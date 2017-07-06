The Times have published their first YouGov poll since the general election. Topline figures are CON 38%, LAB 46%, LDEM 6%. This is the largest Labour lead we’ve seen in any poll since the election, though the vast majority of polls have shown them ahead. Fieldwork was yesterday and today.
To provide the usual post-election methodology note, there’s not much change here – YouGov have gone back to removing don’t knows rather than reallocating, meaning this is pretty much the method they used earlier in the election campaign that tended to mirror their MRP model. The only significant change is that UKIP have been relegated out of the main prompt and back to “others”.
Not really a conspiracy theory, but more peeps randomly putting spokes in the ‘new’ party’s wheel, first Bercow actually calling Chukka’s motion, then Chillcot bad mouthing TB this week….
( I think the new party should be called the “Popular” party, after all it will be won’t it? And it gives just the right note of overweening entitlement).
@TRIGGUY
Not much in the tables, but don’t think anyone has mentioned the Social Grade cross-break yet. C2DEs seem to be pretty evenly split Con/Lab, but it’s the ABC1s that are giving Labour the lead. MoE shouldn’t be too bad on a two-way cross-break.
More evidence I suppose of Corbyn as a bourgeois lefty (or rather appealing to those, whether he is one or not). No great surprise there, but what I do find surprising is that I thought the YouGov review after the GE didn’t show this at all:
—————————————————–
I find these Social grades entirely fatuous. They take no account of income, security, assets or social status of the work these people do. Particularly egregious is the grouping together of pensioners and the unemployed/unable to work in the lowest grade (E). That will skew any analysis before you even start.
For a more rounded explanation I’ll quote Richard Seymour…
“Social grades have ‘lower’ (DE: unskilled workers, unemployed); ‘middle’ (C1/2: skilled routine workers, clerical etc) and ‘upper’ (professional and managerial). This is a completely arbitrary grouping and methodologically suspect. It refers to no underlying explanatory mechanism, instead positing supposed groups based on occupational characteristics.
This means that, in effect, it depends on the outdated idea that class is about a mental-manual division of labour. This is oblivious to the rise of low wage, low autonomy, ‘white collar’ work in the so-called ‘knowledge economy’.
There was a time when clerical work — operating computers, typewriters, telephones, etc — was in some sense privileged. Secretary was once a middle class occupation (also, unsurprisingly, considered ‘male’ work at the time). No longer the case…
…If we’re going to use ABCDE grades as proxies, the reality is most C1 and C2 work today is white collar working class, not middle class.”
This would suggest that factoring pensioners out of E and reclassifying C1 & 2 as broadly working class would entirely change the picture that has routinely been painted of Corbyn and the movement behind him.
@Carfrew
Ok, How about ‘The Modernist Party’
Has the benefit of being meaningless, so can appeal to left and right, and having an upbeat, youthful, positive connotation. Everyone wants to be modern? Right?
I think if there is such a party in ferment, it should be called the Tumbleweed Party.
Look how popular it would be among the youth (and would emphasise the special relationship, as well as the flexibility to thw direction of the wind).
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rNVcSIZyBuE
To be honest any new party on these lines will end up taking more Torie than Labour Party supporters. If Labour had failed last month then there might have been an outside chance that the new party could pitch their tent on the centre left, but now it will need to pitch to the centre right and cash in on Mays problems
@ Roger Mexico
‘Indeed the real heirs of Militant are those who for so many years ran much of the Party as a closed shop, more concerned with committee meetings and manipulating favoured candidates into position than actually with winning.’
You are so right …. I expect you are already know the handbook which explains the behaviour of the so-called ‘moderates’ (particularly Labour First), ‘Hammer of the Left: My Part in Defeating the Labour Left’ by John Golding. Inevitably, their’s is the mirror image of Militant tactics. Fighting fire with fire but … as with many movements, Labour First have rather lost touch with what the LP is for… They just don’t want to lose their iron grip and if that means collaborating with the Blairites… well at least they’re not Corbyn supporters who want a democratic organisation!
Good news from the ground Valerie… fingers crossed.
‘ I just love the idea of MPs announcing a principled split from the Party and voters that elected them only a month previously – but only if you give them enough money. It may not necessarily be the main path to popularity.’
