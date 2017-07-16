Opinium’s latest voting intention figures are CON 41%(+2), LAB 43%(-2), LDEM 5%(nc), UKIP 5%(nc). Theresa May’s net job approval stands at minus 21, Jeremy Corbyn’s at plus 4 (though May has regained a small lead on who people think would make the better Prime Minister, 36% to Corbyn’s 33%).
Asked about Theresa May’s future, a third of people think she should resign straight away, 16% think she should go after Brexit negotiations are complete, 8% just before the next general election and 22% that she should remain and fight the next general election. Answers to this are heavily partisan, as you might expect: a hefty majority of Labour voters would like May to go now, only 9% of Tory voters. 62% of Tory voters would like her to remain PM until either shortly before the election (14%) or to fight the election (48%). Tabs for the Opinium poll are here.
There was also a Survation poll in the Mail on Sunday with topline figures of CON 39%(nc), LAB 41%(-4), LD 8%(+1), UKIP 6%(+2). Changes are since Survation’s last online poll in mid-June, rather than their last telephone poll which showed a small Tory lead. Theresa May also still leads as best PM here, 43% to Corbyn’s 35%.
Survation also asked questions about Theresa May’s future, though their’s was a simpler should she stay or go question.45% would like her to resign, 40% would like her to stay. Again, responses are overwhelmingly split down partisan lines: 77% of Lab voters would like her to go, 78% of Tory voters would like her to stay). Asked about who should succeed her if she did go, Boris Johnson leads on 22% ahead of David Davis on 15%. 46% of people say don’t know. Questions like this don’t give us that much insight because of low public awareness of the options. The most interesting ones there asked who people would prefer in run offs between two potential leaders – between Davis and Johnson Davis wins by 36% to Johnson’s 30%. Paired against Philip Hammond Johnson only just wins, 34% to 33%, though he beats Amber Rudd by 38% to 27%. There are still lots of don’t knows, but I’m conscious that a few years ago Johnson’s popularity and celebrity would probably have seen him easily winning all three questions at a trot. The shine looks as if it may have come off Boris Johnson. Tabs for the Survation poll are here.
Finally there was a BMG poll in the Independent asking about the public sector pay cap. Questions like this are tricky – most people have huge sympathy for “frontline” public sector workers like nurses and firefighters, so the social desirability bias towards saying you’d pay a little more to give them a rise is huge (it’s what we tend to call a “drowning puppy” question in the office, as in “would you pay more tax to save this drowning puppy?”). If anything, I’m surprised only 56% said they’d be willing to pay more in tax to fund a pay rise above 1% for only occupations like firefighters, police officers, paramedics and nurses. More generally, 69% of people said the public sector pay cap should end, but asked if they’d be willing to pay more tax to give a rise to “non-emergency” occupations the split was pretty even, 42% said they would, 41% would not..
Opinium also asked about the public sector pay cap in their poll. 53% of people support ending it, 21% of people would be opposed. They also asked about it on specific jobs. Questions like this are, to some degree, just reflections of how popular or valued a role is (as well as how well paid people think it currently is). Almost 70% of people wanted the pay cap ended for nurses, 60% or more for the armed forces, police and fire service. Teachers was 56%, followed by doctors on 53%. For dentists it was only 38%. I’m intrigued about what Opinium would have found if they’d asked about less obviously sympathetic public sector jobs: local government planning officers perhaps, benefit assessors, immigration officers, refuse collectors, traffic engineers, taxmen…
Today’s Polls are no indicator of what is to come. There is so much water to go under the bridge .So many uncertainties.
The Brexit talks outcome.
Brexit Parliamentary tactics by Labour.
A Trades Union Strike plan.
The Autumn Statement.
The Economy.
The Tory Party leadership.
etc
CARFREW
@”Yes, that’s still missing the point. ”
No its not .
Paul Croft means that-in his opinion-there are so many variables in prospect just now that whilst “analysing, possibilities ” may be interesting , predicting the outcome of every one of them & predicting their political effect is probably not an informative excercise.
Paul Croft thus concludes that he ” wouldn’t put any of my own money on any possible scenario over the next four years or so.”
I think that a very sensible conclusion at this point in time.
S THOMAS
“sorry didnt mean to post my last post”
Come on – it wasn’t that bad.
