The Times have published their first YouGov poll since the general election. Topline figures are CON 38%, LAB 46%, LDEM 6%. This is the largest Labour lead we’ve seen in any poll since the election, though the vast majority of polls have shown them ahead. Fieldwork was yesterday and today.
To provide the usual post-election methodology note, there’s not much change here – YouGov have gone back to removing don’t knows rather than reallocating, meaning this is pretty much the method they used earlier in the election campaign that tended to mirror their MRP model. The only significant change is that UKIP have been relegated out of the main prompt and back to “others”.
“some remainers have taken the view that the UK can never prosper outside the EU which considering our long history is faintly ridiculous”
This is misunderstanding the argument.
The point is that after forty years of working and living ever closer together it is extremely difficult for the UK to extricate itself from the EU at economic, social, and indeed for myself and Monochrome, very personal levels. It will be chaotic. Indeed it already is, and it looks as though Davis and May have at best a hazy idea of how to do it. Whether the end result is desirable or not, and the UK prospers in the long term, is another matter.
” But they formed a cartel.”
But of course they formed a cartel. It is the obvious thing for firms in competition with each other to do. Why do free market proponents never mention this?
“But of course they formed a cartel. It is the obvious thing for firms in competition with each other to do. Why do free market proponents never mention this?”
Because they don’t actually bother to read Adam Smith
It wasn’t a cartel, it was straightforward accounting. At the same time as increasing the tuition fee limit, Osborne reduced direct university funding by the equivalent amount. In order to stay afloat, universities were pretty much compelled to charge the maximum.