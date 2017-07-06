The Times have published their first YouGov poll since the general election. Topline figures are CON 38%, LAB 46%, LDEM 6%. This is the largest Labour lead we’ve seen in any poll since the election, though the vast majority of polls have shown them ahead. Fieldwork was yesterday and today.
To provide the usual post-election methodology note, there’s not much change here – YouGov have gone back to removing don’t knows rather than reallocating, meaning this is pretty much the method they used earlier in the election campaign that tended to mirror their MRP model. The only significant change is that UKIP have been relegated out of the main prompt and back to “others”.
Yes strongly agree with YC on abuse towards women in politics of whatever stripe .
Imo her leadership ambition was based on the assumption that Labour would poll very badly ,lose loads of seats and Corbyn would depart .She would receive a coronation (altho Chuka would have tried to stand)This is yesterdays news.
There is no split there is no challenge.Just a couple of silly ultra leftists in liverpool and tyneside saying silly ultra leftist things.Momentums priority is not reselection its affiliation to Labour.Reselection is a complete distractionand the last thing Momentum wants.
There is a battle over rule changes which is hotting up and will get hotter next year.
But it isn’t (I think) illegal to employ people to distribute leaflets, or put up election posters.
Nor is it illegal to bus in and board canvassers from other areas (as long as the costs are included in election returns).
For example, NI Lab provided such personnel resources to SLab in the past.
SLab advertised for people to post on social media on their behalf for payment – so it isn’t just a “Tory” thing.
The Beatles were quite wrong in singing that “All you need is Love”. In politics, “All you need is Cash”.
It’s surreal that there are Labour members who think Corbyn held back their vote. Their VI’s up maybe 25-30% since April?
What’s that saying – the left eat their own? Seems legit.
I mean 15-20%. Definitely not 30 lol!
SSSIMON Agreed. More people voted Labour in June than in Blair’s 1997 landslide and in comparison Blair had a much easier ride from the press.
To suggest Corbyn held back the Labour vote defies belief.
“I’m bewildered why you (and others) think the likes of chucka could do better than corbyn.”
It beggars belief. They think Blair walked on water despite clear evidence to the contrary. Not only does polling clearly show Tories’ polling fell into the toilet pre-Blair following Black Wednesday, but that even after Blair had gone, Tories were doing so badly they couldn’t win outright against even Brown, even following the Crunch.
And now what’s happening with polling on Corbyn’s policies shows it up even more. Even worse from Labour’s point of view in a strategic sense, Blair did things that hamstrung Labour electirally over the longer term, including ramping up house prices.
“The power has swung to the left for now, but it seems to me obvious that if the Labour Party can’t keep both its tendencies aboard, then it won’t be strong enough to govern.”
No what’s happened is that Corbyn has moved the party away from liberal extremes and more to the centre. Not to the left, because in many respects they’re policies are only winding the clock back to what was the case under Thatch.
(That’s their public policies anyhow. Dunno if they have it’s else planned of course.)
Not to dismiss Blair’s role, but even Michael Foot would have won the ’97 GE for Labour by a landslide.
Let’s not forget either that labour was crippled by debts ran up during the Blair/Brown/Miliband are. The explosion on membership numbers has meant that debts have been repaid
“More people voted Labour in June than in Blair’s 1997 landslide”
I’ve seen that claim before, but Wiki (which can get things wrong) disagrees.
Lab vote in UK
1997 – 13,518,167
2017 – 12,877,869
while there were 917,857 more people who voted in 2017 than in 1997.
If you are correct, can you give me the figures?
A brief, could be wrong, search suggest that the UK population increased by over seven million between 1997 and 2017.
You may well be right about the population figures, but since not everyone can, or chooses to, vote, it doesn’t seem relevant to my query to Mike Pearce about the accuracy of his claim.
That claim might make sense if it’s an England only figure, as I think the SLAB vote was well down on 97