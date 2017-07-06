The Times have published their first YouGov poll since the general election. Topline figures are CON 38%, LAB 46%, LDEM 6%. This is the largest Labour lead we’ve seen in any poll since the election, though the vast majority of polls have shown them ahead. Fieldwork was yesterday and today.
To provide the usual post-election methodology note, there’s not much change here – YouGov have gone back to removing don’t knows rather than reallocating, meaning this is pretty much the method they used earlier in the election campaign that tended to mirror their MRP model. The only significant change is that UKIP have been relegated out of the main prompt and back to “others”.
Brutus
” the Umunnas and Coopers of this world are about going backwards.”
It’s a way of seeing it, but I’m not sure that backwards and forwards really represent the dynamics of the Labour party very well. Right and left, maybe. Or pragmatic / idealistic. In all my memory the party had two wings (and a lot in the middle), and one or other would be dominant. Both had plenty of talented individuals, and Wilson was adept at keeping the likes of Jenkins and Crosland on board along with Foot, Crossman and Benn. Blair similarly could accommodate some left wingers, though sadly not Jeremy C. The power has swung to the left for now, but it seems to me obvious that if the Labour Party can’t keep both its tendencies aboard, then it won’t be strong enough to govern. Cooper and Umunna are Labour, – on most matters their views are FAR closer to Jeremy’s that to Osborne’s – and they’re going to stay that way. They’re both excellent communicators and if Jeremy has any sense he’ll use them, though maybe not in shadow cabinet , not try to chuck them out . After all, he hung in there for thirty years himself, regularly votiing against his leadership. He says he’s tolerant, and I believe him. Why not?
Brilliant smith, I agree, but I don’t think YC got the memo from TW.
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2017/jul/08/yvette-cooper-labour-kinder-gentler-jeremy-corbyn
Sigh.
@Colin/Brutus/SS Simon
I’m in favour of state funding of our political parties and equalised capping of spending during general election campaigns, but there again I’m a bit of a subversive on these matters and I’m also partial to both PR as an electoral system and to making voting compulsory! Dreadful heresies, I know, but there you go. :-)
I won’t get into all these issues, but because you’ve raised the funding of political parties, and it’s got a bit tit-for-tat and yah-boo in turn, I’ll offer a thought or two. I think the problem isn’t so much in terms of where the money comes from, albeit transparency is an important issue underpinning that, but what the donors think they may be getting in return for their money. Do they donate because of an altruistic interest in ensuring a vibrant democracy or are they being more transactional and expecting their particular interests to be served? If it’s the latter motive, which I suspect it is, then our democracy is up for auction. I make no party political point here necessarily, because, taking away the Short money, all our political parties are funded privately and some of the donations are far from transparent. Who can forget in the early days of the Blair government the Ecclestone affair and how it was suspected that his donation to Labour had secured Formula 1 exemption from the tobacco advertising ban? And of course, keeping on the tobacco theme, we had Lynton Crosby’s murky involvement in the cigarette packaging fiasco under Cameron. There are many other examples too of governments of all stripes being hamstrung to donors in terms of policy development and deployment. Vested interest lobbying is fine, but money with strings attached quite obviously isn’t.
The mystery to me is why we don’t seize the obvious quick fix to this yet another example of a democratic process ion decay. Publicly fund our political parties.
Brilliant Smith
Mark W
Do you have special insider knowledge on the alleged labour split not given to the rest of us? If so,it’s be good to know the source
Patrickbrian, no. I am not a labour member but my bf is. I have often stressed I have no inside knowledge.
YC is dammed by her own hand here in her latest to the Fabians in seeking to imply a link between unlike matters seemingly with negative intent towards JC and the party.
She goes so far as to defend Laura K whom the BBC sought to reprimand over her performances.
I would be interested to hear alternative readings of her intent with this speech.
re: labour/momentutem online campaign.
An imortant factor about all the pro labour/anti tory stuff that was doing the rounds was much of it was not official labour campaign stuff – but videos, cartoons, memes , posters, musical ditties and tweets that had been created by individuals off their own bat.
The best of these got shared and went viral – the weaker stuff never got off the ground. It made the whole campaign very democratic, efficient and instant – witty or effective rebuttals to tory attacks/gaffes were popping up almost instantly on people’s social media.
