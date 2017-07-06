The Times have published their first YouGov poll since the general election. Topline figures are CON 38%, LAB 46%, LDEM 6%. This is the largest Labour lead we’ve seen in any poll since the election, though the vast majority of polls have shown them ahead. Fieldwork was yesterday and today.
To provide the usual post-election methodology note, there’s not much change here – YouGov have gone back to removing don’t knows rather than reallocating, meaning this is pretty much the method they used earlier in the election campaign that tended to mirror their MRP model. The only significant change is that UKIP have been relegated out of the main prompt and back to “others”.
This is the bit that might be a problem with EEA membership:
“However, it also contains a commitment to establish the free movement of persons with the other EFTA countries. This could prove highly problematic for the UK government, given domestic political debate regarding immigration.”
Associate membership of EFTA overcomes the problem