But I think Labour have a real difficulty, not in their internal decisions about a position on Brexit, byut in explaining it to the public with any degree of pizazz. McDonnell stated it quite well this morning, but it won’t come across as crystal clear without some thought, and is not the stuff of pamfleteering.
They are going for access to the Single Market by any negotiable means which safeguard and are good for British jobs and the economy, not for a particular structure. A clarion call it isn’t, but it leaves them to see what’s on offer as the reports on the outcome of the current negotiations comes out, and to oppose in the HOC any Brexit deal which does not offer that access.
PAUL CROFT
Not sure it’s of any use to you, but I have Bream’s recording of the BWV 1004 Chaconne, as does YouTube here.
OTOH, I would be happy to Paul’s money on any number of outcomes?
@JIM JAM
your ”4. I still think that Corbyn is toxic in some places in the North and Midlands but I think as we go through a tough period that might change”
I believe the tories gained walsall north from labour in was in John harris guardian series anywhere but westminster. In one sense I believe every seat will be different. You cannot tell me that anyone predicted Canterbury going Labour and yet we have Walsall North and some areas like this that are holding on to brexit and see May as the person to deliver it.
So I think there is hope for Corbyn. It is clear that the Manifesto made him less of a factor. Although I don’t see him as a polished politician so he may slip up but I aslo believe he is on home ground now this is a swing to empathy rather than a hard nosed fiscal issue
you will have a number of things that will play into his hands schools will end up with less money per pupil next year, the health service will have it usual winter crisis again the economy will slow and the negotiation will be tight, I foresee that we will be giving up around £40B to the EU for a trade deal which basically cover goods. and not services. I see us have ECJ over many of the bodies that we are now part of being the resultant post transition phase. I believe we will look rather weak and have a hard time getting trade deals where we have an advantage. In many ways it is the longer term damage. Since many companies are waiting for the transition phase and the move to a deal. if there is an issue with frictionless trade then I see the slow move of the car industry going to eastern europe (it is going there anyway but I think brexit will accelerate it.). I will see all the electric cars being made in the EU. france has been bold and said no new petrol or diesel only cars from 2040 I could see this happening in the rest of the EU for 2060 We need to match that sort of thing if we are to keep things in the UK.
PTRP
“You cannot tell me that anyone predicted Canterbury going Labour.”
Did you never meet our DrMibbles?
@Colin
Actually it is, it’s missing loads of points. You might not be able to derive the whole thing but you can still sort out various elements.
But it you are also interested in how others think, you can learn from that too, how they approach things.
You can also learn alternative ways of expressing things.
Not everyone is interested in finding flaws in their reasoning or in what others think, and I’m not saying you have to do it.
I’m just saying it is possible to get quite a lot of benefits from the prediction thing. Including having people combining ideas etc.
I could point out even more, but it’s a lovely day, sat outside a fave coffee shop, watching Wimbledon with an Aperol Spritz celebrating buying my girlfriend’s new car, so be nice if not subjected to quibbling etc.!
CARFREW
Paul was merely suggesting that too many variables & uncertainties persuades him that making Polling forecasts just now is pointless.
You are, of course, entitled to disagree.
I posted 6 major uncertainties up thread. Feel free to predict the general outcome/direction of each & which parties VI will benefit. For overall effect you will need to provide weightings for each of the 6 according to your prediction of their salience.
I make that 3 predictions per factor ( outcome/VI effect/ salience %)
making 18 predictions-plus the final overall effect-19 if my maths is correct.
There may of course be additional major uncertainties which I have not listed.
@TrigGuy
“Just a quirky small detail. 6 out of 29 UKIP voters in 2017 said they’d now vote to stay in the EU. Do they know what UKIP’s (essentially) single real policy is?”
I’m not sure what UKIP’s one real policy would be in 2017. Banning the hijab? A general “plague on all your houses” feeling towards the other parties?
Pre-referendum, absolutely leaving the EU was their one traditional policy of any note (with immigration maybe creeping in latterly). But in 2017 was “We will hold the government’s feet to the fire on implementing Brexit” an idea that gained much traction or informed many votes?
@Colin
Wow, I tell you I’m kinda busy and you think this is a great opportunity to set me some homework. Unbelievable.
If you can’t see the hopelessness of complaining about people making predictions on a polling site, when polling is in no small measure about making predictions, then one can’t help you.