The Times have published their first YouGov poll since the general election. Topline figures are CON 38%, LAB 46%, LDEM 6%. This is the largest Labour lead we’ve seen in any poll since the election, though the vast majority of polls have shown them ahead. Fieldwork was yesterday and today.
Full tabs are here.
To provide the usual post-election methodology note, there’s not much change here – YouGov have gone back to removing don’t knows rather than reallocating, meaning this is pretty much the method they used earlier in the election campaign that tended to mirror their MRP model. The only significant change is that UKIP have been relegated out of the main prompt and back to “others”.
That may be a true story but I’d like to see conclusive evidence before accepting it as a fact.
One usually asks “who benefits?”, in such situations and [apart from, possibly, the existing leadership’s strongest supporters] it is hard to see anyone who does.
Even if the results had been as bed as predicted when the election was called, what practical benefit would there have been to such an action?
@Sam
Let’s put it this this way – it’s clear where Squawkbox’sloyalties lay.
I’m not saying it isn’t truthful, but if something is subjective, they will a certain view.
it’s output is more polemic than news per se.
sorry…. the above to cam.rach.
@Sam S
“I didn’t dispute that paying people more results in higher consumption, but rather the idea that this was the primary driver for Ford to raise his prices (or even a factor at all). From an individual company viewpoint it does not pay out, as employees will spend their additional income (less tax) on other companies’ products, not just on a new Model T. Ford raised wages because it made him more money by saving on the costs associated with turnover.
I agree with you on a basic level, but it does not help your cause to use bad arguments and/or examples”
———
I’m not using poor arguments, you’re quibbling.
I know you didn’t “dispute” my point about higher consumption, you just left it out. My point was that there is more than one reason for wanting higher wages, to retain staff, AND for more demand/consumption. Which is the case.
Moreover, it’s not automatically the case that workers will by a rival’s products. Ford was trying to make his cars a great value proposition anyway, while some might buy out of loyalty to company and their pay packets, and some companies offer incentives to their workers to buy their products.
Even were this not the case, Ford could still make the general point that it would be good all round for businesses to accept the desirability of paying more, then most would benefit.
Thus, it’s fine for you to add an additional reason for upping wages, but your post did not make clear that it was an additional reason, as opposed to an attempt to counter my point, which as I’ve showed, doesn’t really work. Similarly the further attempt to counter my point by saying they’d buy other products, also has issues…
@Colin & Nick P
In regard to debt and much of it being UK owned, that is arguably not a bad thing. Yes it costs Government/taxpayers more in interest, but the pension funds etc with these gilt investments have a more secure investment. Given the potential for another Banking crisis, stockmarket crash, currency value changes etc, by having the debt, it is actually helping the UK overall.
I am sure that Governent, pension funds and everyone really would prefer UK economy and world economy was in a better position. But we are where we are and it is unlikely to change anytime soon.
Earlier today i noted an article on MSN that showed UK had about the 21st largest debt to GDP percentage in the world. Actually compared to similar economies, the UK is in a better position. UK debt was lower before the 07/08 crash than most similar countries.
There is scope to increase UK debt, provided it can help increase potential to increase GDP and tax income. UK badly needs investment to equip the country with the infrastructure it needs.
CARFREW
I am dismissing it as a reason for an individual company to raise wages – the maths do not work. Ford employees still buy things other than cars, such as food, clothes, books, a bigger house. Even if they did spend every additional dollar they earned from their higher wage at Ford, taxes would be taken out of this and Ford would be returned less than the additional amount they had paid to their employees. Paying more because you think it will increase revenue is a ridiculous idea – it was done solely to lower costs.
After the way Blairites cooked up that mass resignation following Brexit when Tories were in disarray, it’s not hard to believe the Private Eye stuff. They’ve been locking the left out for years, with parachuting and many other things, not a surprise if they try and lock them out literally.
I should add, that this system of sudden removal isn’t new, people in Cameron’s crowd, special advisors etc., were shocked at how quickly they were ushered out of government in a pre-planned manner…
R huckle
21st largest govt debt? Or total debt?
@Sam S
Nope, because it can have an additional effect on morale and recruitment, esp. if offered a discount, and it’s a marketing exercise too, and if it encourages other manufacturers to do likewise to compete for employees then Ford forces other manufacturers to do like him and up wages and then he has OTHER workers earning enough to buy his products. You’re just recycling neol1b arguments, they don’t work Im afraid!
I’m glad that people here are challenging sources and factoring in bias and motivations, that’s a very valuable thing to do. It’s just a shame that most people give traditional media outlets a free pass
“I’m glad that people here are challenging sources and factoring in bias and motivations, that’s a very valuable thing to do. It’s just a shame that most people give traditional media outlets a free pass”
———
It is a very valuable thing to do, it’s just that some only seem to do it for Corbynites, and keep giving Nulabbers a free pass…
@Cambridgerachel
Government debt.
Yes if you include all other debts, i think the UK is in the top 10.
“Yes if you include all other debts….”
———
I hope that other debts doesn’t include the ruse of “future liabilities” like pensions and stuff. Because if we do that dodgy practice, many peeps are potentially hundreds of thousands, even millions in debt because of future liabilities such as future expenses on food, clothing, and much more besides…
Barbazenzero
It remains to be decided whether notice of a year has to be given to leave the EEA. The government has argued in court that, on Brexit, the UK would automatically leave the EEA. The government has given no clue to which of two routes it might take but it would prefer to avoid giving notice because that might require the approval of parliament and it might not get that. But if it believes that leaving the EU will automatically mean also leaving EEA it only has limited time to apply to re-join EFTA. Otherwise, it may leave things too late and WTO rules apply until the UK can re-join. I also remember that,initially, the EFTA countries raised no objection to re-joining but now Norway is giving the subject more thought. Re-joining may not be possible.
As far as public/private debt is concerned – if UK Pension funds hold Government gilts – does that count as public debt and private asset? What about Government pension schemes? Public liabilities? What about assets held by Government pension schemes? Government assets? What if those assets are Government gilts? um…
Which bring us to QE – who owes who what, and is it an asset or liability?
carefree
That’s my pet hate – “do you realise that if you include future pensions the government owes 700 million quintillion zillion squidoos – it’s a ponzi scheme, I tell you!”
carefree=carfrew
“It remains to be decided whether notice of a year has to be given to leave the EEA”
———–
If only we had not decided to be the first to leave, but to wait until another had done it, then we might know the answers to many of these questions. “Be not the first on which the new is tried” they say. Actually if Scots had voted leave we’d have begun to have some indication…