The Times have published their first YouGov poll since the general election. Topline figures are CON 38%, LAB 46%, LDEM 6%. This is the largest Labour lead we’ve seen in any poll since the election, though the vast majority of polls have shown them ahead. Fieldwork was yesterday and today.
Full tabs are here.
To provide the usual post-election methodology note, there’s not much change here – YouGov have gone back to removing don’t knows rather than reallocating, meaning this is pretty much the method they used earlier in the election campaign that tended to mirror their MRP model. The only significant change is that UKIP have been relegated out of the main prompt and back to “others”.
R Huckle
This is all nonsense. it is Bobby Ewing in the shower.
1. The EU will make no concessions on free movement;
2. The terms of our withdrawal from A50 will be a national humiliation. No politician will want to own that. Who will sit in the railway carriage with Merkel and Junkers to do this deal? Corbyn or May or Blair.? Who will want to be pictured next to a sneering Junkers or a patronising Merkel. It will be a nation defeated ,humiliated and with a large % angry,very angry electorate looking for political revenge.It will make the ERM debacle seem trivial.
3. Every straight banana, every terrorist not expelled will be spun against the EU and the great betrayers.
4. By any estimate probably 40-45% of the electorate will feel the nation has been betrayed .
5.Any political party may think that negotiating a bad brexit is more advantageous politically than not negotiating one at all.
Looking forward to a new poll soon. In the meantime.
@ Alec
“I detect some anxiety among Brexiteers regarding Blair’s latest offering.”
I’m not convinced about that, since I’d have to agree with many Brexiteers’ reaction that it’s a little difficult to believe his proposal is workable. It doesn’t sound like something the EU would agree to, as a whole anyway, even if some individuals have said it. It doesn’t sound like something that fits with the current UK political climate of respecting the referendum vote. And most of all, I don’t think many people are listening to anything that Blair says any more – in fact it seems more likely to put people off the solution he suggests.
Personally, he lost me at Iraq. My could have been said to be hasty, but the Chilcot inquiry felt like justification for my loss of faith, and must have confirmed many more people as Blair unbelievers.
Monochrome October
In answer to your request for information in your 12.13 post today.
I was referring to a study( h ttp://www.keeptalkinggreece.com/2017/04/03/bank-of-america-day-after-euro-predicts-7-5-depreciation-of-greek-drachma/), from the bank of America.
He is just another economist who supports the view that the Euro is likely to fail if not reformed in a major way. Others include Mervyn King (ex Gov BoE,), Joseph Siglitz the Nobel laureate (The problem with Europe is the Euro) and the London School of Economics report (Why the future of the Euro remains uncertain).
If I remember correctly Mervyn King was just commenting, it was not a report, but I give titles to the pieces by Stiglitz and the LSE which you should be able to find easily. I am sure there are many more but I am sure your more than capable of looking them up for yourself.
I have ignored your last paragraph which I don’t really understand.
John Pilgrim
Good of you to post that last paragraph in your post to MO of 6.32 it was helpful.
There is of course no reason why the Eurozone could not be reformed successfully but it needs a good deal of will on the part of the EU members and probably much generosity on the part of the German taxpayer. I don’t think either exist at the moment.
@ S Thomas
Not nonsense. You just have a different opinion because you are invested in Brexit happening.
Just try to remain calm if it does not happen because the country has changed its mind.
PATRICKBRIAN
I agree that “the full variety of opinions on this site” is a good thing.
And of course, that means that we will all find some posts which are “interesting” ………..and some which are not so much.
I like Turk’s posts & find them interesting too.
R huckle
but how do you determine that the country has changed its mind?
you cant look at a poll and say the country has changed its mind? The same Survation poll cited above has the same people saying that if we were not a member already we should not join! and expressing overwhelmingly negative attitudes to the EU.tWe must clearly proceed down the democratic pathway and see where we are at the conclusion of the negotiations. To back out now would court disaster.
