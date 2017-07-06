The Times have published their first YouGov poll since the general election. Topline figures are CON 38%, LAB 46%, LDEM 6%. This is the largest Labour lead we’ve seen in any poll since the election, though the vast majority of polls have shown them ahead. Fieldwork was yesterday and today.
Full tabs are here.
To provide the usual post-election methodology note, there’s not much change here – YouGov have gone back to removing don’t knows rather than reallocating, meaning this is pretty much the method they used earlier in the election campaign that tended to mirror their MRP model. The only significant change is that UKIP have been relegated out of the main prompt and back to “others”.
analyst – dead right 2 party politics (E&W) makes comparison with any GE since 1966 rather meaningless.
There has been a lot talk and analysis on lefty sites about vote distribution. A lot of quite safe seats had an enormous amount of resources thrown at them while some labour marginals were abandoned. Of course Corbynista evaluation differs significantly from progress evaluation.
Rachel
Did it make any difference though? Labour did very well in Remain areas like London but struggled in Brexit areas like the East Midlands. Would additional resources in places like Mansfield have made any difference?
@CambridgeRachel
This is an extremely good point. Both Lab and Con campaigns were ploughing resources into (mostly) the wrong places. So you got a lot of safe seats throwing up huge Lab majorities, and a lot of Tories plundering brexity labour seats expecting to make gains. But the overall effect was to actually improve Labour’s vote distribution relative to the Tories.
Had Labour been putting their resources into the right places and gained a dozen or so more MPs, and achieved an outcome that was (say) exactly what the YouGov model predicted (which, funnily enough, had the split at 42 CON, 38 LAB, and 302-269 seats to the Tories), it’s highly likely JC would be PM.
Interestingly, the YG model outcome suggests that Lab would have got 7.1 seats for each percentage point of the vote they received, and Con 7.2. I.e. almost no difference. In practice it was 6.4 for Labour and 7.3 for the Tories.
One possible explanation for the difference between the YG model and the actual outcome, was that it was nothing to do with their polling / sampling. It may be due to local campaigning, or lack thereof. Many of the seats Labour were tipped to gain on the YG model just didn’t flip (even if many came v close, e.g. Portsmouth Itchen, majority 31; Hastings and Rye, majority 346), even though swings in other seats (and indeed the magnitude of the swing) – particularly labour-held seats – were predicted correctly. Why? Perhaps because nobody bothered to campaign in these Tory-held marginals, which all assumed would gain increased majorities.
The other possible argument is, of course, that if Labour were campaigning in these Tory-held seats, they may have lost some of their own and / or Tories would have fought back in these seats anyway. But it’s fairly clear that Labour have a stronger ground game so i’m not sure how much this argument would hold.