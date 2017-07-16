Opinium’s latest voting intention figures are CON 41%(+2), LAB 43%(-2), LDEM 5%(nc), UKIP 5%(nc). Theresa May’s net job approval stands at minus 21, Jeremy Corbyn’s at plus 4 (though May has regained a small lead on who people think would make the better Prime Minister, 36% to Corbyn’s 33%).
Asked about Theresa May’s future, a third of people think she should resign straight away, 16% think she should go after Brexit negotiations are complete, 8% just before the next general election and 22% that she should remain and fight the next general election. Answers to this are heavily partisan, as you might expect: a hefty majority of Labour voters would like May to go now, only 9% of Tory voters. 62% of Tory voters would like her to remain PM until either shortly before the election (14%) or to fight the election (48%). Tabs for the Opinium poll are here.
There was also a Survation poll in the Mail on Sunday with topline figures of CON 39%(nc), LAB 41%(-4), LD 8%(+1), UKIP 6%(+2). Changes are since Survation’s last online poll in mid-June, rather than their last telephone poll which showed a small Tory lead. Theresa May also still leads as best PM here, 43% to Corbyn’s 35%.
Survation also asked questions about Theresa May’s future, though their’s was a simpler should she stay or go question.45% would like her to resign, 40% would like her to stay. Again, responses are overwhelmingly split down partisan lines: 77% of Lab voters would like her to go, 78% of Tory voters would like her to stay). Asked about who should succeed her if she did go, Boris Johnson leads on 22% ahead of David Davis on 15%. 46% of people say don’t know. Questions like this don’t give us that much insight because of low public awareness of the options. The most interesting ones there asked who people would prefer in run offs between two potential leaders – between Davis and Johnson Davis wins by 36% to Johnson’s 30%. Paired against Philip Hammond Johnson only just wins, 34% to 33%, though he beats Amber Rudd by 38% to 27%. There are still lots of don’t knows, but I’m conscious that a few years ago Johnson’s popularity and celebrity would probably have seen him easily winning all three questions at a trot. The shine looks as if it may have come off Boris Johnson. Tabs for the Survation poll are here.
Finally there was a BMG poll in the Independent asking about the public sector pay cap. Questions like this are tricky – most people have huge sympathy for “frontline” public sector workers like nurses and firefighters, so the social desirability bias towards saying you’d pay a little more to give them a rise is huge (it’s what we tend to call a “drowning puppy” question in the office, as in “would you pay more tax to save this drowning puppy?”). If anything, I’m surprised only 56% said they’d be willing to pay more in tax to fund a pay rise above 1% for only occupations like firefighters, police officers, paramedics and nurses. More generally, 69% of people said the public sector pay cap should end, but asked if they’d be willing to pay more tax to give a rise to “non-emergency” occupations the split was pretty even, 42% said they would, 41% would not..
Opinium also asked about the public sector pay cap in their poll. 53% of people support ending it, 21% of people would be opposed. They also asked about it on specific jobs. Questions like this are, to some degree, just reflections of how popular or valued a role is (as well as how well paid people think it currently is). Almost 70% of people wanted the pay cap ended for nurses, 60% or more for the armed forces, police and fire service. Teachers was 56%, followed by doctors on 53%. For dentists it was only 38%. I’m intrigued about what Opinium would have found if they’d asked about less obviously sympathetic public sector jobs: local government planning officers perhaps, benefit assessors, immigration officers, refuse collectors, traffic engineers, taxmen…
Tories down surprisingly well!
Interesting polling on Boris – whilst he’s still a very effective communicator he’s not as popular as he used to be. I would say ‘peak Boris’ was probably around 4 years ago, when he was still London Mayor (but not MP) and before the EU referendum campaign and his status as a Brexiteer, which damaged his stance with a lot of liberal professional voters – the sort in London who had happily voted for him in 2008 and 2012.
I personally think his chance to be leader has been and gone. Regarding other potential Tory leaders, is Sajid Javid still seen as one to watch or has his stock fallen?
Given the disaster of the GE for the Tories, and the debacles since over Grenfell and the worse-than-tawdry DUP deal, what will please them in these polls is just how well, as a party, they are doing. To be only a few points adrift of Labour in such circumstances is actually pretty good. And to hear that TM still leads Corbyn in the best PM stakes is something Labour ought to pay full attention to.
But I still think TM should go. She’s certainly lost the confidence of the country but also, I expect, amongst the large majority of Tory MPs even if they’re not prepared to say so publicly. The blame for the self-inflicted disaster of the past 2 months is very much hers and not the wider party. Every appearance of TM is a reminder of failure, and the only way for the Tory party to deal with that is to change leader, regroup and move on. The sooner they do it the better for them in the long term.
BALDBLOKE
Every appearance of TM is a reminder of failure, and the only way for the Tory party to deal with that is to change leader, regroup and move on.
That would be true if the Cons had anyone in their ranks who they believed could be capable of negotiating a successful departure from the EU. That such potential candidates for PM are not already fighting like rats in a sack implies that they don’t have anyone who fits the bill.
I doubt if the main Corbyn supporters will be concerned that a seriously damaged PM like May leads him, even now, as best for the job.
But they should be.
There is a big difference between making “predictions” and simply analysing, possibilities and probabilities, as best as one can. I wouldn’t put any of my own money on any possible scenario over the next four years or so.
There are simply too many elements in this messy equation right now but “best PM” is surely a significant factor and May is about as down as a PM can get so it’s an odd time to be behind on that.
Much depends on the old “events” mantra. May could conceivably make an impressive comeback [unlikely] or, if not, the Tories next leader could be a brilliant choice or a really silly one.
On the plus side the footy season is nearly upon us again and there are more important things to worry about.
[Also, is tuning my second string down to a to play Bach’s Chaconne a good idea or not?]
Are we entering polldrums?
JIMJAM
I think the Tories are playing for extra time at the moment – get through the summer recess, and then hope things improve or get a sub on, before it goes to penalties.
Finally getting a chance to plow through the Survation tables. Quite a few fun questions. Here’s a few random thoughts so far:
Page 14: Just a quirky small detail. 6 out of 29 UKIP voters in 2017 said they’d now vote to stay in the EU. Do they know what UKIP’s (essentially) single real policy is?
Page 21: Only 16% think that Brexit is being handled well, though many are on the fence. Even amongst Con voters only 30% go for the ‘handled well’ option, with 50% or more sitting on the fence. Are some of those Cons sitting on the fence also a little unhappy, but being loyal? I think this is relevant to what people have said about perception of Brexit. What matters is whether the public think that the government are doing a good job, and at the moment it appears not, in general.
Page 22: How much should the ‘divorce bill’ be. Almost 50% of all polled think it should be zero. Seems likely they are going to be disappointed. It doesn’t get much better, more than 70% think it should be 10bn or lower – this may also be rather unrealistic. The interesting thing about this figure is that it’s pretty flat across all demographics: VI, location, age, etc. UKIP voters prefer zero divorce bill (unsurprising) and only London seem to expect it to be on the higher side.
Anyway, that’s what I’ve got so far, still more pages to study.