The Times have published their first YouGov poll since the general election. Topline figures are CON 38%, LAB 46%, LDEM 6%. This is the largest Labour lead we’ve seen in any poll since the election, though the vast majority of polls have shown them ahead. Fieldwork was yesterday and today.
To provide the usual post-election methodology note, there’s not much change here – YouGov have gone back to removing don’t knows rather than reallocating, meaning this is pretty much the method they used earlier in the election campaign that tended to mirror their MRP model. The only significant change is that UKIP have been relegated out of the main prompt and back to “others”.
To be honest any new party on these lines will end up taking more Torie than Labour Party supporters. If Labour had failed last month then there might have been an outside chance that the new party could pitch their tent on the centre left, but now it will need to pitch to the centre right and cash in on Mays problems
@ Roger Mexico
‘Indeed the real heirs of Militant are those who for so many years ran much of the Party as a closed shop, more concerned with committee meetings and manipulating favoured candidates into position than actually with winning.’
You are so right …. I expect you are already know the handbook which explains the behaviour of the so-called ‘moderates’ (particularly Labour First), ‘Hammer of the Left: My Part in Defeating the Labour Left’ by John Golding. Inevitably, their’s is the mirror image of Militant tactics. Fighting fire with fire but … as with many movements, Labour First have rather lost touch with what the LP is for… They just don’t want to lose their iron grip and if that means collaborating with the Blairites… well at least they’re not Corbyn supporters who want a democratic organisation!
Good news from the ground Valerie… fingers crossed.
‘ I just love the idea of MPs announcing a principled split from the Party and voters that elected them only a month previously – but only if you give them enough money. It may not necessarily be the main path to popularity.’
No but as you write in a subsequent comment ‘As usual nothing seems to have been thought through.’ :)
PT
I’m a British citizen who lives in Texas with my American wife we’ve been in the US for about two years American politics is not that different to UK politics from what I’ve seen Trumps victory is I believe a warning to those that make the mistake of thinking because somebody puts forward a populist agenda and makes populist promises that somehow that person is able to deliver those promises or is even fit for office . The twentieth century had its share of populist politicians who promised much and delivered little some of whom led there countries to disaster .
Here we are in a new century and yet another populist appears from my view Corbyn should he come to power would lead the UK to economic and political disaster with his reckless spending plans I would go further and say that Corbyns whole attitude to politics along with those who support him within the Labour Party umbrella and in some unions and those politically motivated groups that surround Corbin are a threat to Democracy .
These are my thoughts I do not expect others to agree I read most of the views posted here and I appreciate views that are different from mine are held with equal conviction.
@turk
ah yes – a marginal increase in the top rate of tax, and en to tuition fees and giving nurses and firefighters a payrise – equals “a threat to democracy”. Its only a small step from their to the forced collectivisation of agriculture and marching your opponents to the gulags.
@VOR
“Ok, How about ‘The Modernist Party’”
————-
Well, trouble is they’re currently yesterday’s men. And I don’t know how modern their views are. But things can change. The Hope-to-be-modern party perhaps, or The Inchoate* Modernist Party, or “Tim” for short.
* Oldnat used this earlier so I thought I’d show some linguistic solidarity with our fellow Scots peeps, and also it makes a change from polity”.
TURK
“unions and those politically motivated groups that surround Corbin are a threat to Democracy.”
Ah yes, political motivation, the bane of democracy.
Please do try to abide by the comments policy.
To stay within the comments policy, may I ask Turk if there have been any polls on his views as expressed above?
Oh, yes, it semms there have. The latest one shows 46% for Corbyn’s threat to democracy and 38% for May’s support for democracy. Oh dear.
In 1930 Mosley, a Lab minister, put forward a policy to solve unemployment which combined protectionism, nationalisation & Keynesian public works. Its rejection led to his resigning from the Labour Party in 1931.
He formed a new party which was called the, er, New Party. It failed.
I lack Valerie’s mysterious insider knowldege, but I think this talk of a new party is tosh.