The Times have published their first YouGov poll since the general election. Topline figures are CON 38%, LAB 46%, LDEM 6%. This is the largest Labour lead we’ve seen in any poll since the election, though the vast majority of polls have shown them ahead. Fieldwork was yesterday and today.
Full tabs are here.
To provide the usual post-election methodology note, there’s not much change here – YouGov have gone back to removing don’t knows rather than reallocating, meaning this is pretty much the method they used earlier in the election campaign that tended to mirror their MRP model. The only significant change is that UKIP have been relegated out of the main prompt and back to “others”.
The future, politically, has never been so hard to read. It feels like so much is just up in the air.
I’m tempted to say that Corbyn has one more shot at a GE but then again if its close the Tories will still be on a precipice and that is not the time for the opposition to change leader, so to some extent he’d be a hostage to the situation.
The road probably runs out for Corbyn in 2022. If the Tories hold on that long and Labour aren’t voted in to power then barring a situation of extreme precariousness for the Tories then I would have to imagine that the succession process will begin for Labour because quite simply Corbyn would be 73. Another five year parliament would take him to 78 which is just bonkers. (Sorry if that is patronising to any older posters – no offence intended).
So, we’re looking at a window of opportunity, for a Corbyn premiership, of 5 years, starting in June.
Five years, a number of difficulties heading down the road for the government, a number of very tricky votes, by-elections… I’d have to say that Corbyn’s chances are slightly better than Evens.
I’m not of that age myself but should it necessarily be bonkers to have an elderly PM, provided they are of sound body and mind?
Konrad Adenauer was Chancellor of West Germany between the ages of 73 and 87 and seems to be widely regarded as one of the country’s greats.
Charles de Gaulle ended his second term of office at the age of 79.
Churchill was about 80 when he bowed out, although he may be a poor example as his colleagues apparently considered he wasn’t up to the job by the end of it.
I understand your point but I think the job is a very different one today to what it was then. For one, the level of media and public scrutiny back then was virtually non-existent – think of the exhausting 24 news cycle these days – constantly battling the latest scandal, leak or crisis. The PM was not, in the olden days, a global/corporate chief-executive, PM’s up to Thatcher delegated much more and were more the old fashioned Chairman of the Board.
PM’s didn’t used to travel the length and breadth of the country, even during election time. Churchill was a famous late rise and worked as few hours as he could. That sort of thing is impossible now. A PM’s day starts at 4:30am these days and doesn’t end til gone midnight and in between its full throttle.
As for Adenauer…it really does depend on what side of the political spectrum you’re on. He was a highly controversial figure for a number of reasons and as such was either a colossus or a complete villain.