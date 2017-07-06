The Times have published their first YouGov poll since the general election. Topline figures are CON 38%, LAB 46%, LDEM 6%. This is the largest Labour lead we’ve seen in any poll since the election, though the vast majority of polls have shown them ahead. Fieldwork was yesterday and today.
To provide the usual post-election methodology note, there’s not much change here – YouGov have gone back to removing don’t knows rather than reallocating, meaning this is pretty much the method they used earlier in the election campaign that tended to mirror their MRP model. The only significant change is that UKIP have been relegated out of the main prompt and back to “others”.
Such is the Marxist position. Capitalism is unreformable, inherently crisis ridden and no amount of redistribution up or down will fix it. A view rejected by the majority, and there in lies the problem. Keynesianism is untenable in the long wrong, the Classical Liberalism of Smith is untenable in the long run but the conditions for the fulfilment of the Marxist remedy requires nothing short of the end of exchange value and private property (no not your ruddy toothbrush). Given that that seems remote we’re left with the aforementioned two options, broadly.
Its easy to see why so many Marxists ally with Keynesians. Increase the power, confidence and organisational strength of the working class all whilst stoking up the next big system threatening crisis. For those aghast at the sheer cynicism I’d offer caution. The Hard Right have been doing the same. That’s why so many sceptics of democracy ally themselves with Tories & Republicans. They also believe that aligning with Lilly livered One Nation types that a crisis will ensue precipitating the kind of slash and burn that we witness post 1979 & especially post 2008.
Whilst I loves me some Marx, I think the problem is one of a fundamental, and deliberate(?), untruth at the basis of orthodox economic theory.
The untruth is this: that government, via the central banks, is responsible for the money supply and therefore the private and merchant banks can be left to their own devices.
The problem with this is that most money is not created by the central banks but by the banking sector when banks ‘lend’ to each other. This lending is not from money that the bank has but is rather in the form of credit from nothing for rent (in the form of interest).
A second major problem with the modern view of money was pointed out by Sottish Economist John Law in 1705(!). This problem concerns the nature of money itself. To cut it short, is money something for which goods and services are exchanged or is it the means of exchange of goods and services.
Law, rightly in my view, holds that it is the second, most monetarists hold that it is the first. The effect of this is that they fail to properly account for the most basic of things such as credit card spending.
What you are hearing from Blairgowrie sounds like rubbish to me. It is unlikely that the parties in Holyrood, other than the SNP through independence, can change the minds of Westminster politicians and thereby Holyrood policies.
Let me take a policy to consider. Health inequalities. The research evidence is clear. to tackle the fundamental drivers of health inequalities the redistribution of wealth, power and income is needed. There is no dispute about this in Holyrood and the evidence has been clear for some time in advance of indyref.
Westminster politicians know about this too, albeit from the Marmot Review 2010 and not the Scottish Centre of Public Health. To fail to deliver “devo max”, as most Scots thought was a promise, was to deprive, deliberately, Holyrood of the power to most effectively address health inequalities. It took the connivance of the opposition parties in Scotland to bring this about, deliberately taking action through the Smith Commission that will mean the blighting of thousands of lives and the unjust, premature ending of many.
Such action would be less problematic if the Conservative and Labour governments of recent history did not succeed in casting so many people across the UK into poverty. They, Conservative and Labour engage in “denialism”, of course.
If, like me, you choose to read the transcript of the latest Holyrood Health Committee meeting you might judge, like me, that the proceedings are dysfunctional. Two NHS Health people giving evidence face questions from members of opposition parties that are aimed at trying to draw criticism of the SNP government. The members of SNP on the Committee seek to draw from the witnesses the fact: Holyrood needs to have control of its economy and welfare policies to address poverty effectively.
If you doubt that read the Policy Review 2013 to the SNP government by Dame Professor Sally MacIntyre of SCPH. She writes sensible policy intervention recommendations for the Scottish government to address the fundamental drivers of health inequalities. None can be implemented. The Scottish government lacks control of the means to address health inequalities.
And, since you are talking about nice, prosperous Blairgowrie – let me copy and paste a relevant bit of research.
“Structural theory indicates that the ‘problem’ we are dealing with here is not caused by the poor, but is caused more fundamentally
by the actions of the rich and powerful [80]. In this light, the political dimension is increasingly recognised as vital. Consequently, in common with other challenges to public health, the structural causes of health inequalities become the focus of‘denialism’. Such denialism entails the selective deployment of a range of characteristic tactics and techniques to undermine the case for interventions which are backed by a legitimate scientific consensus, but which are opposed by vested interests [81,82]. There is evidence that this has been the approach of various governments over time, not least as exemplified by the paradox of rhetorical
commitments to tackling health inequalities alongside the
development of policies that manifestly operate to exacerbate
them [83,84].
As a matter of scientific clarity and intellectual honesty, there should be no pretence or illusion that health inequalities can be eliminated, or even meaningfully reduced, without a primary focus on structural factors. In the absence of this focus, other explanations are insufficient to understand how inequalities arise, and so the policy foci which emerge from them will in the future, as they have in the past, lead to wasted effort, a lack of appropriate focus and, most importantly, continuing sustained and unjust
premature mortality in society.”
I have written to the Labour Party Chairman of the Health Committee at Holyrood urging him to campaign for “devo max”. I did, of course, assume he knew the relevant research on health inequalities but posted links to it anyway. I am still waiting for his reply.
A sottish economist?
Drunk with power, perhaps