Also it cost the labour party nothing and the sheer numbers of their social media active supporters meant it effectively spiked the guns of the pro – tory print media. The result was thay labour has a far bigger presence on social media than the tories – despite their money they were throwing it.
Away from the digital realm – labour was also able to call on much bigger numbers of ground troops – many of them not even labour members – but supporters who wanted to get out the vote and make labour’s case on the doorstep.
Both these factors would be very difficult for the tories to emulate without an active mass membership – and that mass membership is dependant on a leader like corbyn who can enthuse so many (i.e. its difficult to see the likes of Yvette cooper or Chuka being able to inspire numbers – and its worth noting that nothing like it happened under blair).
I would imagine that Corbyn will stay on for the few years so the new leader issue is more for 2019-20 or so and I would imagine that the MPs will be thinking of who has Prime Ministerial qualities when selecting the next leader.
MarkW
I think that from what I understand many Labour MPs will think that YC was only seeking to oppose some of the abusive comments that were being hurled at Laura K who they will argue was only trying to do her job at the BBC.
@Mark W
“She goes so far as to defend Laura K whom the BBC sought to reprimand over her performances.”
I think Cooper was berating the tone and level of the criticism of Kuessenberg, not debating her abilities and merits as a journalist. I happen to think she’s poor but not because she’s a woman or has any particular political bias. Cooper was concerned about the sexism and misogyny behind a lot of the on-lining trolling that Kuessenberg receives, but she was also right to say that there is no particular left or right ownership of this moronic behaviour. You only have to go below the comment lines of most political blogs and newspaper comment pieces to see the keyboard warriors spitting bile at both politicians and at each other. Yes, both Tory and Labour supporters are as bad as each other and there is no moral high ground to be found amongst the more rabid supporters of either party. I’ve seen better levels of debate on football websites quite often.
What is depressing and worrying is that all this is still going on when we have actually had an MP, Jo Cox, murdered quite recently because of the political beliefs she held and represented.
What more do we need as a wake–up call, for pity’s sake?
Is it possible that many of the Labour grass roots membership are in danger of being seen to very out of touch with the realities of Westminster politics, and the situation facing ordinary MPs who are the foot-soldiers who have to carry forward Labour’s mission on a day to day basis .
Profhoward, I am sure a few will but they are wrong or part of the ongoing and campaign.
Crossbat11 – very good post regarding YC and her opposition to some of the incivility among those who hurl abuse at LK.
Mark W
Maybe read what she says?
My own MP has been subjected to some vile abuse. She’s a Tory. I don’t agree with her politics, but I find it horrible. Ditto Laura K, Diane Abbott, and Theresa May herself. (and just about every other female MP)This is not a party issue, and Jeremy Corbyn himself has a decent record of avoiding ad hominem attacks. I’m with her 100% .
Prof Howard
But for the members Laura K is a hatchet job demon, the interview that she edited in a very controversial way is all over social media today. Also lots of complaints that YC hasn’t been vocal in defending Dianne Abbott
@prof howard
But the last election – and labours current position in the polls – have surely proved that it is (or was) the MPs who are out of touch with the public – not corbyn and the labour grassroots.
is there a list of words or phrases that get you stuck in auto-mod? I have a few in there and i cant work out is causing the offence.
Is it au5terity?
Ne0liberalism?
CambridgeRachel
LK is certainly not a demon! Now I am sure that she is not perfect, and people have a right to challenge what she says, but the abusive tone and incivility of the things people say on social media is what YC was complaining about.
I think YC was right to call out that kind of behaviour for what it was – all credit to YC.
Crossbat11, I really don’t think so. It appeared to me to be an awful speech and not one that inspired but instead made incomplete statements and sought to sow more spicy untruths.
I didn’t think it was at all subtle either.
It was disappointing YC didn’t speak out when DA was being abused, but used the incident only in hindsight to support her seemingly lost campaign.
I was sad she mentioned Luciana Berger with no reference to who the criminals were, clearly seeking to elide this with her laboured ( heh) criticisms of people on social media.
I thought it was a shrill and ill thought out speech.
“hatchet job demon”
I didn’t used to much like Laura K, but phrases like that make me soften towards her!
I don’t remember people saying things like that about Jeremy Paxman. But he was a man.