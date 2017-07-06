The Times have published their first YouGov poll since the general election. Topline figures are CON 38%, LAB 46%, LDEM 6%. This is the largest Labour lead we’ve seen in any poll since the election, though the vast majority of polls have shown them ahead. Fieldwork was yesterday and today.
Full tabs are here.
To provide the usual post-election methodology note, there’s not much change here – YouGov have gone back to removing don’t knows rather than reallocating, meaning this is pretty much the method they used earlier in the election campaign that tended to mirror their MRP model. The only significant change is that UKIP have been relegated out of the main prompt and back to “others”.
S Thomas
Enjoyable analysis.
Of course, predictions are a mug’s game. Even yours! I seem to remember that May definitely wasn’t going to call an election….
On DUP
DUP will obviously not contemplate a customs border in the Irish Sea, which would effectively unite Ireland economically.
The EU, representing the Republic, will not accept a Hard Border between North and South.
Theresa May will not accept membership of the CU,or any role forthe ECJ.
“It goes not forward, doth it?” (A midsummer Night’s Dream)
Carfrew
Just what we would expect Blair to say.
He’s just promoting his own agenda of forming a centrist political movement.
Most will ignore him..others will laugh.. but the media love him.
@ Brilliant Smith
Re Corbyn visiting Bournemouth
Only two months ago, Corbyn was being mocked on this site for visiting the apparently non-marginal seat of Warwick & Leamington (Con Maj 13% in 2015)
http://ukpollingreport.co.uk/2015guide/warwickandleamington/
“Corbyn going to Bournemouth West today.Ambitious ? “You
Not really, but there was also a two train tickets for the price of one from London to Bournemouth, and that tipped the decision on the destination.
Laszlo
“Not really, but there was also a two train tickets for the price of one from London to Bournemouth, and that tipped the decision on the destination.”
I wonder if he will be able to find a seat :-)
maybe he has had a sneak look at the latest opinion poll and is looking at a retirement home :-)