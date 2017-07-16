Opinium’s latest voting intention figures are CON 41%(+2), LAB 43%(-2), LDEM 5%(nc), UKIP 5%(nc). Theresa May’s net job approval stands at minus 21, Jeremy Corbyn’s at plus 4 (though May has regained a small lead on who people think would make the better Prime Minister, 36% to Corbyn’s 33%).
Asked about Theresa May’s future, a third of people think she should resign straight away, 16% think she should go after Brexit negotiations are complete, 8% just before the next general election and 22% that she should remain and fight the next general election. Answers to this are heavily partisan, as you might expect: a hefty majority of Labour voters would like May to go now, only 9% of Tory voters. 62% of Tory voters would like her to remain PM until either shortly before the election (14%) or to fight the election (48%). Tabs for the Opinium poll are here.
There was also a Survation poll in the Mail on Sunday with topline figures of CON 39%(nc), LAB 41%(-4), LD 8%(+1), UKIP 6%(+2). Changes are since Survation’s last online poll in mid-June, rather than their last telephone poll which showed a small Tory lead. Theresa May also still leads as best PM here, 43% to Corbyn’s 35%.
Survation also asked questions about Theresa May’s future, though their’s was a simpler should she stay or go question.45% would like her to resign, 40% would like her to stay. Again, responses are overwhelmingly split down partisan lines: 77% of Lab voters would like her to go, 78% of Tory voters would like her to stay). Asked about who should succeed her if she did go, Boris Johnson leads on 22% ahead of David Davis on 15%. 46% of people say don’t know. Questions like this don’t give us that much insight because of low public awareness of the options. The most interesting ones there asked who people would prefer in run offs between two potential leaders – between Davis and Johnson Davis wins by 36% to Johnson’s 30%. Paired against Philip Hammond Johnson only just wins, 34% to 33%, though he beats Amber Rudd by 38% to 27%. There are still lots of don’t knows, but I’m conscious that a few years ago Johnson’s popularity and celebrity would probably have seen him easily winning all three questions at a trot. The shine looks as if it may have come off Boris Johnson. Tabs for the Survation poll are here.
Finally there was a BMG poll in the Independent asking about the public sector pay cap. Questions like this are tricky – most people have huge sympathy for “frontline” public sector workers like nurses and firefighters, so the social desirability bias towards saying you’d pay a little more to give them a rise is huge (it’s what we tend to call a “drowning puppy” question in the office, as in “would you pay more tax to save this drowning puppy?”). If anything, I’m surprised only 56% said they’d be willing to pay more in tax to fund a pay rise above 1% for only occupations like firefighters, police officers, paramedics and nurses. More generally, 69% of people said the public sector pay cap should end, but asked if they’d be willing to pay more tax to give a rise to “non-emergency” occupations the split was pretty even, 42% said they would, 41% would not..
Opinium also asked about the public sector pay cap in their poll. 53% of people support ending it, 21% of people would be opposed. They also asked about it on specific jobs. Questions like this are, to some degree, just reflections of how popular or valued a role is (as well as how well paid people think it currently is). Almost 70% of people wanted the pay cap ended for nurses, 60% or more for the armed forces, police and fire service. Teachers was 56%, followed by doctors on 53%. For dentists it was only 38%. I’m intrigued about what Opinium would have found if they’d asked about less obviously sympathetic public sector jobs: local government planning officers perhaps, benefit assessors, immigration officers, refuse collectors, traffic engineers, taxmen…
Please, some Leaver, tell us what the the benefits of leaving are going to be! TOH’s list is entirely negative, apart from control of our borders (which we already have)
Those of us who think we have made a really stupid decision surely deserve a better account of the advantages of living in post-Brexit Britain than this!
What is it you guys think is going to be so great ? Come on, tell us! You might persuade us.
PatrickBrian
Thanks for your good wishes; I have tasked my oncologist with getting me to our 60th wedding anniversary in reasonable condition so I can enjoy it. He thinks the probability of my surviving that long is high based on the slow return of my disease.
Dr W is well respected but she has a curious history on Brexit. She is a self confessed Europhile but initially supported leave but changed her mind because she thought the Leave campaign was untruthful. Of course in part it was, but then so was the Remain campaign untruthful in part. I believe she is probably just being over cautious in her reply to you, but she may have real concerns which I don’t share.
As to Brexit I have explained why I am not prepared to spend a lot of time explaining the many and varied reasons why I want to leave and the benefits I see in doing so. As I said to Charles I am very happy to let the government get on with it since they seem to share my basic objectives.
@THE OTHER HOWARD
I would comfortably describe myself as a hardened remainer, I am a silicon designer and contract all over the EU including Eastern Europe and thanks to us leaving my rates are gone up this year although people are hesitant to hire brits for long term contracts.
The polls are interesting in that currently they are neck and neck after all Tories only won by 2.4% on June 8th. Since then despite being in control of the agenda and winning the election one would say they would not want to have an election anytime soon.
