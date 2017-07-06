The Times have published their first YouGov poll since the general election. Topline figures are CON 38%, LAB 46%, LDEM 6%. This is the largest Labour lead we’ve seen in any poll since the election, though the vast majority of polls have shown them ahead. Fieldwork was yesterday and today.
Full tabs are here.
To provide the usual post-election methodology note, there’s not much change here – YouGov have gone back to removing don’t knows rather than reallocating, meaning this is pretty much the method they used earlier in the election campaign that tended to mirror their MRP model. The only significant change is that UKIP have been relegated out of the main prompt and back to “others”.
@Syzygy
Yes, they added the Thatch-style economic liberalism to Jenkins style social,liberalism to get summat close to the American Liberals, I.e. the Democrats.
And the abandonment of fundamentals like trying to ensure affordable housing and decent paying jobs meant long term difficulties that eroded their base as they either moved to Greens or even UKIP or whoever in response or else were too demoralised or burdened to vote.
Syzgy
I doubt that many Labour voters in 1997 outwith England were much influenced by any promise to remove the NHS internal market in England.
Many (like me) were more persuaded by a UK party promising to finally deliver on a Scottish Parliament, and a Welsh Assembly.
While I understand that those in England are motivated largely or wholly by matters pertaining to their polity, and the 2017 election result (as reported in the London media) may have persuaded them that the discontented Celts had happily returned to the fold of voting along GB/English lines, that may be a false presumption.
I’m not really surprised that there was not a single response to my linking to a Welsh poll – after all, much of the London media ignored Carwyn Jones’ equal role in his joint declaration with Sturgeon – and simply stressed the latter’s role (with little or no explanation of the issues.)
However, if 60% of the Welsh electorate now prioritises Single Market membership, then Wales is either diverging from England on this fault line, or are paralleling something that is also happening in England.
Either way, that has the potential (I put it no more highly) to affect VI for Westminster, as well as devolved Governments.
Oldnat
Sorry I missed that Welsh poll, how far back is it?
Cambridge Rachel
Here’s the link
http://www.beaufortresearch.co.uk/index.php/site/news/our_media_wales_poll_shows_support_in_wales_for_a_soft_brexit_is_increasing/
Cambridge Rachel
I also referred to the FMs of Wales & Scotland making a joint declaration on the Bill to withdraw from the EU.
I haven’t seen the actual text in the London Press, or the BBc site, so I’ll attach it here.
https://news.gov.scot/news/eu-withdrawal-bill
NI doesn’t have a devolved government at the moment, so we can only speculate as to whether the DUP and/or SF would have dissented from that statement.
@ Oldnat
‘ much of the London media ignored Carwyn Jones’ equal role in his joint declaration with Sturgeon’
Funnily enough, I heard the R4 report of the declaration and of their meeting with Barnier but in that report, the ‘London media’ ignored Corbyn’s meeting with the same.