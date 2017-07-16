Opinium’s latest voting intention figures are CON 41%(+2), LAB 43%(-2), LDEM 5%(nc), UKIP 5%(nc). Theresa May’s net job approval stands at minus 21, Jeremy Corbyn’s at plus 4 (though May has regained a small lead on who people think would make the better Prime Minister, 36% to Corbyn’s 33%).
Asked about Theresa May’s future, a third of people think she should resign straight away, 16% think she should go after Brexit negotiations are complete, 8% just before the next general election and 22% that she should remain and fight the next general election. Answers to this are heavily partisan, as you might expect: a hefty majority of Labour voters would like May to go now, only 9% of Tory voters. 62% of Tory voters would like her to remain PM until either shortly before the election (14%) or to fight the election (48%). Tabs for the Opinium poll are here.
There was also a Survation poll in the Mail on Sunday with topline figures of CON 39%(nc), LAB 41%(-4), LD 8%(+1), UKIP 6%(+2). Changes are since Survation’s last online poll in mid-June, rather than their last telephone poll which showed a small Tory lead. Theresa May also still leads as best PM here, 43% to Corbyn’s 35%.
Survation also asked questions about Theresa May’s future, though their’s was a simpler should she stay or go question.45% would like her to resign, 40% would like her to stay. Again, responses are overwhelmingly split down partisan lines: 77% of Lab voters would like her to go, 78% of Tory voters would like her to stay). Asked about who should succeed her if she did go, Boris Johnson leads on 22% ahead of David Davis on 15%. 46% of people say don’t know. Questions like this don’t give us that much insight because of low public awareness of the options. The most interesting ones there asked who people would prefer in run offs between two potential leaders – between Davis and Johnson Davis wins by 36% to Johnson’s 30%. Paired against Philip Hammond Johnson only just wins, 34% to 33%, though he beats Amber Rudd by 38% to 27%. There are still lots of don’t knows, but I’m conscious that a few years ago Johnson’s popularity and celebrity would probably have seen him easily winning all three questions at a trot. The shine looks as if it may have come off Boris Johnson. Tabs for the Survation poll are here.
Finally there was a BMG poll in the Independent asking about the public sector pay cap. Questions like this are tricky – most people have huge sympathy for “frontline” public sector workers like nurses and firefighters, so the social desirability bias towards saying you’d pay a little more to give them a rise is huge (it’s what we tend to call a “drowning puppy” question in the office, as in “would you pay more tax to save this drowning puppy?”). If anything, I’m surprised only 56% said they’d be willing to pay more in tax to fund a pay rise above 1% for only occupations like firefighters, police officers, paramedics and nurses. More generally, 69% of people said the public sector pay cap should end, but asked if they’d be willing to pay more tax to give a rise to “non-emergency” occupations the split was pretty even, 42% said they would, 41% would not..
Opinium also asked about the public sector pay cap in their poll. 53% of people support ending it, 21% of people would be opposed. They also asked about it on specific jobs. Questions like this are, to some degree, just reflections of how popular or valued a role is (as well as how well paid people think it currently is). Almost 70% of people wanted the pay cap ended for nurses, 60% or more for the armed forces, police and fire service. Teachers was 56%, followed by doctors on 53%. For dentists it was only 38%. I’m intrigued about what Opinium would have found if they’d asked about less obviously sympathetic public sector jobs: local government planning officers perhaps, benefit assessors, immigration officers, refuse collectors, traffic engineers, taxmen…
@PeteB
I knew many international students at university. As far as I know, for those outside the EU, they have to pay the fees upfront and they don’t get loans.
Foreign students are very much a cash cow for unis, and certain money-grabbing unis (LSE for example) are known for taking a lot of them in order to fill the coffers. This would be a rather pointless exercise if it didn’t help them financially.
Funnily enough in the case of LSE, several anecdotes I’ve heard say that the teaching is actually pretty dreadful. But they’re extremely prestigious so they can get away with it. Hardly anyone there actually cares about their education, anyway, they just want their 2:1 degree so they can make bigbucks as an investment banker or hedge fund manager in the square mile.
@Turk
“Whether it was in the manifesto or not students believe Corbyn was going to clear student debt …..”
Do you have any polling evidence to support that assertion?
Pete B
“including for foreign students”
Does your informant suggest what happens with foreigners from Wales, NI, Scotland, IoM, CI or Eire (who often have dual citizenship)?
Your question suggests that even you think that your informant isn’t “knowledgeable”, so quite why you raise the point at all seems odd – unless you work for the Daily Mail or Express?
Pete B
Foreign students have to pay upfront, or in instalments by semesters (if they leave the course, they are charged for any semester started) in some cases.
Universities right now are cutting jobs at a relatively large scale (they are also great adopters of zero hour contracts) and some have adopted the NHS method of making staff reapply for their jobs or take redundancy.
On the subject of existing student loan debt.
Surely the only solution is to keep raising the salary threshold at periodic intervals at which you have to start paying back the student loan.
This will slowly take the less well off students out of the burden.
It’s the same strategy as continually raising the lower rate tax threshold.
Totally doable, and fits in with the offiicially stated “ambition” of doing something about the existing debt as and when it becomes possible.
Analyst & Laszlo
Thanks for clearing that up.
ON
Thanks for your usual input.
@ OldNat
While you may or may not be correct that on the tuition fee proposals specifically, attitudes won’t be swayed by it in parts of the UK that are outside its remit, isn’t it a bit parochial to suggest that policies will *never* interest voters simply on the basis that they won’t affect those in their area?
I seem to remember in 2015 a distinct line of campaigning designed to influence voters outside of Scotland on the basis of what their votes might mean for things inside it!
tony btg
In fact the opposite is happening and the £21,000 threshold is frozen despite the promise to link to earnings average.