In terms of the us leaving the EU from what I have read on these forums is that people have argued that even just leaving leaves the UK exposed to issues that are quite complex to resolve and have no real plan to resolve them. It is not clear what they will get from FTA from the other countries that are keen to make them with us and last I have not seen a FTA that supplies good and services that people buy and my concerns while exacerbated by Brexit are essentially the same: Political & economic system that created this situation that we are in at the moment is not fit for purpose and the EU can not be blamed for this. I believe the success of the EU has hidden these issues for quite a long time.
If we had a plan and an economy which essentially could cope with being on our own I would be moe relaxed about the it all but from much of the evidence I see we are just hoping it will all come good.
I do agree with you that most people that were voting leave that I spoke to on the campaign trail were not that interested in the issue that Leaving would produce, having worked in Northern Ireland and having met both peter Robinson and Martin McGuinness I believe the solution to the irish border will be let say interesting especially considering the DUP are no propping up the government. however that was ot a concern for your average voter.
Essentially leaving for me is the easy bit deal or no deal making it work is the bit that I fear we have not even begun to understand. and as such I think we are divided in terms of the politics of this and in essence of the electorate’s understanding of what they have done.
Now I am sure there are people that believe that we can stay, possibly EEA and the like and it is also interetsing that this was sold by Farage and Hannan
http://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/entry/open-britain-video-single-market-nigel-farage-anna-soubry_uk_582ce0a0e4b09025ba310fce
I am finding this all very interesting it reminds me of Iraq where people were in favour of the war but 12 years on cannot even remember they were in favour of it
https://yougov.co.uk/news/2015/06/03/remembering-iraq/
I am hoping that I am wrong as I hoped I was wrong about Iraq (the only time I have ever marched.) else I’ll be 0-2 for avoiding crappy outcomes.
@THE OTHER HOWARD
I would comfortably describe myself as a hardened remainer, I am a silicon designer and contract all over the EU including Eastern Europe and thanks to us leaving my rates are gone up this year although people are hesitant to hire brits for long term contracts.
The polls are interesting in that currently they are neck and neck after all Tories only won by 2.4% on June 8th. Since then despite being in control of the agenda and winning the election one would say they would not want to have an election anytime soon.
In terms of the us leaving the EU from what I have read on these forums is that people have argued that even just leaving leaves the UK exposed to issues that are quite complex to resolve and have no real plan to resolve them. It is not clear what they will get from FTA from the other countries that are keen to make them with us and last I have not seen a FTA that supplies good and services that people buy and my concerns while exacerbated by Brexit are essentially the same: Political & economic system that created this situation that we are in at the moment is not fit for purpose and the EU can not be blamed for this. I believe the success of the EU has hidden these issues for quite a long time.
If we had a plan and an economy which essentially could cope with being on our own I would be moe relaxed about the it all but from much of the evidence I see we are just hoping it will all come good.
I do agree with you that most people that were voting leave that I spoke to on the campaign trail were not that interested in the issue that Leaving would produce, having worked in Northern Ireland and having met both peter Robinson and Martin McGuinness I believe the solution to the irish border will be let say interesting especially considering the DUP are no propping up the government. however that was ot a concern for your average voter.
Essentially leaving for me is the easy bit deal or no deal making it work is the bit that I fear we have not even begun to understand. and as such I think we are divided in terms of the politics of this and in essence of the electorate’s understanding of what they have done.
Now I am sure there are people that believe that we can stay, possibly EEA and the like and it is also interetsing that this was sold by Farage and Hannan
http://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/entry/open-britain-video-single-market-nigel-farage-anna-soubry_uk_582ce0a0e4b09025ba310fce
I am finding this all very interesting it reminds me of Iraq where people were in favour of the war but 12 years on cannot even remember they were in favour of it
https://yougov.co.uk/news/2015/06/03/remembering-iraq/
I am hoping that I am wrong as I hoped I was wrong about Iraq (the only time I have ever marched.) else I’ll be 0-2 for avoiding crappy outcomes.
NORBOLD @ Patrick
I believe Iceland, Norway and Switzerland are all in Schengen too, without being in the the EU.
They are, as I posted upthread. My Swiss base, where I am now, is in the Jura appx. 4 Km as the crow flies from France, where my nearest supermarket is. The deal on the Swiss side is that anyone can bring back each day appx. €500 worth of goods bought in Schengen but outside Switzerland. Neither side stops cars very often, although one does occasionally see mobile patrols checking for illegal immigrants.
PatrickBrian
Since you press me rather than leave you completely in the dark I have tried to summarise the benefits for me of leaving in a couple of sentences.
We will regain our sovereignty, something very dear to my heart. I hate being the subject of a vassal state (with limited voting rights) in a German dominated inward looking organisation. My parents fought two wars to avoid such an outcome. I feel much closer to people from the rest of the World than I do to Europeans, maybe as a result of my extensive travels since I retired.
Economically, I believe that once we have left we will be able to strike trade deals elswhere in the World where trade is growing, which will eventuallyfar outway any economic downside from our leaving. I also believe our leaving will result in some rebalancing of our economy, long overdue in my view.
That’s as close as i can get in a couple of sentences. Please don’t bother to try to draw me into further argument on my views as i will not enter into debate. It’s not what this site is for. I have no doubt my views won’t change your mind anymore that Remainers arguments will change mine.