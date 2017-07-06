YouGov/Times – CON 38%, LAB 46%, LDEM 6%

6 Jul 2017

The Times have published their first YouGov poll since the general election. Topline figures are CON 38%, LAB 46%, LDEM 6%. This is the largest Labour lead we’ve seen in any poll since the election, though the vast majority of polls have shown them ahead. Fieldwork was yesterday and today.

Full tabs are here.

To provide the usual post-election methodology note, there’s not much change here – YouGov have gone back to removing don’t knows rather than reallocating, meaning this is pretty much the method they used earlier in the election campaign that tended to mirror their MRP model. The only significant change is that UKIP have been relegated out of the main prompt and back to “others”.


  1. COLIN

    TONYBYG

    @” the current government has been overseeing the printing money for the last 7 years in the form of quantitive easing to the tune of around 800billion.”

    Don’t think so.

    The “current government” ( if you mean the Conservative lead administrations since 2010 ) have overseen a BoE expansion of QE of £235bn. This sum , added to the £200 bn of BoE QE Asset purchases under the previous Labour Government makes £435bn-the current quanum of BoE assets held under the QE programme.

    @” A large proportion of this money has merely gone into the coffers of the banks and elites.”

    The assets ( UK Gilts) purchased from Banks & other Financial institutions were in exchange for electronically created “cash” deposits at BoE. Thus the vendors of those assets gained Liquidity-but not Value from BoE.

    As to whether this additional liquidity was actually deployed in the credit market as BoE intended , rather than by pushing up the value of UK Equities for example-the jury is very much out on that.

    July 13th, 2017 at 6:49 pm
  2. matt126

    Re Brexit transition arrangements. A 5 year transition would be the best answer economically for both Uk and EU.

    However the politics of issue with transition arrangements is that the longer the transition arrangement the more ardent leavers would see it as a risk to the UK back tracking and remaining in the EU if public attitudes changed. and visa versa Remainers would see the longer transition as a chance of staying.

    July 13th, 2017 at 6:50 pm
  3. Jim Jam

    Colin do you know GDP/capita by region in $ terms using the new rate for the £?

    July 13th, 2017 at 6:53 pm
  4. Mike Pearce

    ALLAN CHRISTIE

    Congratulations. Life will become all the more richer for you although not necessarily in the material sense.

    July 13th, 2017 at 6:56 pm
  5. COLIN

    JIM JAM

    Is that a trick question ?? :-) :-)

    July 13th, 2017 at 7:00 pm
  6. cambridgerachel

    Looking good for mother Angela

    #Germany #BTW17 Ipsos poll: populist AfD falls to 8%, lowest score since this fortnightly series began in Sept 2016. CDU leads SPD 39-26. https://t.co/phmb8xWe29

    July 13th, 2017 at 7:17 pm
  7. Jim Jam

    Colin – I think I am trying to say that GDP per capita is more accurate and the UK 21% number is lower. Also the £ has fallen against the $ so on an internationally comparable basis we might not be doing that well.

    Bit unfair for me to ask if you know by Region – :-)

    July 13th, 2017 at 7:17 pm
Messagespace