YouGov/Times – CON 38%, LAB 46%, LDEM 6%

6 Jul 2017

The Times have published their first YouGov poll since the general election. Topline figures are CON 38%, LAB 46%, LDEM 6%. This is the largest Labour lead we’ve seen in any poll since the election, though the vast majority of polls have shown them ahead. Fieldwork was yesterday and today.

Full tabs are here.

To provide the usual post-election methodology note, there’s not much change here – YouGov have gone back to removing don’t knows rather than reallocating, meaning this is pretty much the method they used earlier in the election campaign that tended to mirror their MRP model. The only significant change is that UKIP have been relegated out of the main prompt and back to “others”.


Filed under: Voting Intention, YouGov
1,152 Comments »

1,152 Responses to “YouGov/Times – CON 38%, LAB 46%, LDEM 6%”

1 22 23 24
  1. carfrew

    @Paul Croft

    Related to this, you also complained recently that it is pointless making predictions, because one might get them wrong. Again, this is an issue for a number of reasons.

    Firstly, because you yourself make predictions. You made one the other day about Jezza never being PM. In the past, before the 2015 election you made one about Labour winning that GE.

    Secondly, you might feel chastened because it went wrong, but predictions are valuable because they allow you to test your model of reality.

    Indeed, this is how scientists test their hypotheses. By making predictions and seeing how they work out. It a prediction goes wrong, this gives you information with which to correct the model.

    July 14th, 2017 at 11:13 am
  2. Markw

    Tonybtg and others, there are many positives with social media use too that need to be recognised and I think it can contribute to society constructively.

    During my last major bout of depression about ten years ago I was isolated and couldn’t go out much, face book was a lifesaver.

    Recently our family has begun to communicate more after the death of elderly parents through facebook.

    Social media I would argue also played a positive role in the last election by lifting participation and voting.

    July 14th, 2017 at 11:13 am
1 22 23 24

Leave a Reply

NB: Before commenting please make sure you are familiar with the Comments Policy. UKPollingReport is a site for non-partisan discussion of polls.

You are not currently logged into UKPollingReport. Registration is not compulsory, but is strongly encouraged. Either login here, or register here (commenters who have previously registered on the Constituency Guide section of the site *should* be able to use their existing login)

«

Basic GB swingometer

Provisional boundaries swingometer

Graphical swingometer

Advanced swingometer


Latest Voting Intention

6 Jul3846 6 4Lab +8
3 Jul4143 7 3Lab +2
30 Jun4241 7 2Con +1
29 Jun3945 5 5Lab +6
21 Jun4146 6 2Lab +5
17 Jun4245 6 2Lab +3
10 Jun3945 7 3Lab +6
7 Jun4436 7 5Con +8
7 Jun4338 7 4Con +5
7 Jun4634 7 5Con +12
7 Jun4235 10 5Con +7
7 Jun4434 9 5Con +10
7 Jun4140 8 2Con +1
7 Jun4633 8 5Con +13
7 Jun4436 7 4Con +8
6 Jun4336 8 5Con +7
4 Jun4534 8 5Con +11
3 Jun4140 6 3Con +1
3 Jun4039 8 5Con +1
2 Jun4534 9 5Con +11
2 Jun4735 8 4Con +12
2 Jun4238 9 4Con +4
1 Jun4540 7 2Con +5
1 Jun4536 8 4Con +9
1 Jun4436 7 5Con +8

...More



Poll Graphs

 

All

YouGov

ICM

Populus

Ipsos MORI

ComRes


European Polls

EU Referendum

European Elections


Scottish Polls

 

2015 Voting Intention

Historical Voting Intention

Independence

2014 Referendum


London Polls

 

Mayoral Voting Intention 2012

Mayoral Voting Intention 2008

Historical Polling

AV Referendum 2011

2005-2010

2001-2005

 

1997-2001

 

1992-1997

 

1987-1992

 

1983-1987

 

1979-1983

1974-1979

1970-1974

Messagespace