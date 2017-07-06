The Times have published their first YouGov poll since the general election. Topline figures are CON 38%, LAB 46%, LDEM 6%. This is the largest Labour lead we’ve seen in any poll since the election, though the vast majority of polls have shown them ahead. Fieldwork was yesterday and today.
To provide the usual post-election methodology note, there’s not much change here – YouGov have gone back to removing don’t knows rather than reallocating, meaning this is pretty much the method they used earlier in the election campaign that tended to mirror their MRP model. The only significant change is that UKIP have been relegated out of the main prompt and back to “others”.
This debt you are so worried about – only 25% is owed externally to the UK, so the rest is both a debt and an asset to the UK (and of course, any debt owed to a bank doesn’t exist in any real terms anyway as they made it up, or we did)
So we have been suffering austerity to reduce debt that we owe – to ourselves. Except the people coughing up are poorer than the people doing the pocketing.
“…although there’s a cadre of capitalists like Henry Ford who argued that you needed to pay workers more the they can buy more products assisting growth.”
While this is the popularly cited reason for Ford raising wages, the reality of the situation was that at the time the average tenure of a manufacturing worker in the automotive industry was something like 6 weeks, because they would find a slightly better job somewhere else and move on. This meant that Ford was wasting more money training people rather than having them actually build cars, so he decided to raise wages to the point people would stop leaving his company and actually build cars for him.
Some work from King’s College on what the public actually want from Brexit
Thanks for the link to a very interesting document, which seems to be the only realistic option.
Given that prominent leaver Daniel Hannan MEP wrote The Case for EFTA, I’m somewhat surprised that the Cons seem so set against it.
What I meant to say and should have said more clearly is that to be a member of EEA requires either membership of the EU or EFTA and one has to apply for EFTA membership.
I’m afraid I don’t quite follow you. We are currently members of the EEA and to relinquish that membership we need to invoke their Article 127 giving a year’s notice. That’s what the court case I referred to earlier was about, but which has been suspended for the moment.
Obviously, should EU Article 50 be served out and not withdrawn or revoked we would either need to apply to re-join EFTA or to negotiate a Swiss-style EEA membership direct with the EU.
Either method would involve less strict rules on free movement of labour.
Given the research of King’s College which CHRIS RILEY kindly posted, that seems to be the leastworst compromise by a long way.
Some polling on the same questions would be a good template for the commercial pollsters to use in their regular VI polls.
The legal argument on EEA (as I understand it) will revolve around whether article 50, effectively, counts as withdrawal from the EEA as membership of the EEA in our case is contiguous with our membership of the EU and arises out of the same treaties. I imagine, that crowdfunding is already in place to bring the case and Lord Pannick Q.C. is already preparing the arguments (although for which side he will be briefed I know not).
Sorry I was trying to make it sound simple for the non initiated. yes you could run a server a VPN that does a lot of scrambling of data. if you actually know the TCP/IP protocol there is a lot of complexity in tackets of data that are sent. The IP address is part of that but you can add all sorts of tags to trace data for example on a web page it may come in drips and drabs from different route it there is enough data in the system to make sure that the packet is gets to it’s destination which is basically your computer. You can obscure your address to those that do not know how to find the eventual destination but for many things you can use use lots of networking tools to go find where the data came from. and your mAC code and any information you need because that is how the data gets back to you. Just think of it like your home address you can give a house numbe and postcode and you can be found or you can use a POBox and have someone from that PO box pass the data to you some one still has to identify the end address whether you use a middle man or not.
many companies make sure that you cannot use VPN and spoof IP addresses to stop you form running Netflix shows from the US in the UK and vice versa I also know we set up a VPN in Ireland for work and the CFO whom was in hong Kong used it so watch the BBC via IPlayer such was their lack of sophistication.
I think the price hacking stuff does not work on something like eBay across regions as far as I am aware I think Amazon does not bother as I have a UK and a US account