No but as you write in a subsequent comment ‘As usual nothing seems to have been thought through.’ :)
@turk
ah yes – a marginal increase in the top rate of tax, and en to tuition fees and giving nurses and firefighters a payrise – equals “a threat to democracy”. Its only a small step from their to the forced collectivisation of agriculture and marching your opponents to the gulags.
@VOR
“Ok, How about ‘The Modernist Party’”
————-
Well, trouble is they’re currently yesterday’s men. And I don’t know how modern their views are. But things can change. The Hope-to-be-modern party perhaps, or The Inchoate* Modernist Party, or “Tim” for short.
* Oldnat used this earlier so I thought I’d show some linguistic solidarity with our fellow Scots peeps, and also it makes a change from polity”.
TURK
“unions and those politically motivated groups that surround Corbin are a threat to Democracy.”
Ah yes, political motivation, the bane of democracy.
To stay within the comments policy, may I ask Turk if there have been any polls on his views as expressed above?
Oh, yes, it semms there have. The latest one shows 46% for Corbyn’s threat to democracy and 38% for May’s support for democracy. Oh dear.
If they really wanted to take the pee the new party could call themselves Democratic Labour. (they’d probably struggle to get many Tories on board with that idea though).
Other options would be…
Progress. (Pretty obvious one right there)
UKDP (United Kingdom Democratic Party)
The Centre Party. (A nauseating name but just bland enough for these folks)
The Enterprise Party.
What values unite the “moderates” on both sides?
Technocratic tendencies, economic conservatism – of the New Classical Macroeconomic variety, social liberalism – albeit a particularly timid variant, anti-populism, pro-Europeanism, pro-Globalisation, small welfare state, private provision for services.etc
It sounds for all the world like New Labour minus the small welfare state.
They could try New Labour, or New New Labour, or New and Improved New Labour or maybe just The New Party.
In 1930 Mosley, a Lab minister, put forward a policy to solve unemployment which combined protectionism, nationalisation & Keynesian public works. Its rejection led to his resigning from the Labour Party in 1931.
He formed a new party which was called the, er, New Party. It failed.
I lack Valerie’s mysterious insider knowldege, but I think this talk of a new party is tosh.
Could a mod tell me how a previous post of mine in this thread failed the comments policy guidelines. It was posted before I become a a member under the username LeftMcLefty. It seemed entirely within keeping of the house rules to me. Bit non-plussed tbh.
We are all a bit partisan on here from time to time, it’s hard not to be. I do apologise in advance if my random jottings on here reveal my political leanings.
But Turk takes the expression of partisan opinions to new heights with his umrestrained hyperbole.
Threat to democracy indeed.
Robbiealive
“I think this talk of a new party is tosh.”
Me too!
I have no special knowledge either, but before the election it was rumoured that my MP, Sarah Wollaston, was going to defect from Con to the Lib Dems. Anyone knowing her could see this was ridiculous – she’s really nice and honest, and at odds with the leadership over NHS funding, but Tory to her cotton socks. I don’t know Chuka or Yvette, but I suspect they’re similarly Labour, whatever their current differences with the leadership. Form a party with George Osborne????? Or throw in their lots with the Lib Dem no hopers??? Not going to happen. As for Mandelson and Blair….. (note use of parenthesis when words fail me).
sorry I meant ellipsis. Showing my ignorance.
CAMBRIDGERACHEL
still 80 years since the last English winner of Wimbledon
Not so. It was 40 years ago when Bournemouth born Virginia Wade won it.
Cambridge Rachel
Konta looking good for this year!
@CARFREW
You should be more careful in believing everything you read about Soviet inventions and discoveries. They were always claiming that they had invented things first. For example:
Discovery of the virus – actually this was by a Russian, Dimitry Ivanovsky, but he reported the discovery back in 1892 in Tsarist times.
Discovery of vitamins. the term vitamine was first coined by Casimir Funk, a Polish biochemist, in 1912, but the need to eat certain foods to prevent deficiency diseases was known long before that and was the origin of the US term ‘limeys’ to denote the British.