@Paul Croft
“Even with punctuation I find posts that simply use up a lot of words to say that Corbyn or May or Arsene Wenger are rubbish”
———
Woe, it never ends. Alternatively they don’t just use up a lot of words, they just make points you don’t like and can’t challenge. Because you’re quite keen to challenge if you feel you can!!! Consequently we just get blame dismissals.
And mischaracterisations. There’s a big difference between taking issues with the lionization of Blair and saying he’s utter rubbish.
Colin
I agree on Macron, etc. I think he will find it rather difficult to push his policies through (not the legislative part, but the practical bits,like collective bargaining). Unless the French economy produces a miracle or the French companies decide on paying tax rather than acquiring firms internationally, Melenchon may have an easier job than Corbyn.
My guess is the use of a lot fiscal tricks (including extra budgetary funds and the game of financing current expenditure from future investment).
@ Alec
“I detect some anxiety among Brexiteers regarding Blair’s latest offering.”
Find it very amusing, almost as amusing as Cleggs 2 votes for under 30 year olds which I countered earlier with 10 votes for the over 60s based on their acquired wisdem.
All very funny.
LASZLO
Here’s an interesting take on the Macron Trump love -in-; a little quirky in The New Yorker style.
http://www.newyorker.com/news/daily-comment/why-is-emmanuel-macron-being-so-nice-to-donald-trump
R Huckle
“Remaining in the EU now has an 8% lead in Survation poll.”
Thanks for your reference. Interesting and not a surprise to me since there has been a concerted drive by the Remainers to frighten the public again.
We are leaving the EU, even the main opposition party agrees that. Happily the government are getting on with negotiating our exit and I for one am very happy to watch them do so.
“Personally, he lost me at Iraq.”
——–
Apparently such concerns are “just words” though. ATOS, inflated house prices, tuition fees, all such concerns are “just words” despite the fact you can see the impact on polling when Corbyn offers summat different.
@Alec
Sorry “wisdom”.
Colin
Thanks.
In his book Macron par Macron he says that the French democracy hasn’t found the replacement for the role of the King. I don’t want to say that he meant that he found it. By the way, We Gaulle decided on the seven years presidency because that was related to the average reign of their kings (or was it 14? Anyway).
Apart from the oft mentioned problems of the French economy there is one barely mentioned – the lack of interconnectedness of the large and SME sector. And also that they effectively abandoned the vocational training programme that they started in the mid-2000. Oh, and the internationalisation of French companies is still dependent on their government and banking relations.
Not easy – it’s not AngloSaxon, but it is not the quasi-corporatist German either.
“And most of all, I don’t think many people are listening to anything that Blair says any more”
———
Well I do, even quoting him!! I guess we’ll see, if he’s right about changes to free movement, or if Blair’s giving us “just words”, like on Iraq.
Don’t know whether this link will work, but it illustrates why some may be convinced about leave campaigns stance regarding EU single market.
https://mobile.twitter.com/Femi_Sorry/status/886199323863789570/video/1
While CambridgeRachel is right saying that Melenchon is on the left of Corbyn , but I wouldn’t call him a leftist unless the defenders of the Corn Law and advocated of the Factory Acts (in this combination) were leftist
Advocated = advocates
Barbazenzero
This piece from qpol adds a little to our earlier exchanges. It might explain why EEA membership may be problematic for the UK and also provide a possible solution. Maybe. The UK might prefer not to be in the EEA if there is to be another indy ref.
http://qpol.qub.ac.uk/brexit-efta-option/
TOH: “That’s very old news, and no surprise to anybody, Davis made that clear months ago. ”
You may think that, but clearly the FT doesn’t. Their front page story was headlined:
Britain concedes it will have to pay EU exit bill
And the standfirst was:
First explicit acknowledgment of liabilities likely to avert Brexit talks clash
The key word here is ‘explicit’, ie the difference between a politician’s remark and a government statement. Plenty of brexiters had until now refused to accept the existence of these liabilities.
One can’t say the government’s negotiating position is crumbling, because that position has never been clearly explained. But, as when an army retreats from one ill-prepared position to the next, the spectacle is unedifying. Lions led by donkeys?