: “Mr Monanni believes the movement’s anti-euro stance is aimed at “provoking European institutions and exhorting them to represent people’s interests” rather than pushing for Italy to leave the union”.
I sometimes think of the party as a cross between UKIP and the Green Party. Their principles and ideology seem like they have a lot more in common with the Greens, but the leadership (i.e. Beppe Grillo) comes across as a figure similar to Trump or Farage. And whilst there’s some overlap, they certainly don’t appeal to the same demographics as Trump/Brexit did.
Their success on a national level, therefore, is not as relevant to Brexit as one may initially suspect. Further, many polls have shown them well ahead in the past (much more than the 1-2 points they are currently), and look what happened just a month ago:
https://www.ft.com/content/b8d1cf74-4ef4-11e7-bfb8-997009366969
Their popularity may be a bit overblown.
Nonetheless I think the party is a really fascinating political animal, with plenty of unique qualities. In many ways, they’re the anti-En Marche, being what appears to be economically left and socially slightly right (should be noted they’re progressive on issues such as e.g. LGBT rights). Perhaps this is why nobody understands them – we’re all quick to pigeonhole each political party into something representing a concept we understand. When the five star movement is something really quite different.
I should note that ‘de-growth’ is a very radical policy indeed. Most would see it as radically left-wing (this is essentially the Green Party’s stance – i.e. growth incompatible with sustainable environment). But this is combined, interestingly, with anti-immigrationism.
Sorry, forgot to add: the Italian equivalent of UKIP would more likely be Lega Nord (indeed UKIP also had similar levels of support to them before GE2017).
JOHN PILGRIM
@” I believe the conflictsof interest involved in Brexit are already causing a serious divide between business and Westminster,”
I don’t know whether that is true or not.
But I wouldn’t be surprised. Because “Business” has been able to recruit cheap Labour at will from the EU without accountability for its social & economic effects .
An EU in which economies are far from “convergent”. An EU in which the huge disparity in living standards has given rise to waves of internal economic migration caused by the simple desire for financial survival. And the UK’s jobs engine has been a magnet for these people. Even Corbyn acknowledges that importing cheap Labour via the EU Free Movement route has not been in the interests of some UK workers & their pay levels.
So perhaps it is time-not for the flow of immigrant workers to be stopped-but for UK’s businesses to explain what they require & why-and for UK’s elected representatives in Parliament to decide if they can have it & be answerable to their voters in villages towns & cities who may be impacted by all the aspects of large scale local immigration.
Meanwhile UK voters can observe the farce of EU Free Movement just now. A system of uncontrolled internal migration within external borders which aren’t controlled either. External borders under daily siege by waves of what Macron calls “economic” immigration from Sub Sahran Africa. External borders with Turkey where the agreement on migrant control with Turkey has never worked & which dictator in the making Erdogan is on the point of tearing up.
So UK voters can observe Austrian troops being deployed to their border with Italy to stem the northward influx of migrants armed with EU travel permits with which a besieged & abandoned Italy has threatened its unhelpful fellow members of the European “family”.
And UK voters can make a judgement about EU’s Free Movement obsession in the context of a failure of EU Economic Convergence, a failure of EU Fiscal Union, & a failure of external border control in face of mass economic migration from two Continents.
If 5Star & Northern League co-operate , and get anywhere near power in Italy it will be a timebomb for EU.
Italian Debt for starters.
But also migration-no wonder Renzi is trawling the Northern League playbook as Italy copes with the exodud from Africa:-
““We do not have the moral duty to welcome [migrants]. But we have the moral duty to help them. And to help them for real in their own homes.”
Matteo Renzi
July 2017
Colin: “Meanwhile UK voters can observe the farce of EU Free Movement just now.”
Like many (most?) people, you don’t seem to distinguish between free movement of labour and free movement of people.
Free movement of people is what exists between the UK and Ireland. Citizens of either country can move freely between the two and take up residence, whether they have a job or any means of support, or not.
Free movement of labour, on the other hand, is one of the EU’s ‘four freedoms’. It allows citizens of any member to travel to another for the purpose of finding, or taking up, work. But it is not an automatic right to residence; if no work has been found after 3 months, the host government can eject the job seeker.
What you are disparaging is the attempts to deal with the arrival of boatloads of illegal immigrants. Those people would be arriving with or without the EU. The many people who smuggle themselves into the UK do not do so because we are EU members, and they will not magically disappear when we leave.
Just wanted to remind people (re. CambridgeRachel’s post) that Opinium is now showing 41% in favour of a second referendum.
If, and it’s a big ‘if’, that figure goes up to 60% before the end of a mooted transition period, then it would be very difficult for any government to refuse.
Not saying anything about the morality of such a move, just the practical politics.
Maybe big changes to our country, e.g. the Iraq war, EU membership etc should not be entered into without a substantial majority in favour.
SOMERJOHN
Rationalise it as you will.
Until the EZ recognises the need for Fiscal ( & thus Political) Union , divergent economies, and large economic imbalances will drive internal migration flows-not efficiency of manpower deployment.
I recognise the scale of the immigration problem faced by Greece & Italy-the Greeks & the Italians think that the EU isn’t even at first base in addressing it.
Europe cannot-in my view-absorb these numbers indefinitely without serious economic & social effects. And there will be ( are !!) politicians in Europe who will step forward when people are angry enough. And they are politicians which you will then castigate as beyond the pale.
@CambridgeRachel I am prepared to be very interested in Italian polls but sadly at the moment I lack the necessary background knowledge.
@John Pilgrim – I agree that Brexit is seriously dividing all sorts of groups. The difficulty is that the leave campaign feels more like a slogan (What was it that Pericles praised the Athenians for not being – hettomenoi tou rematos or something like that?) By contrast the remain campaign lacks a slogan (or more seriously a passionate belief in the possibilities of European collaboration) and offers instead a series hgihly uncomforftable scenarios. The latter do not touch the heart of the leavers’ emotional case, and make them more anxious, and more aggressive towards remainers and more angry with the EU. How on earth does one get out of this mess? .
CHARLES
@”By contrast the remain campaign lacks a slogan ”
Is there still a “Campaign” to remain in EU?
By what means does that campaign group propose to achieve it’s objective now?
Somerjohn
“Well, you have consistently refused to explain the logic underpinning your beliefs, on the grounds that you are too busy.”
Exactly, I have better things to do that waste my mind trying to change yours. I understand that’s not possible and I am not interested in doing that anyway.
“Until you do that, I have to put your beliefs in the same category as religious faiths, be they Islam, Christianity or Voodoo. I respect your right to hold those beliefs. Which might be codified as:”
Exactly how I see your own views, and I also respect your right to hold them. The difference between us is that I would not dream of attempting to make fun of your views by writing a religious parody, which does not offend me since i have no religion, but may well offend others.
On occasion you have accused me of lacking self awareness, well I think that applies to you in spades.
Anyone born between 6/4/70 and 5/4/78 ?.
Government has just announced a phased increase in the state pension age from 67 to 68..
Presumably the DUP saw sight of this.
Talking of slogans, I always thought that the winner of the DT’s reader’s competition for a suitable slogan for Gordon Brown’s vision of ‘Britishness’ was very funny – “No slogans – we’re British”.
CHARLES
” How on earth does one get out of this mess? .”
By accepting the result of the referendum, gettig behind the government and supporting then in their attempt to leave with a good deal. I am not against European collaboration, I am all for it, but not as part of the EU.