First reflector telescope, the Maksutov (1941). I am sure that both Sir Isaac Newton and Laurent Cassegrain would be surprised to learn that they did not invent the telescope designs named after them back in the 17th Century.
@PatrickBrian
Ellipsis was a new one on me!
The talk of a new party is talked up by those on the right, stoking Lab’s divisions, and those on the left, almost willing Lab MPs on the right of the party to depart?
Blair is Satan these days, though I think the idea he was always pretty much a Tory in Lab clothing is false.
BRUTUS
Interesting to watch those German water canon. No qualms about it in the heart of the Liberal European Project.
Robbiealive
“I think this talk of a new party is tosh.”
On the plus side it seems to have given a lot of posters here some innocent pleasure in haranguing people for not actually proposing one……..
I’ve just revived the model I used prior to the GE, based on the 2017 results and added the latest YG poll.
Obviously it has one set of data, so is limited at the moment. I would like to establish a base of ten polls. I ran the model for interest and testing anyway.
It came up with a Labour majority of 26!
The real change was Scotland. I would imagine the SNP really hope the sub group in this poll is very wrong!
@AW
Do you possibly know the sort of frequency YG will be polling at please?
Leftliberal
You are of course right about problems with claiming to be the first (and indeed the Soviets were good in that). But one point made me smile:
“the US term ‘limeys’ to denote the British”
Actually, lime has very little vitamin C (well, insufficient), but this is what grew in the colonies and it looked like lemon, so why spending the good gold for lemon.
Eventually they had to give up on lime as scurvy came back.
@LeftieLiberal
“You should be more careful in believing everything you read about Soviet inventions and discoveries.”
———–
Jeez, I already expressed reservations, but as for your examples, Ruskies played a part in the discovery of vitamins…
From Wiki, (but they give references of course)…
“In 1881, Russian surgeon Nikolai Lunin studied the effects of scurvy at the University of Tartu in present-day Estonia.[46] He fed mice an artificial mixture of all the separate constituents of milk known at that time, namely the proteins, fats, carbohydrates, and salts. The mice that received only the individual constituents died, while the mice fed by milk itself developed normally. He made a conclusion that “a natural food such as milk must therefore contain, besides these known principal ingredients, small quantities of unknown substances essential to life.”[46] However, his conclusions were rejected by his advisor, Gustav von Bunge, even after other students reproduced his results.[47] A similar result by Cornelius Pekelharing appeared in a Dutch medical journal in 1905, but it was not widely reported.[47]”
Regarding the Maksutov, it wasn’t the first reflecting telescope but it WAS a first:
“The Maksutov (also called a “Mak”)[1] is a catadioptric telescope design that combines a spherical mirror with a weakly negative meniscus lens in a design that takes advantage of all the surfaces being nearly “spherically symmetrical”.[2] The negative lens is usually full diameter and placed at the entrance pupil of the telescope (commonly called a “corrector plate” or “meniscus corrector shell”). The design corrects the problems of off-axis aberrations such as coma found in reflecting telescopes while also correcting chromatic aberration. It was patented in 1941 by Russian optician Dmitri Dmitrievich Maksutov.[3][4] Maksutov based his design on the idea behind the Schmidt camera of using the spherical errors of a negative lens to correct the opposite errors in a spherical primary mirror. The design is most commonly seen in a Cassegrain variation, with an integrated secondary, that can use all-spherical elements, thereby simplifying fabrication. Maksutov telescopes have been sold on the amateur market since the 1950s.”
I have a theory about the labour lead in the abc1. These people are quite well educated and well informed and have come to the realization that the people below them have been squeezed as much as possible, which means…..
THEY ARE NEXT
@ LeftyMcLeft
Thanks for the comment. Almost missed it because of delay, but worth the wait. It’s an excellent point. Of course any class definition is going to have flaws, and maybe we shouldn’t try, but you’re right that this particular definition could be completely obscuring the real trends in the recent GE. Unfortunately, it’s the one used by the polls, so we’re stuck with it for now.
@ RobbieAlive
“Ellipsis was a new one on me!”
Paul Croft will be very disappointed. Have you not been reading his posts?