A perfect example (along with upping the interest rate) why the whole thing was crooked from day 1.
I love the different ways that partisans use the term “middle class”.
In the USA, politicians use it to describe those with a regular job.
In Scotland (and probably elsewhere in the UK), it is used to describe those with a non-menial white collar job.
The [London] Sunday Times expresses concern that “Middle-class/b> families fear Brexit could cost them their au pairs”.
Frankly, my dear, I don’t give a damn about that loss of privilege.
2 polls are not necessarily conclusive that the lead has narrowed for Labour although that it might over the summer is not a total surprise.
Winning parties normally get a short term boost in the polls as we know Labour despite erm well actually losing sort of won and received the victors meetooismm boost.
A tad of unravelling maybe but still ahead I would say and will increase the lead baring serious mishaps in the next 12 months to possibly as much as 10% over the Tories which would give them a chance after swingback which I expect to be more conventional at the next GE.
ON
Very good! I always remember Orwell described himself as lower-upper-middle-class, which had a very precise meaning in his day – something like he went to public school but had to earn money his living.
The finer distinctions are no longer there I think.
Sorry, ‘money’ superfluous in above post.
@ PeteB and Analyst
“Foreign students are very much a cash cow for unis”
This is certainly true, and always has been, as they always charged huge fees for international students so they always used to get more per head compared to local students.
But all students are cash cows now with the current fee level.
On the specific question of EU students, I’m fairly sure it’s true that they can currently use the standard loans:
https://www.gov.uk/student-finance/eu-students
And will be true for a little while yet, but this is likely to change after Brexit I think, so may be addressed soon anyway. I have read articles that say it’s more difficult to trace these people afterwards. The numbers are relatively small however (there are far more local students) – maybe 1 billion total loan to EU citizens, and many of these do pay back correctly. After all, it’s also true that the SLC won’t get back anything like the amount they’re owed from English students either. The write-off on 1 bn of EU loans is probably small fry compared to the write-off on the 99bn of English loans.
Ahh, just found a useful (if rather old) article on this here:
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/education/universityeducation/10920523/EU-students-fail-to-repay-record-40m-in-university-loans.html
NickP
Which is why the Labour Party know very well that there is plenty of scope to move on existing debt without having to write it all off.
Removing the freeze on the threshold, raising it and linking it to average earnings will probably be looked at if the fees are abolished for new students.
Trigguy
Thanks. That’s probably what my informant was thinking of.
JIM JAM
Now that’s what I think we can call a pretty detailed projection !
@Trigguy
I dont think the 3K was generally seen as unreasonable by most hence why I dont see the need to totally abolish tuition fees. Obviously the graduates with debt dating back from the 3K and 1K tuition fees periods would still jump at the chance of getting their outstanding loans completely written off but thats not looking likely.
Another thing on the 9K, it applied to courses starting from 2012, hence undergrads who started a course of up to 5 yrs in 2011 would have paid the 3K for the full duration of the course as I understand.
I cant see that its fair to abolish future fees but then not to then rebate those who paid fees over the last decade and I cant see that the exchequer can afford to both abolish fees and write off all outstanding fees. The reality is the UK cant afford either but Torys also cant afford to surrender to young voters.
If say Labour pledged to abolish future tuition fees but the Torys pledged a “fair” system to cap future fees and rebate past fees down to the same level then I suspect the student/graduate vote would be split rather than all breaking for Labour as they did in June.
Liam Fox or Lord Melbourne, 2017 or circa 1837?
‘Only those in Paris and Berlin will be pleased by these developments ‘
Martin L
“If say Labour pledged to abolish future tuition fees but the Torys pledged a “fair” system to cap future fees and rebate past fees down to the same level then I suspect the student/graduate vote would be split rather than all breaking for Labour as they did in June”
So, how do you imagine that such a proposal would affect voting in Wales, NI or Scotland?
Presumably, you anticipate that their would be Barnett consequentials (which don’t have to be spent in the same way as England chooses) and have factored that into your suggestion?
Possibly as much is meant to be vague enough to allow me to claim is it is 6% I am still right and if over 10% – well as much as not exclude exceeding in dissemble speak.
Paul – what I think I am saying is that semi-normal service has resumed and ordinarily in the 3rd year of a Government which is kind of where we are in reality (give or take a billion or so from the magic money tree for NI) opposition support tend to grow and/or Governments decline.
Popeye
“isn’t it a bit parochial to suggest that policies will *never* interest voters simply on the basis that they won’t affect those in their area?”
That would be – but since it wasn’t a point I was making, it is irrelevant.
Being “parochial” implies only a concern for local circumstances, as opposed to wider matters.
That seems an appropriate description for those who are, apparently, discussing UK politics, but only discuss matters in their own polity.
I prefer discussions that concern Scottish, EU (sad if E&W still to decide to be separatist) and world common interests.
I do understand that English schools have created a rather unrealistic version of their history that encourages isolationism in its population.
Sad, but pre-revolution Albania was just as bad,
@ Martin L
Yes, agree with everything in your last. I feel in the short term that’s the best, and fairest, that can be done. Maybe, in the longer term, if affordable, then the fee could be phased out gradually, but a promise to cut them to zero in one go is definitely problematical. It’ll be interesting to see if it makes it to the next Labour manifesto, or if they have to have a re-think. Will be unpopular certainly if they change it, but may be necessary.
@OldNat
My proposal is aimed at helping hard pressed young people who have recently been or will be university students. I have no proposal to retrospectively reimburse Scotland/Wales/NI devolved governments for any grants they have already paid out. Scotland/Wales/NI would benefit as smaller grants would be needed in future with my future UK nationwide capped fees suggestion.