YouGov/Times – CON 38%, LAB 46%, LDEM 6%

6 Jul 2017

The Times have published their first YouGov poll since the general election. Topline figures are CON 38%, LAB 46%, LDEM 6%. This is the largest Labour lead we’ve seen in any poll since the election, though the vast majority of polls have shown them ahead. Fieldwork was yesterday and today.

Full tabs are here.

To provide the usual post-election methodology note, there’s not much change here – YouGov have gone back to removing don’t knows rather than reallocating, meaning this is pretty much the method they used earlier in the election campaign that tended to mirror their MRP model. The only significant change is that UKIP have been relegated out of the main prompt and back to “others”.


  1. Patrickbrian

    TURK
    “some remainers have taken the view that the UK can never prosper outside the EU which considering our long history is faintly ridiculous”

    This is misunderstanding the argument.

    The point is that after forty years of working and living ever closer together it is extremely difficult for the UK to extricate itself from the EU at economic, social, and indeed for myself and Monochrome, very personal levels. It will be chaotic. Indeed it already is, and it looks as though Davis and May have at best a hazy idea of how to do it. Whether the end result is desirable or not, and the UK prospers in the long term, is another matter.

    July 13th, 2017 at 11:32 pm
  2. Patrickbrian

    S Thomas

    We seem to agree, more or less.

    How nice!

    July 13th, 2017 at 11:33 pm
  3. tonybtg

    Yay!

    Just noticed the updated table of polls in the right panel.

    July 13th, 2017 at 11:38 pm
  4. Danny

    S Thomas,
    ” But they formed a cartel.”

    But of course they formed a cartel. It is the obvious thing for firms in competition with each other to do. Why do free market proponents never mention this?

    July 13th, 2017 at 11:49 pm
  5. cambridgerachel

    Danny

    “But of course they formed a cartel. It is the obvious thing for firms in competition with each other to do. Why do free market proponents never mention this?”

    Because they don’t actually bother to read Adam Smith

    July 14th, 2017 at 12:03 am
  6. robin

    It wasn’t a cartel, it was straightforward accounting. At the same time as increasing the tuition fee limit, Osborne reduced direct university funding by the equivalent amount. In order to stay afloat, universities were pretty much compelled to charge the maximum.

    July 14th, 2017 at 12:07 am
Messagespace