@Valerie
“I have it on good authority and can’t name any names, but the word on the ground is that many moderate PLP members are surprised and delighted that Labour has become a force to be reckoned with. They are more than happy to co-operate with Corbyn who is having discussions with them behind closed doors.”
This is part and parcel of political parties of all stripes. Most MPs, certainly those interested in power and keeping their seats, are rather partial to successful party leaders and if they feel they have someone leading them who who can win, they’ll swallow all sorts of lingering misgivings and get into line. I suspect few had significant ideological problems with Corbyn anyway, they just thought, like I did, that he was electoral catnip. Now that we’ve all been proved wrong about that, it’s time to look at him again and rethink past prejudices. There’s nothing hypocritical about any of that, by the way and the idea that any party political leader will always enjoy the universal and undying love of his or her MPs and members is nonsense. It gets difficult when you start to flounder; that’s when dissent grows. Look like a winner, though, and it’s amazing how many friends you appear to have.
This isn’t a preserve of Labour either. Plenty in the Tory Party despised Cameron but went along with him when it became likely that he could lead them out of the political wilderness. The wets in the 1980s Tory Party had more in common with the Labour front bench at the time than Thatcher but were cowed and seduced in equal measure by her electoral invincibility. Ditto Tony Blair. Plenty on the left bought into New Labour, through gritted teeth, when it became obvious that Blair was plotting a route back to power for Labour after almost 20 years of unbroken Tory Government. They didn’t complain either about the gargantuan majorities they enjoyed in their seats on the back of Blair’s popularity and his two landslides.
Politics is pretty basic in this respect. Look like a winner and people start to take you seriously. Corbyn isn’t miles away from mainstream Labour thinking anyway, as the party’s manifesto in the last election illustrated, he just looked for a time like a hapless loser. That’s what persuaded 80% of his MPs to express no confidence in him. After June 8th, only a fool wouldn’t reconsider him and reassess him as a politician. That goes for Labour MPs too.
@ROGER MEXICO
I think another thing that has been forgotten amongst all this talk of Corbyn not speaking to the working class is that, lets face it, there has always been a sizeable working class Tory vote, they are a minority but a statistically significant one.
These working class Tories are not people that Corbyn has somehow failed to galvanise, these are people who do not share his values or the values of Labour generally. To assume that Labour should monopolise the working class vote is to ignore history. I think what Corbyn has done is unite the poorest, the struggling to make ends meet, the just about managing and the more empathetic sections of the better off.
As much of a supporter of Corbyn’s program as I am the question I do not know the answer to is whether there are untapped reserves of non-tory voters left to hoover up. I think the gulf between Tory values and Labour values hasn’t been this vast for nigh on 70 years, so its hard to imagine much bleed between the two. I think Labour can expect to benefit from a Tory/SNP meltdown in Scotland quite richly but I do worry that come election time Labourites will be praying disillusion Tories stay home.
If not, then we’re probably be looking at an attritional battle between both parties over a period of years with minority governments and small majorities swapped back and forth. Not an especially appetising prognosis.
BRUTUS
the biggest voting block in the country is…….non voters! We need to get out and make sure people are registered and encourage them to vote. Remind them that they do have power.
cambridgerachel
“Murray won, oldnat will be pleased”
Not very pleased. It was Mrs Nat’s turn to cook dinner tonight, but she delayed doing so while she watched the tennis. :-)
Folk on the left getting riled
https://skwawkbox.org/2017/07/07/rachaelswindon-guest-post-corbyns-gains-mean-its-time-to-chuka-few-out/
Great post though
TRIGUY
“@ RobbieAlive
“Ellipsis was a new one on me!”
“Paul Croft will be very disappointed. Have you not been reading his posts?”
It’s not my posts that should be required reading but the judicious use of dots*** to convey hidden meanings. They are well worth the effort to decode as the reader can then decide for themselves what they mean. Which is just as well as I haven’t a clue….. …. . ..
*** This is the more correct and certainly my preferred term for ellipisi, or ellipses [or whatever others like to call them…….]……..
Apropos of the ole polling, what are the odds against Jeremy ever becoming PM in his lifetime? Or after it come to that…
I am prepared to bet that he won’t.
Well, it’s three to one he can at the moment Paul.