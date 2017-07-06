The Times have published their first YouGov poll since the general election. Topline figures are CON 38%, LAB 46%, LDEM 6%. This is the largest Labour lead we’ve seen in any poll since the election, though the vast majority of polls have shown them ahead. Fieldwork was yesterday and today.
Full tabs are here.
To provide the usual post-election methodology note, there’s not much change here – YouGov have gone back to removing don’t knows rather than reallocating, meaning this is pretty much the method they used earlier in the election campaign that tended to mirror their MRP model. The only significant change is that UKIP have been relegated out of the main prompt and back to “others”.
@Paul Croft
Related to this, you also complained recently that it is pointless making predictions, because one might get them wrong. Again, this is an issue for a number of reasons.
Firstly, because you yourself make predictions. You made one the other day about Jezza never being PM. In the past, before the 2015 election you made one about Labour winning that GE.
Secondly, you might feel chastened because it went wrong, but predictions are valuable because they allow you to test your model of reality.
Indeed, this is how scientists test their hypotheses. By making predictions and seeing how they work out. It a prediction goes wrong, this gives you information with which to correct the model.
Tonybtg and others, there are many positives with social media use too that need to be recognised and I think it can contribute to society constructively.
During my last major bout of depression about ten years ago I was isolated and couldn’t go out much, face book was a lifesaver.
Recently our family has begun to communicate more after the death of elderly parents through facebook.
Social media I would argue also played a positive role in the last election by lifting participation and voting.