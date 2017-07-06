The Times have published their first YouGov poll since the general election. Topline figures are CON 38%, LAB 46%, LDEM 6%. This is the largest Labour lead we’ve seen in any poll since the election, though the vast majority of polls have shown them ahead. Fieldwork was yesterday and today.
To provide the usual post-election methodology note, there’s not much change here – YouGov have gone back to removing don’t knows rather than reallocating, meaning this is pretty much the method they used earlier in the election campaign that tended to mirror their MRP model. The only significant change is that UKIP have been relegated out of the main prompt and back to “others”.
OLDNAT
English nationalist? Nope. No chance of that. I’m more Welsh than English.
I did some basic research on wiki last night and may have mistaken the 1992 figures for those of 1997. What is striking is the number of votes Labour received in their 2001 landslide which is way below what they achieved this June. Obviously turn out was dire in 2001.
@Crossbat
“You make a good point but I suppose what I was trying to describe was making potentially hostile voters more relaxed about, indifferent even, to the prospect of a Labour government. I think Blair did that as the low turnouts in 2001 and 2005 seemed to demonstrate.”
Yes, much is claimed for Blair but it doesn’t stack up. Labour established big leads over Tories immediately following Black Wednesday and kept them, which happened BEFORE BLAIR.
Blair lucked out. People like Lord Ashcroft were showing the Tory toxicity problem that persisted post-Blair, and was such an issue that even with Blair long gone, and Brown in charge, AND after the CRUNCH… Tories still couldn’t win outright.
You have to ignore quite a lot to give Blair those plaudits.
There isn’t any room for doubt that the shift leftwards and JC’s style of campaigning has brought a huge boost for Labour, confounding (but in a good way!) people like me who thought the message was good but the messenger ‘unelectable’. Of course he wasn’t actually elected but that, as Carfrew would say, is just a quibble. There is no doubt that it felt like a victory and you could find me doing my impression of Jurgen Klopp when the exit poll came out.
I’d take issue with the slagging off of Labour central that has occurred here, though. I was chatting to a very committed and very Corbynite friend last night and we both agreed that the way the manifesto was presented and the constant flow of good news stories was actually quite masterful. Out on the doorsteps there was something new to sell every day and usually no selling was required – voters explained why they wanted to buy it!
I am quite intrigued by who was behind some off the off-piste campaigning I saw. As I said yesterday I saw very little on Facebook (though some on Twitter) – probably because I’m too old :( – but various unbranded posters appeared around the place (Conservatives sell hospitals; Conservatives freeze pensioners; Conservatives only represent the rich; Theresa May would follow Donald Trump to the end of the world). Anybody know where these came from?
Via some combination of social media campaigns, posters, Tory remainers, general manifesto/JC enthusiasm, we picked up thousands of votes we didn’t expect.
“Don’t know why we are surprised by labour doing well in scotland, we have known for a long time that Corbyn was popular among SNP voters. Now that the leadership question is settled it’s safe to switch to labour”
…which ignores Corbyn’s leadership stance on Trident, Labour’s continuing inclination to abstain on crucial votes, and the fact that he’s hardly a spring chicken.
Many Scots will never return to Labour.
CARFREW
you make a fair point about Blair being lucky in his opposition, but i remember a young man who was plausible, persuasive, charming and led a team of genuinely talented young politicians who introduced some much needed reforms and a sense of coming together after the divisiveness of Thatcher.
Also let’s not forget that the Kinnock /Hattersley/ Smith team had managed to lose to John Major.
@ Roger Mexico
‘What seems to be being ignored here is the collapse of UKIP. They actually got a smaller percentage of the vote than in any General Election since 2001. ‘
Thank you …. I was beginning to think I lived in an alternative universe. Looking at individual constituencies, there was an obvious correspondence between the actual increase in Con vote and the decline in the Ukip vote.
More interesting to me, was that the increase in the Labour vote in a large number of Con seats caused the Tory majority to be markedly reduced, in spite of the Ukip boost. Furthermore, the increase in Labour’s actual vote more or less corresponded to the increase in turnout. All of which indicates that most of Labour’s increased vote came from DK/WV and new voters.
The crucial thing for the Tories in a future GE, will be the degree to which they can retain former Ukip voters … and that may not be easy if reneging on the Brexit negotiations occurs. On the 8th June, in many Tory constituencies, the 2017 Labour vote would easily have overturned the Tory result if there had been no Ukip boost.
OLDNAT
Apology accepted, ta very much.
MARKW
Re. “shrill”. It’s not a word I’ve heard or read for a very long time and, as I think for most people, I associate it with comments about women specifically.
I’m quite happy to accept that it’s a word you use regularly and that you meant little by it.
I do find the whole “Umunna” is just a “suit” style of attacking people who don’t support JC as enthusiastically as some feel they should somewhat tiresome though. It’s as though the very act of even thinking differently about anything is now off limits.
I’ve read a fair bit that Cooper, Umunna and others have written and they certainly impress me as having very genuine views on social equality and so on.
@guy monde
“I am quite intrigued by who was behind some off the off-piste campaigning I saw. As I said yesterday I saw very little on Facebook (though some on Twitter) – probably because I’m too old :( – but various unbranded posters appeared around the place (Conservatives sell hospitals; Conservatives freeze pensioners; Conservatives only represent the rich; Theresa May would follow Donald Trump to the end of the world). Anybody know where these came from?”
it was individuals doing it off their own bat – a good example of the democratising effects of social media. It worked because labour had enough supporters with the skills to do this and they were successful on their own merits – rather than being pushed via paid for advertising.
The recent discussion of Blair’s role in politics makes strange reading for tholse who lived thru that era. It was Blair AND Brown who moulded the most effective opposition in modern British politics: they looked much more like the government than Major’s “leaderless rabble.” From 1992-97 the Tory vote declined by 11%, Labour’s increased by 9%, giving them a lead of 13%. Blair/Brown were just lucky?
In the Brown/Blair government of 1979-1997, N Income increased by 2.2% annually; in the “Blair” years by 2.9%. The increases in debt servicing were respectively 0.2% & -1.4%. Increases in GDP per capita 1997-2007 were near 1.5%, higher than any of the other G6 countries. They were rising before 1997: since 2007 they have stagnated
Governments do a lot of things, but by far the most important is that they spend money: the essence of Corbynism. Brown controlled spending. In the Tory years spending on public services increased by 0.7% per ann, 1997-2007 by 4.6%. In 1997 spending on Health/Education was 10% of NI, by 2007 it was 15%. The dismissal of Minimum Wage & Tax credit legislation as sticking plasters would mean nothing to those who benefitted from these transfer policies. By 2005, 95% of low-income, working families with children were in receipt of tax credits.
@SYZYGY,
Good points, and I was thinking this as well.
I believe this may have something to do with the very high proportion of 2017 Tory voters now saying ‘DK’ in opinion polls, leading to the Tory share falling.
Big question is are they ‘don’t knows’ who in an election today would not vote? (I’d guess not). Will some of them return to UKIP? Or are they people who would still back the Tories in a two-horse race to keep Corbyn out, even if they don’t particularly like the Tories? Or, perhaps, are some of these ‘don’t knows’ people who had voted Labour in the past, and are only part-way moving from Lab to Con, with ‘don’t know’ implying you are mentally moving away from Con and back towards Lab?
Paul croft, you made that association and the ‘ most people’ gambit is weak.
Your intention was clear when contextualized with your other comments on this subject.